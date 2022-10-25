Investigating the 'aperitif effect': Why alcohol makes people reach for savory food and how that affects calorie intake

Read full article on original website
Four weight-loss drugs shaving up to 10% of weight off users in a year are recommended for overweight and obese adults who haven't had success with low-calorie diets and exercise
Four weight-loss drugs that cut bodyweight by up to 10 per cent in a year were recommended for moderately overweight and obese adults who did not have luck with diet and exercise changes by a leading panel of doctors. Doctors at the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) — a top group...
4 High-Protein Foods You Should Eat Because They Boost Energy, Weight Loss And Digestion
When working towards healthy weight loss, eating a protein-filled diet and choosing foods that promote gut health is essential. We reached out to health experts for four go-to foods that all contain necessary protein for weight loss, and others with fiber for a smoother digestion. Read on for tips and suggestions from Jay Cowin, NNCP, RNT, RNC, CHN, CSNA, registered nutritionist and Director of Formulations at ASYSTEM, Maegan Griffin, health and nutrition expert, founder, CEO and nurse practitioner at Skin Pharm, Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements, and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
Dieting is good for changing eating habits and weight, but bariatric surgery has several advantages
Individuals with severe obesity often reward themselves with food. Recent research shows that dieting is good for changing eating habits and weight. However, bariatric surgery has several advantages. One reason for severe obesity is that we eat even when we're not hungry. We do this to satisfy other needs. Often...
5 foods to eat to see quicker fitness goal results
Proteins and carbohydrates are vital nutrients your body needs, whether your aim is to lose weight or build muscle.
All blue-eyed people belong to only one single person on the Earth
Blue-eyed humans, take note: it turns out that you all sprung from the same person, which will undoubtedly cause great discomfort for the other blue-eyed people you're attempting to pull.
Health Experts Say This Is The Worst Kind Of Butter For Weight Gain
While butter has a reputation for being an unhealthy, high-calorie addition to many meals, there are some versions that are better for someone trying to lose weight than others. With that said, we checked in with health experts to learn more about one kind of butter spread that could lead to weight gain or set back your weight loss journey due to its saturated fat content. Read on for tips and insight from Dr. Gabriela Rodríguez Ruiz, MD, PhD, FACS, board-certified bariatric surgeon at VIDA Wellness and Beauty, and Jake Dickson, CPT-NASM, certified personal trainer and contributing editor at BarBend.
Sick of That Stubborn Bulge Around Your Midsection? Stock up on These 40 Belly Fat-Burning Foods
Let’s face it: Belly fat can be stubborn. Despite your best efforts, you may be asking yourself “why am I losing weight everywhere but my stomach?”. Believe it or not, there's a scientific explanation for why this is happening. “The fat in your abdomen builds up around your...
The Worst Carbs No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Lead To Inflammation And Weight Gain
When you eat the right kind in moderation, carbs can be a great source of fiber and other nutrients that will help you crush your weight loss goals. However, it’s no secret that many carb-filled foods out there can cause serious damage to your overall health. Refined carbs, which are found in highly processed foods, frequently lead to inflammation, more sugar cravings, overeating, a slowed metabolism, and even disease over time.
Walking to lose weight? New study reveals exactly how many steps you should take
So how many steps should you be walking daily if you want to lose weight? 8,600 is the magic number, according to new research. A recent study by the US's National Institutes of Health followed more than 6,000 patients over four years and the results showed that walking at least 8,600 steps a day helps prevent weight gain in adults.
5 Long-Term Side Effects of Drinking Wine
Many adults enjoy wine as part of their nightly routine, whether to complement a home-cooked meal, wind down after a hectic day, or just out of habit. The impact of wine on your health is dependent on the frequency and amount consumed, which is why there are positive and negative long-term outcomes associated with drinking wine and other alcohol. The good news is wine can be part of a healthy lifestyle if enjoyed in the appropriate amounts. Read on to learn five potential long-term side effects of drinking wine.
13 best drinks for weight loss and the worst to avoid, according to dietitians
If you're trying to lose weight or burn fat, what you drink is just as important as what you eat. Stick to low-calorie options like water or coffee.
4 Gut-Healthy Foods You Can Eat Every Day For Weight Loss (And Exactly How Much To Eat)
While exercising regularly and creating a balanced diet, prioritizing your gut health can lead to a myriad of benefits, such as healthy weight loss. We checked in with dietitians, nutritionists and other health experts to learn more about four go-to foods that help boost your metabolism, digestion and lose weight overall.
A 23-year-old woman died on the operating table while having an IVF procedure. She had a rare reaction to drugs that help eggs grow.
Doctors said that a physical examination and blood tests results before the procedure indicated that the patient was a "healthy, young woman."
First WHO 'watch list' of health-threatening fungi released
The World Health Organization (WHO) is placing fungi that cause diseases (fungal pathogens) in the spotlight, with a global report calling for the public and researchers to pay more attention to this overlooked group. The WHO Fungal Priority Pathogens List ranks 19 species of highest concern, which require the greatest...
Nutritionists Say You Should Be Eating These Carbs Every Day—They Reduce Bloating!
A lot of carbohydrates get a bad rap, when it comes to bloating, stomach pain and weight gain. It’s important to note, experts tell us, that there are two types of this macronutrient: simple (associated with processed foods) and complex (healthy and fiber-rich). We checked in with registered nutritionists and other health experts to learn more about the latter, and two foods you can eat every day for a healthy source of carbs, fiber and promote optimal gut health all the while.
How Many Carbs Should You Eat If You Have Diabetes?
Many studies support the use of carb restriction in people with diabetes. Research has confirmed that many levels of carb restriction can effectively lower blood sugar levels. You are reading: What are good carbs for type 2 diabetes | How Many Carbs Should You Eat If You Have Diabetes?. Very...
Scientists discover essential step in recharging the eye's light-sensing retina
Scientists have discovered a mechanism by which an area of a protein shape-shifts to convert vitamin A into a form usable by the eye's light-sensing photoreceptor cells. A previously uncharacterized area of the protein known as RPE65 spontaneously turns spiral-shaped when it encounters intracellular membranes, or thin structures that surround different parts of a cell.
Going keto and cutting out carbs may prevent DIABETES, research suggests
The keto diet might be more than just a trendy health fad. An ultra-low carb diet can significantly lower blood-sugar levels in people who are pre-diabetic, according to a study. The ketogenic diet involves drastically reducing carbohydrate intake and replacing it with foods high in fat and protein. Advocates claim...
Flu and RSV viruses found to fuse together to form hybrid viruses
A team of researchers at the University of Glasgow has found that when placed together in human tissue, the influenza virus A and the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) can fuse together, forming a hybrid virus. In their paper published in the journal Nature Microbiology, the group describes how they conducted experiments that involved mixing different types of viruses in Petri dishes containing human lung cells and what they found by doing so.
New gene editing strategy could lead to treatments for people born with inherited diseases of the immune system
A fault in cells that form a key part of the immune system can be repaired with a pioneering gene editing technique, finds new research demonstrated in human cells and mice, led by UCL scientists. Researchers say the study, published in Science Translational Medicine, could lead to new treatments for...
