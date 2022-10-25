An Iranian hermit known as “the world’s dirtiest man” has died aged 94, having spent most of his life avoiding bathing.Iranian news agency Irna reported that Amou Haji, or “Uncle Haji”, died on Sunday in Dezhgah village in the southern province of Fars.Locals said he had shunned hygeine for more than 70 years due to “emotional setbacks” in his youth that led him to believe cleaning would ruin his health.He was also said to avoid fresh food, preferring rotting carcasses, especially those of porcupines. He was known to smoke animal faeces out of a pipe and was pictured drawing...

2 DAYS AGO