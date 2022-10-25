Rocky Mountain National Park: Trail Ridge Road closes, major entrance upgrade to begin

On the day Trail Ridge Road closed for the winter, Rocky Mountain National Park announced a major renovation of one of its two main entrance stations.

Trail Ridge Road closed Monday after being open since May 27, according a park news release. Eleven miles of the paved road through the heart of the park is above 11,500 feet and prone to drifting snow and high winds, necessitating the seasonal closure. The road is closed at Many Parks Curve on the east side and Colorado River Trailhead on the west side.

Visitors can still enjoy other areas of the park, including Bear Lake Road, Moraine Park and Horseshoe Park.

For more information on park conditions, visit nps.gov/romo/index.htm or call 970-586-1206.

Fall River entrance to undergo major facelift to improve wait times

When the Fall River entrance to the park was built nearly 60 years ago, the park saw about 1.5 million visitors annually. Now the park draws more than 4.5 million visitors each year.

Beginning next week, construction will start on a new entrance station that includes a fast pass lane and road widening to improve visitor wait times. Also, a new office and three kiosks will be built and a new entrance sign and small parking area will be added.

Construction is expected to last until late June. Entry delays are expected during construction as only one lane will be open. Visitors are encouraged to avoid the Fall River entrance during construction and use the Beaver Meadows entrance.

The Fall River Visitor Center will remain open with winter hours of 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.

