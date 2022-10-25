ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Hospitals said they lost money on Medicare patients. Some made millions, a state report has found

By Fred Clasen-Kelly
Fortune
Fortune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jJcTz_0ily7Byn00

Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, N.C., seen on Oct. 24, 2022, is owned by Atrium Health. Atrium Health, North Carolina's largest hospital system, has declared publicly that in 2019 it provided $640 million in services to Medicare patients that were never paid for.

Atrium Health, the largest hospital system in North Carolina, has declared publicly that in 2019 it provided $640 million in services to Medicare patients that were never paid for, by far the largest “community benefit” it provided that year.

Like other nonprofit hospitals around the nation, Atrium logs losses on the federal health insurance program for seniors and people with disabilities as a community benefit to satisfy legal requirements for federal, state, and local tax breaks.

But for the same year that Atrium’s website says it recorded the $640 million loss on Medicare, the hospital system claimed $82 million in profits from Medicare and an additional $37.2 million in profits from Medicare Advantage in a federally required financial document, according to a report released Oct. 25 by the North Carolina state treasurer’s office.

The lack of clarity about whether health systems like Atrium gain or lose money treating Medicare recipients reflects how loosely the federal government regulates the way hospitals calculate their community benefits.

As a result, the analysis of North Carolina hospitals’ financial data concluded, what taxpayers get from local nonprofit hospitals in return for tax exemptions worth billions of dollars a year is unclear.

“There is no transparency, no accountability, and no oversight,” said North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell, a Republican who is critical of Atrium and other hospitals’ business practices. “With the hospital cartel, it is always profits over people.”

Atrium did not make officials available for an interview. In a statement, spokesperson Dan Fogleman said the hospital system reported $85 million in services to Medicare patients that weren’t paid for in its most recent cost report to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

“And, as labor, equipment, supplies and inflation continue to drive health care costs higher, the gap between Medicare payments and costs incurred to deliver the quality care we provide has grown in the post-COVID inflationary environment,” Fogleman said.

More than half of the hospitals in the United States are nonprofits or government-run. The federal government requires them to operate emergency rooms open to all patients regardless of their ability to pay, accept patients insured by Medicare, and use surplus funds to improve facilities and patient care to demonstrate they are giving back to the community.

Even though their tax-exempt status is based on charitable acts, nonprofit hospital systems sat on more than $283 billion in assets from stocks, hedge funds, venture capital, and private equity and other investments in 2019, according to a 2021 KHN analysis of IRS filings.

The hospital systems used most of that to produce income and classified only $19 billion, or about 7% of their total investments, as principally devoted to their nonprofit missions, the analysis found.

The new North Carolina report describes how hospitals’ self-reported Medicare profit margins differed from the financial picture they provided to the public through IRS records, annual reports, and community benefit documents.

Although most hospitals have complained of significant Medicare losses, the analysis of data from more than 100 North Carolina hospitals found that most made profits on Medicare from 2015 to 2020.

IRS audits are supposed to protect the public from fraud and abuse, but the system has major gaps, said health economists and federal watchdog groups.

Federal law requires the IRS to review community benefit activities at least once every three years. Yet the agency did not “have a well-documented process to ensure that those activities are being reviewed,” said a 2020 report from the Government Accountability Office.

In response to GAO recommendations, IRS leaders updated the system last year to help ensure the agency could identify cases in which hospitals were suspected of not meeting requirements.

The IRS referred nearly 1,000 hospitals nationwide to its audit division for violations of the Affordable Care Act from 2015 to 2019, but the IRS could not identify if they were related to community benefits, the GAO said.

The tax agency has no authority to determine what activities hospitals must perform to comply with the law, the GAO said. An analysis of IRS data found 30 hospitals that reported no spending on community benefits in 2016, “indicating potential noncompliance,” the report said.

“Perhaps this is the result of the IRS being underfunded,” said Vivian Ho, a health economics professor at Rice University in Houston, who worked on the North Carolina report. “They don’t have the resources to reconsider what information they should seek.”

It is critical that the government collects accurate information from hospitals because the data affects all patients, Ho said.

Federal law forbids IRS employees from discussing tax information submitted to the agency by people or organizations, IRS spokesperson Anthony Burke said in response to questions about how effectively the government monitors hospitals.

Hospitals have long used what they report as losses on Medicare to justify charging patients with private insurance higher prices. According to a study released in 2021 by the Rand Corp., a nonprofit research organization, hospitals across the nation charge private insurers more than what they receive from Medicare for the same services.

In the Affordable Care Act, federal lawmakers mandated that to maintain their tax-exempt status, nonprofit hospitals must conduct a community health needs assessment, maintain a written financial assistance policy, set billing and collections limits, and set a limit on charges.

In written responses to KHN, the North Carolina Healthcare Association, which lobbies on behalf of hospitals, said hospitals provided $1.2 billion in charity care in 2020. It added that those community benefits can include a lot of different activities, such as covering the gap between how much a procedure costs and what a provider is reimbursed, volunteering by staff, and paying for medical outreach programs.

“Providing care to vulnerable populations is part of their nonprofit mission,” the statement said.

Atrium spends millions of dollars per year to provide care to people who need behavioral health care “but have no safety net—even from the state,” the association said.

Fogleman, the Atrium spokesperson, said an advisory commission has consistently told Congress that Medicare payments do not cover the full costs of services at most hospitals, including Atrium’s.

In North Carolina, large hospital systems received $1.8 billion in tax breaks in 2020, according to the state treasurer’s office.

The same year, lobbyists for North Carolina hospitals reported collectively losing $3.1 billion on Medicare, according to the office’s report. Other data shows they made $87 million in profit.

From 2015 to 2020, the report concludes, 35 hospitals posted profits from Medicare each year.

Other hospitals listed in the report did not respond to requests for comment.

The American Hospital Association contends that the federal government reimburses providers significantly less than it costs to care for Medicare recipients. Unlike private insurers, the federal government does not negotiate prices with hospitals. Medicare bases the amount it pays on hospitals’ locations, labor costs, and other factors.

Melinda Hatton, the association’s general counsel, said in a statement that “underpayments” totaled more than $75 billion in 2020. “These data show that few, if any, hospitals break even much less make a profit on the basis of Medicare payments,” she said.

But Glenn Melnick, a health economics and finance professor at the University of Southern California who reviewed the North Carolina data, said no one is certain how nonprofit hospitals are calculating their numbers.

“The nonprofit hospital systems are getting so big, we need greater transparency,” Melnick said. “Health care is amazingly expensive, and it will bankrupt us if we don’t get it under control.”

Nonprofit hospitals receive significantly more in tax breaks than they spend on community investment or charity care, according to a report released this year by the Lown Institute, a think tank in Needham, Mass.

Using 2019 data from the IRS, researchers found that out of 275 hospital systems across the country, 227 spent less on community investments or charity care than they got in tax breaks. The deficit totaled more than $18 billion, the report said.

Leah Kane is a senior attorney for consumer protection at the Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy, a nonprofit that provides civil legal assistance to people who cannot afford an attorney. She said her agency receives calls from people who were not offered charity care from hospitals.

She said her group is worried that hospitals are offering charity care to uninsured patients but not to other people, like the underinsured, who don’t have the income to pay thousands of dollars for treatment not covered by their insurance plans.

“People are angry and stressed out,” Kane said. “They don’t know what this [debt] will mean for their lives.”

KHN correspondent Aneri Pattani contributed to this report.

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

Comments / 7

da Bones
2d ago

What the hospital supposedly “loses” is made up in Billings for private plans and employer plans. Don’t be fooled. Propaganda. Smoke and mirrors. Plus these groups are supposedly non profit. Thus ZERO taxes.

Reply(1)
7
TipCanoe
2d ago

Check out your Medicare payment summaries, a 10 minute appointment is billed as a “long appointment”. I know Medicare assignments pay an agreed contracted amount as do private group insurance plans. The healthcare providers just jack up their fee.

Reply
7
Dee9981
1d ago

So this is why Atrium is trying to make Medicare recipients Pre pay. Atrium is robbing the public. My insurance provider had to file an appeal & grievance for me after trying to resolve a billing matter. Atrium couldn’t even keep the balances straight to the insurance provider. Anyone that uses Atrium should triple check their bills

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Modern Times

Finance: New IRS tax codes released, a brief overview for North Carolinians.

IRS , American Flag(MyChesCo) Now that American’s are about halfway through the fiscal year, the IRS has released new tax codes/rates for 2023. In North Carolina, according to the census bureau, the median household income in North Carolina is $56,642. While the unmarried individual median income is $32,993. Below are the new rates for these median income thresholds. Referencing the census bureau’sdata for household income,
wccbcharlotte.com

Governor Cooper Pushes Digital Equity In Visit To Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper visited Charlotte Wednesday in his push to bring high-speed internet access to all communities across the state. The Governor met with leaders at Microsoft to highlight its project to help bridge the gap. The Governor says more than 1-Million people across the state...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Who are North Carolina’s highest-paid state employees?

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina more than 81,000 state government employees, over 180 of whom make at least $200,000 per year. From psychiatrists to investment managers to transportation engineers, the state’s median annual salary for over 55,000 full-time permanent employees is $52,741. The state’s highest-paid employee is Valerie...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
wccbcharlotte.com

Don’t Waste Your Money: Banks Are Low-Balling Your Savings Account

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– It may be hard for you to notice the interest you’re earning on the money in your savings account. Banks are paying out 1% interest or less on those accounts. According to the FDIC, the average savings account still pays less than half of one percent. There are better options if you want your savings to earn you more money. Consumer reporter, John Matarese breaks down how much some online banks are paying in interest.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE.org

CMS plans for Trillium Springs and Waddell High raise questions on school board

A plan for magnet changes in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools got a rocky reception Tuesday from affected families and several school board members. Families of approximately 190 students at Trillium Springs Montessori School in Huntersville found out two weeks ago that CMS plans to close their school next year. Staff and students would be relocated to a refurbished Lincoln Heights school that has room to expand the popular magnet program.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

NC-based mirror company gives homeowners fast upgrades

(WGHP) — Most people are looking for easy home improvement projects that really have an impact.  Now there’s an option that will give your bathroom a whole new look. Brad Jones got an inside look at Mirror Mate, which is a Charlotte company that gives homeowners a fast upgrade that’s made in North Carolina. To […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Charlotte City Council adopts equity framework

Charlotte City Council adopted a framework Monday night for its equity in government plan, which means it will consider racial and other inequities when voting on new policies. It’s an effort to prioritize disenfranchised residents. Mayor pro tem Braxton Winston called it a living document that will guide the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

The income you need to afford rent in CLT

Police are searching for the car that belonged to a 32-year-old woman who was murdered in Charlotte. Police say Quintin Roark was spotted in rural Gaston County on July 12th. The Race will be hosted at North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2023. The respiratory illness RSV is spreading more aggressively this...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fortune

Fortune

232K+
Followers
10K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy