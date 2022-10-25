ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

Police ID Pedestrian Killed In Berks Hit-Run

By Mac Bullock
 2 days ago
Police said 33-year-old James Falasca-Carter Jr. was the victim in the deadly hit-and-run on Powder Mill Hollow Road in Berks County Sunday night. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

The pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run in Berks County Sunday night has been identified, authorities announced.

James Falasca-Carter Jr., 33, of Boyertown, was walking along Powder Mill Hollow Road in Earl Township at around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23 when a southbound car struck him, state police said in a press release.

A passing driver reported spotting his body early in the morning on Monday, Oct. 24, officials had previously said.

Police said they interviewed with the driver of the red Jeep Liberty believed to have struck Falasca-Carter, but added that the investigation is ongoing.

No charges appear to have been filed in connection with the death.

