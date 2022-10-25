ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Washington Commanders vs. Indianapolis Colts picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 8 game?

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
 2 days ago

The Washington Commanders and Indianapolis Colts play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 8 schedule .

Which team will get the victory?

Check out these NFL Week 8 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 1:25 p.m. MST on Fox.

The Colts are a 2.5-point favorite in the game.

For subscribers: NFL Week 8 picks, predictions: Who wins each Week 8 NFL game?

NFL Week 8 picks, predictions :

The Arizona Republic : Commanders 24, Colts 23

Jeremy Cluff writes: "Taylor Heinicke just might be the spark the Commanders have needed. This Washington team can beat the Colts in Indianapolis."

Bookies.com : Take the Colts to cover vs. Commanders

Bill Speros writes: "The Colts are smarting after losing to Tennessee. Matt Ryan was hurt Sunday and benched Monday by coach Frank Reich in favor of Sam Ehlinger. And Ryan may not come back when he's healthy, either. A sixth-round pick out of Texas in 2021, Ehlinger took three snaps last season and has never thrown a pass in the NFL. Ryan's terrible season has been masked by the woes impacting Brady and Rodgers. Ryan, a former MVP, leads the NFL with nine interceptions and 11 fumbles this season. The Colts owe him $24.7 million fully guaranteed this season and $12 million fully guaranteed in 2023. This news moved the line from Colts -4 to Colts -3."

NFL Week 8 odds :

ESPN : Commanders have a 54% chance to win the Week 8 game

The site's Football Power Index gives the Colts a 45.4% chance to get the victory.

Draft Kings : Go with the Commanders with the points vs. Colts

It writes: "This Commanders team looks different with Taylor Heinicke — dare I say better? Beating the Packers today was an enormous feat, and if they’re able to force Matt Ryan to go by air and stop Jonathan Taylor on the ground, Washington has a real chance at getting a favorable turnover margin and keeping it close. The Colts have also been on a down-streak lately. Commanders cover."

How to watch: NFL Week 8 schedule, television information

Sports Betting Dime : Colts 15.8, Commanders 11.1

The site's formula predicts that the Colts will win the Week 8 NFL game.

Fan Duel : Bet the Colts to cover vs. Commanders

Tyler Maher writes: "Oddsmakers and ESPN's FPI both expect Indianapolis to win this game, which isn't surprising. The Colts are clicking on offense with Jonathan Taylor back from injury and Matt Ryan looking more comfortable in his new surroundings. The Commanders, on the other hand, are a bit of a mess with Carson Wentz on the IR, pressing Taylor Heinicke back into service. Heinicke has had some nice moments but proved to be largely mediocre last year in a bigger sample size, so I think Indy wins this one by at least a touchdown at home. That makes my best bet Colts -5.5 (-112)."

NFL power rankings: Tampa Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers, Denver Broncos plunge

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Washington Commanders vs. Indianapolis Colts picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 8 game?

