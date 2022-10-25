ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 8 game?

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
The Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 8 schedule .

Which team will get the victory?

Check out these NFL Week 8 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 1:05 p.m. MST on CBS.

The Titans are a 1.5-point favorite in the game.

NFL Week 8 picks, predictions: Who wins each Week 8 NFL game?

NFL Week 8 picks, predictions :

The Arizona Republic : Titans 24, Texans 16

Jeremy Cluff writes: "The Titans have won four straight games after an 0-2 start. They'll make it five in a row on Sunday."

Bookies.com : Take the Titans to cover vs. Texans

Bill Speros writes: "The Titans reclaimed first place in the AFC South with a win and cover over the Colts in Week 7 to sweep the season series. The opportunity to face Houston comes at the right time for Tennessee, which should build on its solid performance in Week 7, especially on defense."

NFL Week 8 odds :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aeu31_0ily71Em00

ESPN : Titans have a 54.7% chance to win the Week 8 game

The site's Football Power Index gives the Texans a 44.8% chance to get the victory.

Draft Kings : Go with the Texans with the points vs. Titans

It writes: "Tennessee could roll over Houston, but this feels like a letdown spot for the Titans. They just got a critical divisional win and now have to travel for another divisional game. Tennessee should win, but this will end up a closer one than some might expect."

NFL Week 8 schedule, television information

Sports Betting Dime : Texans 16.7, Titans 15.3

The site's formula predicts that the Texans will win the Week 8 NFL game.

Fan Duel : Bet the Texans with the points vs. Titans

Tyler Maher writes: "Oddsmakers believe this one is going to be close, but think the Titans will walk away victorious. ESPN's FPI agrees, and so do I. The Titans have hit their stride after a slow start and keep finding ways to win close games, largely on the legs of star running back Derrick Henry. The Texans have an elite running back of their own in rookie Dameon Pierce, though, and boast a superior defense. This game should be tight and even if Tennessee ultimately wins, it won't be by much. My best bet is Houston +3.5 (-110)."

NFL power rankings: Tampa Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers, Denver Broncos plunge

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 8 game?

