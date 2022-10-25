ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acquitted: Jury finds Sioux Falls man not guilty in 2020 homicide case

By Nicole Ki, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 2 days ago
A jury has decided, after days of hearing testimony and arguments, that a Sioux falls man was justified in killing of another man two years ago in self-defense.

Marcus Jerell Anderson, 34, was facing two counts of first-degree manslaughter, one count of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

After the jury deliberated late into Monday night, their final verdict found Anderson was only guilty on the possession of a firearm with a prior felony conviction. Anderson was acquitted on his most serious charge, first-degree manslaughter, punishable by up to life in prison.

The possession of a firearm conviction is a Class 6 felony, punishable by up to two years imprisonment in the state penitentiary or a fine of $4,000 or both.

The defense for Anderson denied a request for comment. Prosecutors were unavailable for comment.

The trial, which started last week, investigated the death of Jerell King in October 2020 at the residence of Anderson's girlfriend at the time. King shared a child with Anderson's girlfriend.

After finding out King's son was under the supervision of Anderson instead of daycare, King went to the home and got into an altercation with Anderson.

Anderson shot King during the struggle for the gun, who later died of his injuries in the hospital.

While the state argued Anderson owned the gun used to kill King, contrary to Anderson's testimony that the gun belonged to King, the gun was found to be registered to Anderson's ex-girlfriend, whom he called shortly after King was shot, but before 911 was called.

"The gun belongs to the defendant and that changes everything," said Mark Joyce, attorney at the Minnehaha County State's Attorney's Office, during closing arguments.

The jury ultimately sided with the defense, which claimed Anderson was allowed to use deadly force to defend himself against King in the struggle for the gun. Anderson's defense pointed to evidence of messages to Anderson's girlfriend threatening her and Anderson prior to the shooting, arguing King had the intent to kidnap his son and cause harm to Anderson.

"Lives changed that day because [King] let his anger get the best of him," said Jason Adams, of Tschetter & Adams Law Office.

A sentencing date for Anderson has not been set.

