SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME)-- A petition drive is underway in South Portland to make an intersection safer after a car hit an 11-year-old girl Thursday morning. The intersection of Broadway and Church Street is where the little girl was hit and injured. Police say she was crossing Broadway at 8 a.m., even though there's no crosswalk at that location.

SOUTH PORTLAND, ME ・ 3 DAYS AGO