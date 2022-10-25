ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Gloucester, ME

South Portland student dragged by classmate's vehicle

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – A South Portland student was hospitalized Monday after being dragged for half a mile by a classmate’s car. Police say the high school-age boy was being dropped off at home by a classmate. The classmate didn’t realize the boy’s hand was stuck in the...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
Deteriorating Midcoast bridge undergoing inspection, causing detours

MaineDOT crews will begin an inspection on the Frank J. Wood Bridge between Brunswick and Topsham on Tuesday. The bridge is in such poor condition inspection is held every six months instead of the standard two years. Southbound traffic will be able to cross the bridge, but northbound traffic from...
BRUNSWICK, ME
Driver hits utility pole in Cumberland

CUMBERLAND (WGME) – Police say a driver crashed into a utility pole in Cumberland early Tuesday morning. The crash happened on Main Street near 322 Main Street. The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. According to police, the driver hit a utility pole and several mailboxes.
CUMBERLAND, ME
Car crashes into Maine pond

SEBAGO (WGME) -- Officials say a car went into the water at the Peabody Pond boat launch in Sebago early Tuesday morning. A man was treated by EMS at the scene. Police say they haven't determined why the car ended up in the water, but foggy conditions may have been a factor.
SEBAGO, ME
18-year-old arrested in connection with shooting in Auburn

AUBURN (WGME) -- Police say they arrested an 18-year-old on Thursday in connection with a shooting on Oct. 7 in Auburn. According to police, shots were fired into a building on Whitney St. on October 7. Police say they searched a home early Thursday morning in connection with the shooting.
AUBURN, ME
Nonprofit that helps feed Maine families in need expanding

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- A nonprofit that helps get food on the table for families in need is expanding with a new facility. The Locker Project works with more than 40 schools in Greater Portland to share thousands of pounds of healthy food each month. Students can take home staples...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
New tests find forever chemicals in Midcoast watershed

BRUNSWICK (WGME) -- New tests have found forever chemicals in a Midcoast Maine watershed. The chemical compounds, known as "PFAS," have been increasingly linked to harmful health effects, both in people and in animals. The comprehensive report released by Friends of Merrymeeting Bay provides direct, first-time evidence of continued PFAS...
BRUNSWICK, ME
Shapleigh man accused of stealing refrigerator from home

SHAPLEIGH (WGME) -- The York County Sheriff's Office says a Shapleigh man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a refrigerator from an unoccupied home. Police were called around 6 a.m. for a reported burglary on Royal Coachman Way in Shapleigh. When police arrived, they found that the home had been...
SHAPLEIGH, ME
Missing teen girl from Morrill found safe

MORRILL (WGME) -- The Waldo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a 14-year-old girl from Morrill. Police say Ariana Montgomery was last seen October 14 in Orland. She reportedly left home with another person and did not return. Police say she has talked with her...
MORRILL, ME
Moviemaking gives Bowdoin students a history lesson about their town

BOWDOINHAM (WGME) – A little movie magic came to the town of Bowdoinham Wednesday. Third and fourth grade students from neighboring Bowdoin are currently making a movie. Wednesday's scenes were shot at the former Jellerson School House, which opened back in 1850. Students and their teacher were all dressed...
BOWDOINHAM, ME

