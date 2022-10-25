Read full article on original website
WPFO
Windham High School bringing in crisis counselors after motorcycle crashes into school bus
GORHAM (WGME) - Police say a motorcyclist was killed after crashing into a school bus in Gorham Tuesday. Police say the crash happened around 3:30 p.m., shutting down Route 202 near Libby Avenue. "The motorcycle struck the school bus, bounced off the school bus and struck the car that was...
WPFO
Maine motorcyclist killed following crash with school bus in Gorham identified
GORHAM (WGME) -- Police have identified the 18-year-old motorcyclist who was killed after crashing into a school bus in Gorham on Tuesday. The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Route 202 near Libby Road. Police say the school bus was making a left turn when a motorcycle, operated by 18-year-old...
WPFO
Student got thumb stuck in car before he was dragged 1/2 mile in South Portland
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- A South Portland student is out of the hospital after he was dragged for a half-mile by a car Monday. Police say the middle school-aged boy was being dropped off at home by his classmate’s sister. When the car drove off, the boy’s thumb was...
WPFO
Deteriorating Maine bridge undergoing final day of inspection, expect traffic delays
TOPSHAM/BRUNSWICK (WGME) - A deteriorating Midcoast bridge is undergoing its final day of inspection on Thursday. Crews are looking over the Frank J. Wood Bridge in Brunswick and Topsham. The bridge, which was built in 1931, is in such poor condition, inspection is held every six months instead of the standard two years.
WPFO
South Portland student dragged by classmate's vehicle
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – A South Portland student was hospitalized Monday after being dragged for half a mile by a classmate’s car. Police say the high school-age boy was being dropped off at home by a classmate. The classmate didn’t realize the boy’s hand was stuck in the...
WPFO
Deteriorating Midcoast bridge undergoing inspection, causing detours
MaineDOT crews will begin an inspection on the Frank J. Wood Bridge between Brunswick and Topsham on Tuesday. The bridge is in such poor condition inspection is held every six months instead of the standard two years. Southbound traffic will be able to cross the bridge, but northbound traffic from...
WPFO
Buxton man charged with terrorizing after allegedly threatening OOB middle school
OLD ORCHARD BEACH (WGME) -- A Buxton man is accused of threatening a middle school in Old Orchard Beach. Police say they responded to Loranger Memorial School just after 10 a.m. because a man was threatening the school over the phone. Officers placed all Old Orchard Beach schools on lockdown...
WPFO
Driver hits utility pole in Cumberland
CUMBERLAND (WGME) – Police say a driver crashed into a utility pole in Cumberland early Tuesday morning. The crash happened on Main Street near 322 Main Street. The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. According to police, the driver hit a utility pole and several mailboxes.
WPFO
Car crashes into Maine pond
SEBAGO (WGME) -- Officials say a car went into the water at the Peabody Pond boat launch in Sebago early Tuesday morning. A man was treated by EMS at the scene. Police say they haven't determined why the car ended up in the water, but foggy conditions may have been a factor.
WPFO
'She changed my life:' Patients surprised after Maine doctor arrested by drug strike force
KENNEBUNK (WGME) -- A Kennebunk doctor specializing in addiction treatment has been accused of illegally prescribing powerful drugs. As part of her practice, Dr. Merideth Norris is allowed to prescribe controlled substances, including opioids, to her patients, but prosecutors are accusing Norris of writing prescriptions without a legitimate purpose. Norris,...
WPFO
Cumberland, North Yarmouth residents to vote on $74M school referendum
CUMBERLAND (WGME)— Residents in the MSAD 51 school district area will vote on a nearly $74 million referendum to build a new school. This is MSAD #51's third attempt in recent years to expand. The issue is at the elementary level with the Mabel I. Wilson School. The district...
WPFO
South Portland residents call to make intersection safer after girl hit by car
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME)-- A petition drive is underway in South Portland to make an intersection safer after a car hit an 11-year-old girl Thursday morning. The intersection of Broadway and Church Street is where the little girl was hit and injured. Police say she was crossing Broadway at 8 a.m., even though there's no crosswalk at that location.
WPFO
18-year-old arrested in connection with shooting in Auburn
AUBURN (WGME) -- Police say they arrested an 18-year-old on Thursday in connection with a shooting on Oct. 7 in Auburn. According to police, shots were fired into a building on Whitney St. on October 7. Police say they searched a home early Thursday morning in connection with the shooting.
WPFO
Old Orchard Beach fisherman suing boat owner over shark catching
OLD ORDCHARD BEACH (BDN) -- A former deckhand on a fishing boat claims he was injured when a thrashing shark was inadvertently caught in the boat’s net and brought onboard. The deckhand, Mark Emerton of Old Orchard Beach, has sued the boat’s owner in U.S. District Court in Portland.
WPFO
Nonprofit that helps feed Maine families in need expanding
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- A nonprofit that helps get food on the table for families in need is expanding with a new facility. The Locker Project works with more than 40 schools in Greater Portland to share thousands of pounds of healthy food each month. Students can take home staples...
WPFO
New tests find forever chemicals in Midcoast watershed
BRUNSWICK (WGME) -- New tests have found forever chemicals in a Midcoast Maine watershed. The chemical compounds, known as "PFAS," have been increasingly linked to harmful health effects, both in people and in animals. The comprehensive report released by Friends of Merrymeeting Bay provides direct, first-time evidence of continued PFAS...
WPFO
Shapleigh man accused of stealing refrigerator from home
SHAPLEIGH (WGME) -- The York County Sheriff's Office says a Shapleigh man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a refrigerator from an unoccupied home. Police were called around 6 a.m. for a reported burglary on Royal Coachman Way in Shapleigh. When police arrived, they found that the home had been...
WPFO
Ask the I-Team: Were there any legal repercussions following 2021 Auburn home explosion?
Back in December, just days before Christmas, Auburn Police say there was an explosion inside a house on Broadview Avenue caused by someone using butane to extract THC from marijuana. Authorities said it left a man with serious burns and the home uninhabitable. Brad asked the CBS13 I-Team:. “Whatever happened...
WPFO
Missing teen girl from Morrill found safe
MORRILL (WGME) -- The Waldo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a 14-year-old girl from Morrill. Police say Ariana Montgomery was last seen October 14 in Orland. She reportedly left home with another person and did not return. Police say she has talked with her...
WPFO
Moviemaking gives Bowdoin students a history lesson about their town
BOWDOINHAM (WGME) – A little movie magic came to the town of Bowdoinham Wednesday. Third and fourth grade students from neighboring Bowdoin are currently making a movie. Wednesday's scenes were shot at the former Jellerson School House, which opened back in 1850. Students and their teacher were all dressed...
