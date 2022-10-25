ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Victim ID'd in fatal Erie crash; police say SUV had passed another vehicle, lost control

By Tim Hahn, Erie Times-News
Erie Times News
 2 days ago

An SUV that crashed along an east Erie street on Monday morning was passing another vehicle when it went out of control and slammed into a utility pole, city police accident investigators said Tuesday.

A 31-year-old Erie man who was a passenger in the SUV was killed in the crash, and the female driver and a 2-year-old passenger were injured, authorities reported.

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook identified the victim on Tuesday as Dominique Williams, of Erie. Williams died of multiple blunt-force trauma, said Cook, who ruled the death as accidental.

The 2-year-old child, whose name was not released, was transferred to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Sgt. Thomas Dunmire, an accident investigator with the Erie Bureau of Police, said Tuesday.

Updated information on the conditions of the child and the female driver, whose name was not released, was not available Tuesday morning.

More: Man killed, female and baby injured when sport-utility vehicle crashes in east Erie

The crash happened shortly after 10 a.m. Monday in the 1500 block of East 10th Street, near Gilson Avenue. Investigators said the crash was captured on video by security cameras in the area.

Dunmire said the video showed the SUV traveling west on East 10th Street when it made a sudden lane change and went into the eastbound lane as it approached a vehicle in front of it. The SUV passed the vehicle, then went back into the westbound lane before going out of control, according to police.

The SUV slid into a utility pole off the south side of the roadway, shearing it off, before the car flipped over and came to rest against a fence at the Saia LTL Freight property at 1523 E. 10th St.

Erie County Deputy Coroner John Maloney pronounced Williams dead at the scene at 10:34 a.m. Monday.

Dunmire and the Erie Bureau of Police's other accident investigator were attending an accident reconstruction seminar in Erie on Monday morning when they were called to the crash scene, Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said. The investigators continued their probe into the crash on Tuesday.

Monday's crash was the latest of several recent traffic fatalities in the Erie region. The other fatal crashes included:

  • The death on Oct. 15 of 25-year-old Chauncy Grayson, who was killed when the stolen pickup truck he was driving ran a red light while police were pursuing it and collided with another vehicle on West Eighth Street near Chestnut Street.
  • The death on Sept. 4 of 46-year-old Lake City resident Michael A. Campbell in a collision involving a motorcycle and an SUV at the intersection of West 12th and Raspberry streets.

More: Police ID 25-year-old Erie man as driver of stolen pickup in fatal crash

More: Coroner IDs motorcyclist killed in crash at West 12th and Raspberry streets in Erie

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com . Follow him on Twitter @ETNhahn.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Victim ID'd in fatal Erie crash; police say SUV had passed another vehicle, lost control

