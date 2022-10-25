Read full article on original website
16 Ways To Celebrate National Chocolate Day in Upstate New York
Yes, every day is National Chocolate Day for many of us. There is a "national food holiday" virtually every day on the calendar, it can be pretty hard to keep track. But they are great. They give a certain food (or drink) item a few moments in the spotlight. National Chocolate Day (October 28) is one of the best.
Small But Mighty: 13 of the Smallest Colleges in Upstate New York
Big is good. But small can be even better. Upstate New York is home to many large and well-known colleges and universities. There are several with huge enrollments of 20,000, 25,000, and even 30,000 students. But there are also a lot of smaller schools that also provide a great education, oftentimes in a niche subject matter.
New York State Police Look for Stolen Delaware County Turbine Water Pump
New York State Police are looking for someone who stole some very heavy and specialized equipment in the Town of Masonville in Delaware County. Authorities say they are looking for a huge “Buffalo” turbine water pump that was stolen from a building being demolished on State Route 8 sometime between July and this month.
Most Haunted Abandoned Cemetery Open for One Day Only in New York
There's an abandoned cemetery in New York some say is so haunted that once you enter you can never leave. Forest Park Cemetery is located in Brunswick, New York, and is said to have begun in 1856. It was first incorporated in 1897 after a group of businessmen bought the property with plans to turn it into a park-like experience with winding trails, and a large receiving tomb near the entrance.
Want a Career in Cannabis? The Upstate NY Weed Expo in Coming!
The 2022 New York State Cannabis Convention and Expo is happening soon in downtown Albany, and if you're interested in finding a career in cannabis, here's what you need to know. "This event aims to bring together many facets of the newly established New York State Adult Recreational Marijuana Industry."
A Dozen Spooktacular Upstate New York Halloween Events
Every town and city in Upstate New York will hold a special Halloween event. In fact, many from downstate New York and New York city often travel up to take part in many of these festive fall events. These include parades, scary movies, costume parties, dances, hayrides and spooky walking tours just to name a few.
Father Goes Viral Defending His Daughters’ Homecoming Dresses
A Florida father is going viral for defending his daughters and their homecoming attire choices. After the father posted a photo of himself posing with his daughters, comments on his post raised his eyebrows - and his blood pressure. As you can imagine, many people appeared to have commented on...
Check Your Refrigerator – Nestlé Recalls Cookie Dough
Nestlé has voluntarily recalled cookie dough that was distributed to retailers in the United States, including Puerto Rico. This, according to NPR, marks the second time that Nestlé has recalled some of the company's ready-to-bake cookie doughs. The reason for the voluntary recall: there is a potential that...
