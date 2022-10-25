ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
APD: Search warrant results in fentanyl seizure, arrest Friday

By From Staff Reports
Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
 2 days ago

Police arrested a man after a search warrant led to the seizure of multiple drugs including fentanyl at an apartment in Amarillo.

According to a news release, on Friday, the Amarillo Police Department Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at an apartment in the 3000 block of Curtis Drive.

During the search of the residence, agents recovered approximate amounts of the following: 1,900 fentanyl pills, two ounces of methamphetamine, 114 grams of methadone and one ounce of black tar heroin.

Aaron Bret Young, 36, was booked into the Randall County jail on three counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams / less than 200 grams.

Police said an infant child was found in the home during this investigation and was removed and placed in the care of Child Protective Services.

This investigation is ongoing.

