POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Library Association recently named Highland High School Media Specialist Melissa Nielsen as the Idaho School Librarian of the Year. Nielsen has been employed at Highland for 13 years. She taught for four years and has served in the library for the past nine years. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in secondary education with an emphasis in history and a minor in library science, as well as a Master of educational technology, all from Idaho State University.

IDAHO STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO