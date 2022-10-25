Read full article on original website
Idaho resident tuition is sixth lowest in nation
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The College Board’s annual Trends in College Pricing ranks Idaho as the sixth least expensive state for average resident tuition and fees at public four-year institutions. Last year, the College Board ranked Idaho as seventh lowest in resident tuition and fees in the nation.
Idaho wins national workforce award for ICONIC effort
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho’s Workforce Development program, spearheaded by ITD’s Civil Rights section, recently won a national award for the effort from the U.S. DOT’s Federal Highway Administration. Idaho was one of only three states to win the State Transportation Innovation Council (STIC) award. Idaho’s...
Governor Gordon stresses fiscally conservative response to rising state revenues
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Mark Gordon has responded to Wednesday’s release of the Consensus Revenue Estimating Group (CREG) October report. The Governor welcomed the news of higher-than-expected state revenue forecast, but stressed a fiscally conservative approach to utilizing the funds, most of which should be considered one-time in nature.
Interest in programs aimed to ‘Survive, Drive and Thrive’ using ARPA funding far outpace supply
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Last year, Governor Mark Gordon set up a plan to help Wyoming Survive, Drive and Thrive using federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Most of the proposals from that planning process were approved by the State Legislature in Senate File 66. This year, state agencies have been busy implementing application rules for these programs. While the application review process is ongoing, it is clear demand for the programs is far greater than the amount of funding available.
Highland Media Specialist named Idaho School Librarian of the Year
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Library Association recently named Highland High School Media Specialist Melissa Nielsen as the Idaho School Librarian of the Year. Nielsen has been employed at Highland for 13 years. She taught for four years and has served in the library for the past nine years. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in secondary education with an emphasis in history and a minor in library science, as well as a Master of educational technology, all from Idaho State University.
COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,041 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,041 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths in the last week. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Wednesday excluding holidays. That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020...
Idaho STEM Action Center executive director appointed
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little appointed Caty Solace as executive director of the Idaho STEM Action Center. The Idaho STEM Action Center is an independent office guided by a nine-member Governor-appointed board established in 2015 through House Bill 302. The Center coordinates STEM education opportunities aligned to Idaho’s workforce needs from pre-kindergarten to career.
Construction begins on new Wassmuth Center for Human Rights
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Former Idaho Governor Philip E. Batt joined other dignitaries at the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial on Wednesday to sign a beam and launch the construction of the new Wassmuth Center for Human Rights. The building has been named in honor of Governor Batt...
Idaho finds another deer with chronic wasting disease
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The first confirmed case this year of chronic wasting disease has been detected in a deer in Idaho County in north-central Idaho, state wildlife officials said. Idaho Fish and Game on Friday said a white-tailed deer found dead along the side of the road tested...
Idaho gas prices still falling amid global recession fears
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Average gasoline prices in Idaho have fallen 4.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.32/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 802 stations in Idaho. Prices in Idaho are 4.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 68.5...
Elections Operations Center authorized for upcoming general election
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Secretary Denney has again authorized the formation of an Elections Operations Center (EOC), chartered to simultaneously centralize focus on the election, increase awareness, aid in decision making and facilitate the execution of actions on Election Day. With a heightened awareness to potential interference from Nation-state...
