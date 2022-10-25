CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Last year, Governor Mark Gordon set up a plan to help Wyoming Survive, Drive and Thrive using federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Most of the proposals from that planning process were approved by the State Legislature in Senate File 66. This year, state agencies have been busy implementing application rules for these programs. While the application review process is ongoing, it is clear demand for the programs is far greater than the amount of funding available.

