Georgia Council Considers Renaming City Square Over Concerns That It Glorifies Pro-Slavery Vice President John CalhounToby HazlewoodSavannah, GA
Tours, Activities & Trips: Try these Fun Things to do in SavannahRene CizioSavannah, GA
This Small South Carolina Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenBeaufort, SC
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Unless You're A Ghostly Inhabitant, Don't Plan to Visit Savannah's Historic Colonial Park Cemetery at NightDeanLandSavannah, GA
abccolumbia.com
Seven finalists announced for South Carolina Mr. Football Award
The Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl and South Carolina Athletics Coaches Association announce the seven finalists for the Mr. Football award, the top individual honor for high school seniors in the Palmetto State. Jarvis Green, Dutch Fork High School. Verbally committed to James Madison University. Bryson James, Clinton High School. Currently...
saturdaydownsouth.com
GG Jackson shows off insane hops in South Carolina dunk contest
GG Jackson is going to be a problem for SEC defenses this season. The rest of Lamont Paris’ South Carolina squad? Well, we’ll just have to see about that. But if he was able to flip Jackson from North Carolina, the Gamecocks have to be doing something right.
cityofbeaufort.org
Vacant Wendy’s building to be demolished
BEAUFORT, S.C. (Oct. 27, 2022) – Residents of Beaufort may notice work being done on two projects next week. Demolition of the vacant Wendy’s building on Boundary Street along Battery Creek will begin next week. This will continue the development of Battery Saxton Park, the passive park along Battery Creek and Boundary Street that greets visitors to Beaufort and offers beautiful views of the marshes (see photo). The park was named after a Union Army gun battery established at that site in 1862 during the Civil War.
WYFF4.com
Big Powerball wins in Greenville and Rock Hill in South Carolina Monday night
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Powerball players in Greenville and Rock Hill should check their tickets. A customer at the Speedway at 2500 Poinsett Hwy. in Greenville won $200,000. The winning Powerball ticket with PowerPlay matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number in last night’s drawing (18 - 23 - 35 - 45 - 54 and PB: 16).
kool1027.com
Mount Moriah 5K Next Weekend
It’s time for the second annual Mt. Moriah Outreach 5K & 1-Mile Fun Run, Saturday November 5th beginning at 8:30 am. Register now for this event to support the Mt. Moriah Outreach soup kitchen with providing Thanksgiving meals for the local community. Since the pandemic, there has been an increase in local need. All net proceeds of the race and 1-Mile Fun Run will benefit the soup kitchen and their Thanksgiving meals. Race will happen rain or shine Saturday, November 5th along Broad Street, Meeting Street and Campbell Street in Downtown Camden. Race packets will be available for pickup at Strictly Running on Devine Street in Columbia on November 3rd and at Mt. Moriah Outreach on Broad Street on November 4th from 5 to 7 pm and race day morning. Sponsored by the Downtown Camden program. To register or for more information, visit www.strictlyrunning.com.
wach.com
Car crash in Columbia results in injuries, roadway blocked
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Irmo Fire District and Lexington EMS are on the scene of a car accident with injuries in the 3700 block of Fernandina Road. Officials say the roadway is currently completely blocked. Drivers should expect delays in the area and use alternate routes.
kool1027.com
Community Medical Clinic Oysters and BBQ Next Week
The 7th Annual Oysters and BBQ Bash to benefit the Community Medical Clinic of Kershaw County begins at 630pm on Thursday November 7th at the City Arena in Camden. Grab your friends, bring your shuckers and come ready for a fun evening of food and live music, with local favorite Second Nature. For ticket and more information, call 803-427-1997.
yourislandnews.com
Veteran of the Week – John Coaxum
Beaufort’s John Coaxum, 90, graduated from Robert Smalls High School in 1952 and joined the United States Navy. After boot camp in San Diego, he was assigned to Storekeeper duties at Naval Air Station Pensacola. His next assignment was aboard USS Coral Sea (CV-43) out of Norfolk. He made deployments to the Caribbean and Mediterranean Seas.
South Georgia State Fair returns to Savannah this week
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The South Georgia State Fair is returning to Savannah on Thursday, October 27 and will run until November 6 at 105 Fort Argyle Road. The fair will have dozens of rides, games and food. This year’s shows will feature Magic Mark, 5-star Petting Zoo (includes pony rides), Master of Chainsaws, Rosaire’s […]
wtoc.com
Beaufort County School District pleased with annual report cards
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The South Carolina Department of Education released their annual report cards this week as schools across the Palmetto state were evaluated on how they did the previous year. It’s that time of year, academic report cards out and not for students, but instead, individual districts...
WSAV-TV
Meet the team behind one of Savannah’s finest real estate businesses
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty is one of Savannah’s finest realty companies. Being a leading luxury real estate firm in Charleston, South Carolina, the company decided to merge with Celia Dunn Sotheby’s International Realty expanding their services to the Savannah area and further along the East Coast.
kool1027.com
LEHS Yearbook Wins Palmetto Award
For the fourth consecutive year, the Lugoff-Elgin High School Kaleidoscope has received the Palmetto Award from the South Carolina Scholastic Press Association. The Palmetto Award, given to the best yearbook in each class as determined by population, signifies that LE’s yearbook continues to be one of the best among other high schools with a similar population and one of the top in the state.
WYFF4.com
Two big winning Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A Powerball player in Myrtle Beach won $1 million and a player in Columbia won $50,000 over the weekend. With no jackpot winner, Powerball draws for $610 million Monday night. The $1 million ticket was purchased from the Kroger #26 at 3735 Renee Dr. in...
'You gotta count your blessings': Orangeburg County cotton farmer optimistic despite losses
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Historically, cotton has been one of South Carolina's major cash crops. It continues to be a big seller for farmers in Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties. However, damage resulting from Hurricane Ian has farmers on edge about this season. “Starting before the hurricane, I would have...
coladaily.com
Major road in Irmo blocked due to car crash, injuries reported
Anyone driving near Fernandina Road in Irmo should expect delays. Irmo Fire District and Lexington County EMS are on the scene of a vehicle accident with injuries, and the roadway is currently completely blocked. This is a developing situation, and details are limited. Officials are encouraging drivers to use alternate...
Watch: Deer runs wild inside South Carolina restaurant
A South Carolina restaurant shared security camera footage of the moment a deer ran into the business through the open front door and ended up slipping and sliding around the dining room.
Explaining the Green space tax on the ballot in Beaufort County
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Voters in the Lowcountry are not just deciding which candidates they want to lead them, they must also choose if they will pay more when buying things in Beaufort County. It was the talk on early voting in Beaufort on Monday, mostly because several people who were in line to […]
thenewirmonews.com
District Five ranked as a top school district in South Carolina
Niche.com has released its 2023 Best Schools in America rankings, and Lexington-Richland School District Five was again named as a top school district in South Carolina and the number one school district in the Midlands. The district earned an “A” rating by Niche and was ranked as the number one...
LongBottom Meats nabs space as restaurants begin upfit at The Perch in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill butcher shop LongBottom Meats is on the move. It has snagged a 600-square-foot space at The Perch, at the corner of Oakland and Cherry roads. Phillip Spencer is behind the hometown butcher shop, which was founded in 2022. It will offer certified Angus, USDA Prime and American Wagyu beef as well as chicken, pork and lamb. Fresh seafood, shellfish and oysters will be available. The shop also sells house-made deli meat and sausage.
Penny sales tax in Jasper County could bring changes within the school district
HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) — On Nov. 8, voters in Jasper County will decide if they feel improvements should be made across the district with the possible continuation of the penny sales tax. County leaders say it will not be an additional tax but rather an extension to the existing sales tax. If voters choose yes, […]
