Almost everyone loves a good villain, and that very least most audiences enjoy a good morally gray character that you're made to love to hate. The best villains are often the ones that you're made to sympathize with, only to watch them do horrible things to the characters they claim to care about, and Shadow and Bone definitely has a character that evokes all of these feelings in viewers. Collider's Christina Radish recently spoke with Ben Barnes about his role in Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, and naturally the conversation turned to what fans can expect from Season 2. Rather than revealing anything beyond what Netflix already revealed in the recent teaser trailer, Barnes opted to discuss Darkling's humanity and how he views him as a real person who has suffered, which is music to the ears of anyone who loves villains.

