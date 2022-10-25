Read full article on original website
thedigitalfix.com
Rings of Power: Is Isildur related to Aragorn?
Is Isildur related to Aragorn? The new Middle-earth fantasy series Rings of Power surprised audiences with the introduction of Elendil and his son Isildur. Elendil and Isildur are both Númenóreans, hailing from the star-shaped island of Númenor off the coast of Middle-earth. So far in the Rings...
Popculture
'Rings of Power' Viewers Upset Over Recent Reveal
Amazon's Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series has had its ups and downs in its first season, but it lost many fans at Episode 6. That installment came with a revelation that left some viewers disappointed, believing it strayed too far from J.R.R. Tolkien's original work. Fair warning: there are spoilers for The Rings of Power ahead!
The 28 best shows on Amazon Prime Video to watch right now
The best shows on Amazon Prime Video are all here with our picks of the top TV series available to stream
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Andor’ fans are loving the unexpected arrival of a ‘Lord of the Rings’ icon
This article contains spoilers for Andor episode 8. Andor‘s eighth episode is here, and shows our hero in a miserable and oppressive predicament that might weirdly be the best place he could be if he wants to stay alive. After being convicted of being in the vicinity of a crime, he’s sent to a prison factory on the ocean world of Narkina 5, which keeps prisoners in line through deadly electrified floors.
IGN
J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Fall of Numenor Is Up for Preorder
Here's one for fans of the Amazon show The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. That show is set during the Second Age of J.R.R. Tolkien's world, and a new book gathers together all of the author's writings about that time period. The collection is called The Fall of Númenor, and it's coming out November 15. It’s available to preorder now with an MSRP of $40, but Amazon has it on sale for $34.99. Order it now, and it’ll arrive when it’s published.
Here are the top 4 Netflix movie releases in October
Get ready for spooky season with these four upcoming Netflix movies. What are the new releases on NEtflix? What’s new on Netflix? What are new Halloween movies on Netflix?
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ writer fears for her dog’s life if she spills the beans on Taika Waititi’s movie
Thanks to the wildly polarizing reactions generated by Thor: Love and Thunder, anticipation and hype for Taika Waititi’s in-development Star Wars movie took a serious hit earlier this year, with great swathes of the excitement being replaced by skepticism and trepidation. When it was first announced that the Academy...
Netflix’s new series sci-fi series 1899 is basically Titanic meets Event Horizon
The new show comes from the creators of Dark
ComicBook
The Rings of Power Removed a Major Lord of he Rings Easter Egg
Amazon Prime Video just wrapped up the first season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power with an epic finale that pushes the series forward. We finally found out exactly who Sauron was, and we got hint at who The Stranger (Daniel Weyman) could be. The series also showed us the first three rings that were crafted for the elves with the help of Sauron. During that scene there was originally supposed to be a moment where you hear an incantation that was mastered by The Stranger. Ultimately, the scene was cut, but the phrase became "a layer within all of the magical elements." In a new interview with /Film, Del Borello reveals what happened to the cut moment.
James Cameron blasts both Marvel and DC Comics movies for having superhero characters who 'all act like they’re in college'
Just over three years after Martin Scorsese famously said Marvel movies are 'not cinema' another auteur has chimed in with his take: Avatar filmmaker James Cameron. The 68-year-old filmmaker has started making the press rounds for his long-awaited sequel Avatar: The Way of Water, in theaters December 16, when he chimed in on both Marvel and DC movies in a lengthy interview with The New York Times.
Collider
Unanswered Questions We Have After 'House of the Dragon' Season 1
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of House of the Dragon.HBO’s highly-anticipated Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon came to a (literally) fiery conclusion with the epic season one finale “The Black Queen.” While the first season certainly took its time in three distinct time jumps spelling out the history of the Targaryen lineage, it looks like the Dance of Dragons that we’ve heard so much about is finally coming to fruition. With Daemon (Matt Smith) and Rhaenyra (Emma d’Arcy) united in Dragonstone against the newly crowned King Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) in King’s Landing, it looks like war has come to Westeros once more.
Collider
'Shadow and Bone' Season 2: Ben Barnes Says He Championed Darkling's Humanity
Almost everyone loves a good villain, and that very least most audiences enjoy a good morally gray character that you're made to love to hate. The best villains are often the ones that you're made to sympathize with, only to watch them do horrible things to the characters they claim to care about, and Shadow and Bone definitely has a character that evokes all of these feelings in viewers. Collider's Christina Radish recently spoke with Ben Barnes about his role in Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, and naturally the conversation turned to what fans can expect from Season 2. Rather than revealing anything beyond what Netflix already revealed in the recent teaser trailer, Barnes opted to discuss Darkling's humanity and how he views him as a real person who has suffered, which is music to the ears of anyone who loves villains.
‘Sausage Party’ Animated Series Cooked Up At Amazon
Sausage Party is heading to the small screen. Amazon has ordered a series spinoff of the 2016 animated feature with cast members including Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, David Krumholtz and Edward Norton returning to lend their voices to the anthropomorphic groceries. Related Story Marc Resteghini Steps Down, Nick Pepper & Laura Lancaster Expand Responsibilities In Amazon Studios TV Restructuring – The Dish Related Story Amazon Resumes Political Contributions To Lawmakers Who Voted To Block 2020 Electoral Vote Count Related Story Jason Katims' 'As We See It' Canceled At Amazon After One Season The streamer is planning to launch Sausage Party: Foodtopia in 2024. Will Forte, Sam Richardson, Natasha...
Barbarian Is Streaming On HBO Max, And People Are Freaking Out Over The Wild Twists On Twitter
A new round of audiences are experiencing the crazy ride that is Barbarian.
Collider
‘House of the Dragon’ Expands Aemond Targaryen Beyond His Book Version
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of House of the Dragon.House of the Dragon takes the theme of inheritance from Game of Thrones and expands upon them. If Game of Thrones questioned what qualities defined a good leader, House of the Dragon considers the factors that have prevented rulers from ever taking the throne. Obviously, societal stigmas based on sexuality, gender, and race are a huge factor, but House of the Dragon also deals with the inherent tragedy of being a “second son.” Daemon (Matt Smith), Lucerys (Elliot Grihault), and Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) all live within the shadow of older brothers who they must show reverence for.
Polygon
Netflix’s new series from Dark creators sets a deadly riddle on a ghost ship
Netflix is bringing mystery to the high seas with the latest series from the creators of Dark, 1899. The streamer released a new trailer for the series on Monday, which gave us our best description yet of its plot — or at least its mystery. The series’ new trailer...
Collider
'Prey for the Devil' Review: Catholic Propaganda Disguised as a Cliche Horror Movie
Possession films exist in a weird cultural landscape. On one hand, Western culture grew at the heart of Christianity, so it makes sense that we keep exploring demons as a source of horror. The idea of Hell is so engraved in our minds that even people who don’t identify as Christians might feel afraid watching a devoted priest perform an exorcism on screen. However, movies focused on demonic possession frequently feel like advertising, as if horror was a vehicle to spread the word that we should have faith in religion. More often than not, we can ignore the message if we’d like and just enjoy a scary movie. Prey for the Devil, however, seems to have been developed as deliberate propaganda.
Collider
'House of the Dragon': Ryan Condal and Emma D'Arcy on Why Daemon Choked Rhaenyra
It’s the end of the road for the first season of House of the Dragon. The finale was filled with thrilling nail-biting moments as is expected from Game of Thrones franchise. From Rhaenyra losing her father, her throne, and her children, the stage is set for the dance of the dragons. One of the moments that really caught Daemon and Rhaenyra fans by surprise comes when the former chokes the latter upon hearing the prophecy of Ice and Fire. Fans have been shipping the couple right from the start of the series and Daemon’s actions left many shocked.
Collider
'Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' Trailer Sees the Team Head to Earth for Christmas
The most wonderful time of the year is quickly approaching, and Marvel is here to give some early festive cheer starring our favorite group of space-faring misfits of the MCU. A brand-new trailer for the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy: The Holiday Special has been released, showing the titular team exploring Christmas on Earth.
wegotthiscovered.com
All the ‘Lord of the Rings’ movies, ranked
The Lord of the Rings is one of the most influential movie trilogies in cinematic history while The Hobbit is one of the most controversial. If there’s one thing they have in common, it’s that they were both created by folks who were extremely passionate about J.R.R. Tolkien’s expansive legendarium. They toiled with their blood and sweat to bring Middle-earth to life in a way that remains unrivaled among live-action speculative adaptations, even after two decades.
