Read full article on original website
Related
kidnewsradio.com
BLM releases proposed plan to protect cultural resources in and around American Falls
AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — To protect nationally-significant Tribal and cultural resources dating back thousands of years, the Bureau of Land Management Burley Field Office is proposing to close the American Falls Archaeological District (Archaeological District) and a portion of the Lake Channel area to rock climbing and off-highway vehicle use in southern Idaho.
kidnewsradio.com
Rear quarters of harvested deer found discarded in dumpster of Montpelier business
MONTPELIER, Idaho (KIFI) – On Oct. 19, Idaho Fish Game received a call from the owner of Christensen Custom Cuts in Montpelier regarding the discovery of four rear deer quarters that had been illegally discarded in a dumpster in front of his business. The owner, Rick Christensen, told Fish...
kidnewsradio.com
Sage-grouse illegally taken in southeast Bingham County
BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Fish and Game is seeking information regarding two female sage-grouse that were illegally taken in southeast Bingham County. A Fish and Game conservation officer discovered the grouse carcasses on Oct. 14 at 1 p.m. in the area of Brush Creek Road and Paradise Road on public land, east of Blackfoot. The incident likely occurred sometime earlier that morning based upon the condition of the remaining carcasses.
kidnewsradio.com
Preston joins AARP network of age friendly states and communities
PRESON, Idaho (KIFI) – As the Idaho population continues to grow and people are staying healthy and active longer, a new reality for communities across the Gem State continues to emerge. To help meet this challenge, the City of Preston has announced its membership into the AARP Network of Age Friendly Communities.
kidnewsradio.com
BLM’s Challis Field Office welcomes new manager
CHALLIS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Idaho Falls District welcomes Josh Travers as the new field manager for the Challis Field Office. His official starting date was Monday, Oct. 17. “Josh Travers brings a broad range of natural resource experience to the position, as well...
kidnewsradio.com
Police investigate crash that hospitalized 2
CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 7:38 p.m. Monday at US 91 near Tyhee Road north of Chubbuck. According to police, a Dodge Grand Caravan was driving northbound on US 91 with no lights on. The driver drove over the center line into oncoming traffic and struck a Lexus SUV head-on, which was traveling southbound.
kidnewsradio.com
ISU opens reactor control training lab
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The next generation of nuclear engineers, reactor operators and technicians are getting their start at Idaho State University. Idaho State University held the grand opening of the University’s new Reactor Control Room & Simulation (RCRS) Lab on Wednesday. The lab reflects the conditions...
kidnewsradio.com
3 things to know this morning – October 25, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Tuesday. 1. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for a missing hunter. Michael Faller of Idaho Falls hasn’t been seen since last week. Crews and volunteers will continue searching for him today off of North Creek Road near the Little Lost River Highway, north of Howe.
kidnewsradio.com
ISU Institute of Rural Health to offer suicide intervention trainings
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Institute of Rural Health at ISU is hosting suicide intervention trainings in October and November. After completing the training, participants can become certified ASIST (Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training) interventionist. These two-day workshops in suicide intervention skills will help you learn and practice a life-saving intervention model that is widely used by professionals and the general public.
kidnewsradio.com
Special needs trunk or treat set Oct. 29
AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – Camp Hayden is hosting its 3rd Annual Special Needs Trunk or Treat at the Brickyard Event Center in Ammon on Oct. 29. This accessible trunk or treat is from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. for children and adults with disabilities and their families. Participants are...
Comments / 0