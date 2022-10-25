Read full article on original website
Former Luckin execs launch Cotti Coffee in China
Charles Lu (left) and Jenny Qian (right) at Luckin Coffee's Nasdaq listing in May 2019 | Photo credit: Nasdaq. Former Luckin Coffee executives Charles Lu and Jenny Qian have returned to the coffee industry with a new coffee shop brand. Lu and Qian, formerly Chairman and CEO of China’s Luckin...
Starbucks Korea appoints Son Jung-hyun as new CEO
Jung-hyun succeeds outgoing CEO Song Ho-seop who oversaw a highly-publicised PR misstep and major product recall earlier this year | Photo credit: rawkkim. Son Jung-hyun has been announced as Starbucks Korea’s new CEO as the company seeks to strengthen its position in the country and draw a line under PR missteps arrising from a major product recall.
Coca-Cola credits Costa Coffee as third quarter sales rise
In August 2022 Costa Coffee marked its first foray into bricks-and-mortar outlets in the US | Photo credit: Costa Coffee. Costa Coffee's trading performance in the UK, where it operates 2,800 stores, has been cited as a key contributor to parent company Coca-Cola's third quarter sales growth. Atlanta-based Coca-Cola, which...
Biggby Coffee targets 1,000 locations by 2028
Biggby Coffee increased its store count by 29% in the 12 months to August 2022 to reach 320 outlets | Photo credit: Biggby Coffee. US coffee chain Biggby Coffee is targeting 1,000 locations across the US by 2028. The franchise operator was one of the fastest growing branded coffee chains...
