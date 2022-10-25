ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

worldcoffeeportal.com

Former Luckin execs launch Cotti Coffee in China

Charles Lu (left) and Jenny Qian (right) at Luckin Coffee's Nasdaq listing in May 2019 | Photo credit: Nasdaq. Former Luckin Coffee executives Charles Lu and Jenny Qian have returned to the coffee industry with a new coffee shop brand. Lu and Qian, formerly Chairman and CEO of China’s Luckin...
worldcoffeeportal.com

Starbucks Korea appoints Son Jung-hyun as new CEO

Jung-hyun succeeds outgoing CEO Song Ho-seop who oversaw a highly-publicised PR misstep and major product recall earlier this year | Photo credit: rawkkim. Son Jung-hyun has been announced as Starbucks Korea’s new CEO as the company seeks to strengthen its position in the country and draw a line under PR missteps arrising from a major product recall.
worldcoffeeportal.com

Coca-Cola credits Costa Coffee as third quarter sales rise

In August 2022 Costa Coffee marked its first foray into bricks-and-mortar outlets in the US | Photo credit: Costa Coffee. Costa Coffee's trading performance in the UK, where it operates 2,800 stores, has been cited as a key contributor to parent company Coca-Cola's third quarter sales growth. Atlanta-based Coca-Cola, which...
GEORGIA STATE
worldcoffeeportal.com

Biggby Coffee targets 1,000 locations by 2028

Biggby Coffee increased its store count by 29% in the 12 months to August 2022 to reach 320 outlets | Photo credit: Biggby Coffee. US coffee chain Biggby Coffee is targeting 1,000 locations across the US by 2028. The franchise operator was one of the fastest growing branded coffee chains...
GEORGIA STATE
CNBC

A 'catastrophe' is coming for the economy, but it's not recession or inflation, says Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh

U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh said in an interview at the CNBC Work Summit that he does not expect mass layoffs and job growth should continue into next year. But Walsh said that immigration reform, supported by every business owner he talks to, will be critical to the national workforce and without it, a 'bigger catastrophe' than a recession or inflation is coming.
The Independent

Plans for new world’s biggest cruise ship revealed

Royal Caribbean has just announced plans for its newest cruise ship which, when built, will be the largest in the world. The company’s latest vessel, named ‘Icon of the Seas’, will launch in January 2024. It will overtake ‘Wonder of the Seas’, another Royal Caribbean cruise liner...
WDW News Today

New Price Increases on Rapid Fill Cups At Walt Disney World Resort Hotels

On our most recent visit to Walt Disney World Resort, we noticed the Rapid Fill cups available to resort guests increased in price by $2.00. These cups allow refills for the entire length of your resort stay, with most standard non-alcoholic beverages being available. These refill stations are only available within resorts but can be used at any resort self-service refill station.
WDW News Today

2021 Attendance Index Suggests More Guests Visited Universal Orlando Theme Parks, Defeating 3 Walt Disney World Parks

The Themed Entertainment Association has released their 2021 Index, which evaluates attendance at themed attractions around the world. The latest report indicates that Universal Studios Florida & Universal’s Islands of Adventure may have possibly surpassed three Walt Disney World theme parks in annual attendance. While the TEA Index is...
ORLANDO, FL

