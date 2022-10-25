Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
'Boom in the Night' held at Misericordia University
DALLAS, Pa. — The Dead Alchemist Society truly embraced Halloween with a "Boom in the Night" event at Misericordia University in Luzerne County. The Henry Science Center had all sorts of experiments for kids, like bath bomb making and slime. "Our favorite part is just seeing the kids smile...
therecord-online.com
Celebrate Halloween in Downtown Lock Haven
LOCK HAVEN, PA – With Halloween less than a week away, Downtown Lock Haven is the place to be this weekend to get into the “spirit” of the holiday. The festivities kick off Saturday morning with the annual Halloween Parade downtown at 10 AM. Immediately after the parade join in on the fun with the Shop-or-Treat where participating businesses will be handing out candy throughout the morning and early afternoon.
Halloween parade rolls through Pottsville
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — People were embracing the spirit of Halloween in Schuylkill County. Downtown Pottsville was alive as the Halloween parade rolled through, complete with marching bands and fire trucks Tuesday. People were in costumes as far as the eye can see. You can't forget the candy. There was...
Trick or treat with NCPA: Mac and Cheese Costume
Williamsport, Pa. — It's that time of year when various spooks and specters are all about, and NCPA is inviting you to come grab some candy on Wednesday, Oct. 26 from 4-6 p.m. on Pine Street, Williamsport. NCPA will be hosting a trick or treat event as part of the Williamsport Business Association's broader Downtown Trick or Treat. Those who come dressed as NCPA's DIY mac and cheese costume will also get a little something special in addition to the candy. Our DIY costume is a quick and easy costume for anyone struggling to come up with ideas. NCPA's mac and cheese is just a jumping off point. Feel free to explore your creativity inside the broader category of cheesy pasta. Video:
On the Pennsylvania Road — Native American fishing technique
DANVILLE, Pa. — Skycam 16 and a high school teacher helped us peer into the history of the 'V-shaped structure, At the Susquehanna River in Danville. The structure is said to date back centuries and is believed to have been created by Native Americans to catch eels. According to...
Creepy Side of NEPA podcast: Ghost talk with paranormal investigator Don Frank
HARRISBURG, Pa. — On this episode of The Creepy Side of NEPA we talk with paranormal investigator Don Frank. Don is from the Harrisburg area and is a founding member of the Harrisburg Paranormal Society. He shares with us some of his favorite stories from investigating over the years.
Marianacci's celebrates 50 years of family business
WEST WYOMING, Pa. — The menu from 1972 at Marianacci's Italian Restaurant in West Wyoming shows things were a little different then. Folks could get a meal then for under a quarter. It was at a time when the Wyoming Valley was working hard to bounce back after the...
What's up this weekend? October 28-30
What does your weekend hold? From fall festivals to fairs, plays to parades, shows to spectacles, there's always something to do in northcentral Pa. this time of year. Here are events, activities, and destinations we've come across and want to share with you. Also visit our Calendar for things to do in the area. October 28-30 ...
Halloween trunk or treat held in Kingston
KINGSTON, Pa. — A trunk or treat in Kingston helped raise money for kids with special needs. About 200 children attended this trunk or treat, hosted by Keystone Behavior Services' 'Small Town.'. There were activities both inside and out for kids to enjoy. Vendors inside gave out candy and...
WNEP-TV 16
Good Morning PA - The Spooky Schuylkill
Schuylkill County VISION invites you to their 10th annual 5K, The Spooky Schuylkill. On October 29th, walk, run, creep or crawl on the Landingville portion of the Schuylkill River Trail. Proceeds support a better future for Schuylkill County.
New trail coming to Bloomsburg
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — A new biking and walking trail is coming to Bloomsburg, but not without some concerns from residents. The trail would turn a two-way street into a one-way. "I don't know when the plan is to make it one way, but if this does go through, I would say the sooner, the better because it's going to take time for people to get that in their heads," said Jim Walsh from Bloomsburg.
Fall leaves clogging storm drains
SCRANTON, Pa. — Right now, Pennsylvania is in peak fall foliage. But that means the leaves are falling everywhere and in some unwanted places. Going down North Washington Avenue in Scranton, you will see the fall themed-sidewalks filled with colorful trees — and storm drains congested with dead leaves.
Halloween trunk or treat benefits child with cancer
EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — More than a dozen vehicles were all decked out for the Halloween trunk or treat. The event was held at III Guys restaurant in Edwardsville, where many children dressed up in their Halloween costumes and came out to get some candy. There was also a basket raffle.
Halloween highlights inflation on candy
FRIEDENSBURG, Pa. — Halloween at C&C Candies and Country Store in Friedensburg means peak caramel apple season. But owner Linda Clauser says turning out 700 handmade caramel apples a day has never been so expensive. "The cost of our melting chocolate has gone up by a minimum of 30%....
Bazaar of the Bizarre in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — It was a bizarre event Sunday in Wilkes-Barre where hundreds of people filtered through the F.M. Kirby Center for the "Bazaar of the Bizarre.'" The event featured nearly 50 local vendors that specialize in unique items bringing the style of horror, punk rock, oddities, and tattoo culture together under one roof.
Halloween heist ruins holiday fun
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Matt McCarrier of South Williamsport is known for his festive yard decorations around the holidays. For him, it's something he likes to share with his neighborhood. "I have been decorating for over 20 years now. People know this house, and people look forward to the...
This Pennsylvania Town has Been Named the Most Festive Christmas Town in America
There's no place like home for the holidays–but some places are definitely exceptions. That is certainly true for the towns and cities named on House Beautiful's list of 20 Best Christmas Towns.
'Jeremy's Journey' cautions students about overdose dangers
BERWICK, Pa. — Inside the Berwick Area Middle School gymnasium, 300 pairs of shoes were displayed, representing the 300 people who lose their lives daily from drug overdoses. "I think it really opens people's eyes that this is real, and this is happening," Camila Amya said. The Berwick Teen...
Times News
Tamaqua mom thanks police with lunch
When Tamaqua area schools were locked down because of a threat last week, Andrea Valentine started thinking about ways to thank police officers who keep schools and the community safe. “My daughter, Emma, is in first grade, so she was locked down,” said Valentine, of Mary D. “I wanted to...
Contaminated milk, cheese sold in Midstate should be discarded
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture is warning consumers to get rid of raw whole milk or chocolate milk, as well as some cheese products, sold in Midstate stores under the BeiHollow label. Consumers should immediately discard BeiHollow raw whole milk or chocolate milk sold between Oct. 12 and 21 in […]
Newswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
33K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Wilkes-Barre local newshttps://www.wnep.com/
Comments / 0