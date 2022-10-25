Williamsport, Pa. — It's that time of year when various spooks and specters are all about, and NCPA is inviting you to come grab some candy on Wednesday, Oct. 26 from 4-6 p.m. on Pine Street, Williamsport. NCPA will be hosting a trick or treat event as part of the Williamsport Business Association's broader Downtown Trick or Treat. Those who come dressed as NCPA's DIY mac and cheese costume will also get a little something special in addition to the candy. Our DIY costume is a quick and easy costume for anyone struggling to come up with ideas. NCPA's mac and cheese is just a jumping off point. Feel free to explore your creativity inside the broader category of cheesy pasta. Video:

WILLIAMSPORT, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO