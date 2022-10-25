ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, PA

Newswatch 16

'Boom in the Night' held at Misericordia University

DALLAS, Pa. — The Dead Alchemist Society truly embraced Halloween with a "Boom in the Night" event at Misericordia University in Luzerne County. The Henry Science Center had all sorts of experiments for kids, like bath bomb making and slime. "Our favorite part is just seeing the kids smile...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Celebrate Halloween in Downtown Lock Haven

LOCK HAVEN, PA – With Halloween less than a week away, Downtown Lock Haven is the place to be this weekend to get into the “spirit” of the holiday. The festivities kick off Saturday morning with the annual Halloween Parade downtown at 10 AM. Immediately after the parade join in on the fun with the Shop-or-Treat where participating businesses will be handing out candy throughout the morning and early afternoon.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
Newswatch 16

Halloween parade rolls through Pottsville

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — People were embracing the spirit of Halloween in Schuylkill County. Downtown Pottsville was alive as the Halloween parade rolled through, complete with marching bands and fire trucks Tuesday. People were in costumes as far as the eye can see. You can't forget the candy. There was...
POTTSVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Trick or treat with NCPA: Mac and Cheese Costume

Williamsport, Pa. — It's that time of year when various spooks and specters are all about, and NCPA is inviting you to come grab some candy on Wednesday, Oct. 26 from 4-6 p.m. on Pine Street, Williamsport. NCPA will be hosting a trick or treat event as part of the Williamsport Business Association's broader Downtown Trick or Treat. Those who come dressed as NCPA's DIY mac and cheese costume will also get a little something special in addition to the candy. Our DIY costume is a quick and easy costume for anyone struggling to come up with ideas. NCPA's mac and cheese is just a jumping off point. Feel free to explore your creativity inside the broader category of cheesy pasta. Video:
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

What's up this weekend? October 28-30

What does your weekend hold? From fall festivals to fairs, plays to parades, shows to spectacles, there's always something to do in northcentral Pa. this time of year. Here are events, activities, and destinations we've come across and want to share with you. Also visit our Calendar for things to do in the area. October 28-30 ...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Halloween trunk or treat held in Kingston

KINGSTON, Pa. — A trunk or treat in Kingston helped raise money for kids with special needs. About 200 children attended this trunk or treat, hosted by Keystone Behavior Services' 'Small Town.'. There were activities both inside and out for kids to enjoy. Vendors inside gave out candy and...
KINGSTON, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Good Morning PA - The Spooky Schuylkill

Schuylkill County VISION invites you to their 10th annual 5K, The Spooky Schuylkill. On October 29th, walk, run, creep or crawl on the Landingville portion of the Schuylkill River Trail. Proceeds support a better future for Schuylkill County.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

New trail coming to Bloomsburg

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — A new biking and walking trail is coming to Bloomsburg, but not without some concerns from residents. The trail would turn a two-way street into a one-way. "I don't know when the plan is to make it one way, but if this does go through, I would say the sooner, the better because it's going to take time for people to get that in their heads," said Jim Walsh from Bloomsburg.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Fall leaves clogging storm drains

SCRANTON, Pa. — Right now, Pennsylvania is in peak fall foliage. But that means the leaves are falling everywhere and in some unwanted places. Going down North Washington Avenue in Scranton, you will see the fall themed-sidewalks filled with colorful trees — and storm drains congested with dead leaves.
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Halloween highlights inflation on candy

FRIEDENSBURG, Pa. — Halloween at C&C Candies and Country Store in Friedensburg means peak caramel apple season. But owner Linda Clauser says turning out 700 handmade caramel apples a day has never been so expensive. "The cost of our melting chocolate has gone up by a minimum of 30%....
FRIEDENSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Bazaar of the Bizarre in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — It was a bizarre event Sunday in Wilkes-Barre where hundreds of people filtered through the F.M. Kirby Center for the "Bazaar of the Bizarre.'" The event featured nearly 50 local vendors that specialize in unique items bringing the style of horror, punk rock, oddities, and tattoo culture together under one roof.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Halloween heist ruins holiday fun

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Matt McCarrier of South Williamsport is known for his festive yard decorations around the holidays. For him, it's something he likes to share with his neighborhood. "I have been decorating for over 20 years now. People know this house, and people look forward to the...
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Times News

Tamaqua mom thanks police with lunch

When Tamaqua area schools were locked down because of a threat last week, Andrea Valentine started thinking about ways to thank police officers who keep schools and the community safe. “My daughter, Emma, is in first grade, so she was locked down,” said Valentine, of Mary D. “I wanted to...
TAMAQUA, PA
abc27 News

Contaminated milk, cheese sold in Midstate should be discarded

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture is warning consumers to get rid of raw whole milk or chocolate milk, as well as some cheese products, sold in Midstate stores under the BeiHollow label. Consumers should immediately discard BeiHollow raw whole milk or chocolate milk sold between Oct. 12 and 21 in […]
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

