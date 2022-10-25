Read full article on original website
WOW Award: Cross Beats Baptist Hill 54-0
The Cross Trojans win the Blitz On 2 Win of The Week Award for their 54-0 victory over Baptist Hill.
Highest-rated sushi restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina, according to Tripadvisor
Sushi first started gaining popularity in the U.S. in the 1960s, when a restaurant called Kawafuku opened in Los Angeles’ Little Tokyo neighborhood. The restaurant’s sushi bar was frequented by Japanese businessmen, who’d bring their American coworkers for a meal. Eventually, sushi restaurants started cropping up in other Californian cities, like Osho, which opened in […]
Charleston lottery players hope to win Powerball’s $700M jackpot
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Are you feeling lucky? $700,000,000 is up for grabs in one of the biggest Powerball jackpots of the year and the fifth-largest Powerball in history. Lottery players are flocking to gas stations across the Lowcountry to purchase tickets in hopes of making their dreams come true. South Carolina has been […]
This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In South Carolina
Cheapism found the best, most affordable restaurant in each state, including this eatery in South Carolina.
charlestondaily.net
Very Special Lowcountry Event: Charleston Oyster Week – OystoberFEST: Friday, November 11, 2022 – Tickets on sale now
When: Friday, November 11, 2022 – 5:30 PM – 8:30 PM. Where: Private Mansion – 1466 Winton Road, Mt Pleasant 29464. Join us as we usher in Oyster Roast Season in The Low Country. OYSTERS Ultra Premium Raw Bar, Grilled Oysters 3 Ways, Low Country Oyster Roast...
Country music singer Neal McCoy recites Pledge of Allegiance at Lowcountry mansion
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Country music singer Neal McCoy stopped by a Lowcountry mansion to recite the Pledge of Allegiance ahead of his Thursday performance at the Coastal Carolina Fair. The singer was at the Woodlands Mansion in Dorchester County for the pledge Thursday morning. He was joined by members of the Summerville Fire Department. […]
charlestondaily.net
Video Recap: Spring Spin-Off Car Show in Charleston South Carolina
In case you missed the Spring Spin-Off Car Show, here is a great HD video showcasing the beautiful cars and people at this year’s event. Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
South Carolina Woman Scores $300,000 Lottery Prize: 'It Was An Amazing Day'
The lucky winner was on her way to the store when a detour won her a six-figure prize.
country1037fm.com
Over 100-Year-Old, Largest Circus Coming to South Carolina
Looking for some fun in South Carolina this weekend? If you don’t plan to do much for Halloween then why not head to Charleston to check out the largest circus on Earth? This circus has been serving families plenty of fun for over 100 years now. Garden Bros Circus will be in West Ashley, right outside of Charleston, for a few days of Halloween weekend.
Coastal Carolina Fair online tickets sales suspended due to fraudulent activity
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Online ticketing for the Coastal Carolina Fair has been suspended due to reported fraudulent activity, according to fair organizers. A spokesman for the Coastal Carolina Fair said the fraudulent activity was detected Wednesday, prompting the suspension of online sales until further notice and the voiding of fraudulent sales to protect patrons. […]
Philly’s Cheesesteaks Closes After 3 Generations In South Carolina
It used to be that only under performing restaurants and businesses would be forced to closed due to their inability to compete in the marketplace. That is no longer the case. Now, viable businesses, that have been opened for generations are being forced to close because of the current business climate in America.
abcnews4.com
New development on Charleston peninsula to bring thousands of people to the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A new development is coming to the Charleston peninsula, with tens of thousands of new residents and visitors. For decades, the 189-acre magnolia site has sat empty without approval for the change. Recently, the Environmental Protection Agency approved the land for development, becoming the largest...
Train conductor spots body near South Carolina railroad tracks
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A body was found Wednesday in North Charleston by a train conductor who noticed it near the tracks and called a co-worker, authorities said. North Charleston police were called at about 11 a.m. to investigate a body found near Meeting Street Road and Hock Avenue. A CSX Transportation employee told […]
Coastal Carolina Fair returns Thursday featuring new layout
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Coastal Carolina Fair is returning to the Lowcountry. Gates will open to the public at 3 p.m. on Thursday, October 27th. Fairgoers can look forward to a brand-new layout and a unique experience. “It was time for a change,” said Gasper Marino, a member of the fair’s safety committee. “We […]
counton2.com
Righteous Gemstones needs extras to play primitive tribe members, military cadets
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The casting company behind the hit HBO series The Righteous Gemstones is looking to fill some very specific roles. The show, which stars Danny McBride, John Goodman, and Walton Coggins films in Charleston and surrounding areas. Extras are needed to portray primitive tribe members and...
Dorchester District Four, Georgetown County School District awarded a collective $9.48M for electric school buses
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Children in the Lowcountry will soon have a “cleaner” way to ride to school with electric school buses expected to hit the streets in two counties. This comes as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced nearly $1 billion in grants to school districts across the nation as part of the newly created […]
live5news.com
Cold front to bring a few showers to the area this week!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A weak cold front will approach the area Wednesday bringing a few more clouds and a few spotty showers. Dry weather will return on Thursday before a few more small chances of rain with cooler temperatures Friday through Sunday. TROPICS: An area of low pressure near...
Charleston City Paper
Thursday headlines: Cunningham, McMaster argue over same-sex marriage, abortion
In Wednesday’s night only gubernatorial debate between Gov. Henry McMaster and Democratic opponent Joe Cunningham, the two argued over same-sex marriage, abortion, gun laws, marijuana and more. McMaster stood firm on his position against same-sex marriage. Cunningham replied: “I don’t care who you are or who you love. I don’t think it’s government’s role to be getting in the middle of that.”
Charleston City Paper
MYSTERY PHOTO, 10/24: Side shot
This week’s mystery by City Paper photographer Ruta Smith shows a brick-red side shot of a building in a setting that might look familiar. What is this building and where is this location? To enter, send your guess, name and hometown in an email to: mystery@charlestoncitypaper.com. SWAG BONUS: Win...
West Ashley pizza restaurant remembers employee killed in 2021 robbery
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The West Ashley location of Paisano’s Pizza Grill was closed Thursday as staff celebrated the life of a former employee. Logan Traynham was killed in a robbery shortly after 9:00 p.m. on October 27, 2021. One year later, the restaurant gave those who knew Traynham the day off to reflect on […]
