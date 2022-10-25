ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

WCBD Count on 2

Highest-rated sushi restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina, according to Tripadvisor

Sushi first started gaining popularity in the U.S. in the 1960s, when a restaurant called Kawafuku opened in Los Angeles’ Little Tokyo neighborhood. The restaurant’s sushi bar was frequented by Japanese businessmen, who’d bring their American coworkers for a meal. Eventually, sushi restaurants started cropping up in other Californian cities, like Osho, which opened in […]
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Video Recap: Spring Spin-Off Car Show in Charleston South Carolina

In case you missed the Spring Spin-Off Car Show, here is a great HD video showcasing the beautiful cars and people at this year’s event. Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
CHARLESTON, SC
country1037fm.com

Over 100-Year-Old, Largest Circus Coming to South Carolina

Looking for some fun in South Carolina this weekend? If you don’t plan to do much for Halloween then why not head to Charleston to check out the largest circus on Earth? This circus has been serving families plenty of fun for over 100 years now. Garden Bros Circus will be in West Ashley, right outside of Charleston, for a few days of Halloween weekend.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Coastal Carolina Fair online tickets sales suspended due to fraudulent activity

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Online ticketing for the Coastal Carolina Fair has been suspended due to reported fraudulent activity, according to fair organizers. A spokesman for the Coastal Carolina Fair said the fraudulent activity was detected Wednesday, prompting the suspension of online sales until further notice and the voiding of fraudulent sales to protect patrons. […]
LADSON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Coastal Carolina Fair returns Thursday featuring new layout

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Coastal Carolina Fair is returning to the Lowcountry. Gates will open to the public at 3 p.m. on Thursday, October 27th. Fairgoers can look forward to a brand-new layout and a unique experience. “It was time for a change,” said Gasper Marino, a member of the fair’s safety committee. “We […]
LADSON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Dorchester District Four, Georgetown County School District awarded a collective $9.48M for electric school buses

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Children in the Lowcountry will soon have a “cleaner” way to ride to school with electric school buses expected to hit the streets in two counties. This comes as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced nearly $1 billion in grants to school districts across the nation as part of the newly created […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Cold front to bring a few showers to the area this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A weak cold front will approach the area Wednesday bringing a few more clouds and a few spotty showers. Dry weather will return on Thursday before a few more small chances of rain with cooler temperatures Friday through Sunday. TROPICS: An area of low pressure near...
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Thursday headlines: Cunningham, McMaster argue over same-sex marriage, abortion

In Wednesday’s night only gubernatorial debate between Gov. Henry McMaster and Democratic opponent Joe Cunningham, the two argued over same-sex marriage, abortion, gun laws, marijuana and more. McMaster stood firm on his position against same-sex marriage. Cunningham replied: “I don’t care who you are or who you love. I don’t think it’s government’s role to be getting in the middle of that.”
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

MYSTERY PHOTO, 10/24: Side shot

This week’s mystery by City Paper photographer Ruta Smith shows a brick-red side shot of a building in a setting that might look familiar. What is this building and where is this location? To enter, send your guess, name and hometown in an email to: mystery@charlestoncitypaper.com. SWAG BONUS: Win...
CHARLESTON, SC

