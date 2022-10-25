Read full article on original website
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
Popular off-price retail opening another new store location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersColumbia, SC
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the SouthKennardo G. JamesColumbia, SC
Three Midlands Players make 'Mr. South Carolina Football' finalist field
The Midlands are not only well-represented in the season-ending high school football All-Star Games, Wednesday, three local players were among seven selected as finalists for the Mr. South Carolina Football Award. The honorees are running backs Jarvis Green of Dutch Fork and Jonah Norris of Lexington and defensive lineman Xzavier...
Sumter, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Sumter. The Dillon High School football team will have a game with Thomas Sumter Academy on October 28, 2022, 16:30:00. The Crestwood High School football team will have a game with Lakewood High School on October 28, 2022, 16:30:00.
saturdaydownsouth.com
GG Jackson shows off insane hops in South Carolina dunk contest
GG Jackson is going to be a problem for SEC defenses this season. The rest of Lamont Paris’ South Carolina squad? Well, we’ll just have to see about that. But if he was able to flip Jackson from North Carolina, the Gamecocks have to be doing something right.
WIS-TV
Benedict College celebrates historic win streak, first season ever nationally ranked
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Benedict College is celebrating a historic win streak as Homecoming week is underway. Thursday night six alumni athletes are being inducted into the Benedict College Hall of Fame during a banquet at the Doubletree by Hilton on Bush River Road. Organizers said this year’s Homecoming game against the Clark Atlanta Panthers is expected to attract thousands of supporters.
Lamont Paris: 'I want you on board'
First-year South Carolina men’s basketball coach Lamont Paris grabbed the microphone following the scrimmage portion of the Garnet & Black Madness basketball event to address the 2,000 or so people at the Colonial Life Arena. He was blunt, setting expectations, but also in praise of his players. Of the...
thenewirmonews.com
Irmo High School Homecoming Court
Irmo High School crowned its homecoming court on October 21. Pictured from left to right: Principal Dr. Kaaren Hampton, Homecoming Queen Runner-Up Ciara Rhodes, Homecoming Queen Aryana Stokes, Homecoming King Taveion Brown, and Homecoming King Runner-Up Jeremiah Williams. Photo By Chris Record, GoFlashWin.com.
WYFF4.com
Big Powerball wins in Greenville and Rock Hill in South Carolina Monday night
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Powerball players in Greenville and Rock Hill should check their tickets. A customer at the Speedway at 2500 Poinsett Hwy. in Greenville won $200,000. The winning Powerball ticket with PowerPlay matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number in last night’s drawing (18 - 23 - 35 - 45 - 54 and PB: 16).
FOX Carolina
Lottery Officials: Big ‘Powerball’ wins last night in Greenville and Rock Hill
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery says a customer at Speedway #4573 at 2500 Poinsett Hwy. in Greenville won $200,000 and a grocery shopper at the Publix #1482 at 1735 Heckle Blvd. in Rock Hill won $50,000 from last night’s drawing. Officials say the Greenville...
abccolumbia.com
USC students react to new ‘USC’ logo change
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The University of South Carolina is dropping its “UofSC” logo, a mark first adopted in 2019. The iconic tree-and-gates image will be reinstated as its official academic logo, say officials. The university says the brand update will take effect on Jan. 4, 2023. In...
Columbia Star
Happy 21st Birthday
Happy birthday to Jahi Redemption Pusha October 20, 2022. Jahi is the only child of Folami Femi Geter, owner of A Peace of Soul, and the only grandchild of Henrietta Geter, owner of HB Geter Inclusive Group Travel. He is also the only grandchild of King, owner of a chain of African stores in Columbia and Greenwood. Jahi is a 2019 graduate of Irmo High School and attended USC Aiken. He is presently the manager of A Peace of Soul. His hobbies are football, reading, and basketbal l . He is very patient and kind and is teaching his Granna computer skills. Jahi loves his family.
manninglive.com
Meet the Candidates: Ernest "Chip" Finney
The Manning Times is doing a series on each of the candidates that are running for positions that will be voted in this November. This is the third week in the series. Here is an article about Ernest “Chip” Finney, who is running for Solicitor Circuit 3, in Clarendon, Lee, Sumter, and Williamsburg counties.
carolinapanorama.com
During the Emmett Till era, justice was delayed, but not denied for SCSU students
Some of them hadn’t seen each other in 48 years. Many have returned to their native South Carolina. The Queen of May, 1956, Jimmy Mae Payne Grayson, traveled from Hayneville, Ala. The journalist, Rudolph A. Pyatt Jr., now calls Fort Washington, Md., home. One is on crutches; one walks with a cane.
wach.com
Car crash in Columbia results in injuries, roadway blocked
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Irmo Fire District and Lexington EMS are on the scene of a car accident with injuries in the 3700 block of Fernandina Road. Officials say the roadway is currently completely blocked. Drivers should expect delays in the area and use alternate routes.
Residents react to coyote and fox sightings
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The sightings of coyotes and foxes are increasing as we approach colder weather in South Carolina. This has some residents in Blythewood worried about their pets. According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, coyotes were first introduced to South Carolina illegally by hunters in...
abccolumbia.com
$700 million dollars up for grabs in the Powerball jackpot
Columbia, SC (WOLO) –If you have not grabbed your Powerball ticket from the store already, unfortunately you are out of time for Wednesday night’s drawing. With a $700 million dollar jackpot up for grabs people have been lining up across the country in hopes of having the golden ticket. grab those tickets the winning numbers are 46-37-19-56-36 and the Powerball is 24. The next Powerball drawing will be held Saturday October 29. You must purchase your ticket by 10:59pm in order to play.
wach.com
Midlands mother upset, confused after 2nd grader left outside elementary school
IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — A Midlands mother reached out to WACH FOX News, frustrated and angry, after she says her 7-year-old son was left outside during recess, and nobody realized he was missing. Keanna Ravenell says her son, who is a second grader at Dutch Fork Elementary, was locked...
'You gotta count your blessings': Orangeburg County cotton farmer optimistic despite losses
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Historically, cotton has been one of South Carolina's major cash crops. It continues to be a big seller for farmers in Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties. However, damage resulting from Hurricane Ian has farmers on edge about this season. “Starting before the hurricane, I would have...
kool1027.com
Mount Moriah 5K Next Weekend
It’s time for the second annual Mt. Moriah Outreach 5K & 1-Mile Fun Run, Saturday November 5th beginning at 8:30 am. Register now for this event to support the Mt. Moriah Outreach soup kitchen with providing Thanksgiving meals for the local community. Since the pandemic, there has been an increase in local need. All net proceeds of the race and 1-Mile Fun Run will benefit the soup kitchen and their Thanksgiving meals. Race will happen rain or shine Saturday, November 5th along Broad Street, Meeting Street and Campbell Street in Downtown Camden. Race packets will be available for pickup at Strictly Running on Devine Street in Columbia on November 3rd and at Mt. Moriah Outreach on Broad Street on November 4th from 5 to 7 pm and race day morning. Sponsored by the Downtown Camden program. To register or for more information, visit www.strictlyrunning.com.
kool1027.com
KCSD Board To Meet on November 1st
The Kershaw County School Board will meet inside the back building of the district office in Camden on Tuesday November 1st at 6pm. Items on the agenda include the public forum section, report on state and federal report cards from Dan Matthews and Lavoy Carter, and an executive session on employment. KC School Board meetings are open to the public and stream live at the school district’s YouTube channel.
abccolumbia.com
Rep. Clyburn and Midlands residents encourage fellow South Carolinians to vote early
ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) — Early voting began in the state yesterday and voters are casting their ballots across South Carolina. Tuesday morning, Congressman Jim Clyburn cast his ballot in Orangeburg and encourages others in the Midlands to do so as well. “Every time I come to vote, I remember...
