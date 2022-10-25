It’s time for the second annual Mt. Moriah Outreach 5K & 1-Mile Fun Run, Saturday November 5th beginning at 8:30 am. Register now for this event to support the Mt. Moriah Outreach soup kitchen with providing Thanksgiving meals for the local community. Since the pandemic, there has been an increase in local need. All net proceeds of the race and 1-Mile Fun Run will benefit the soup kitchen and their Thanksgiving meals. Race will happen rain or shine Saturday, November 5th along Broad Street, Meeting Street and Campbell Street in Downtown Camden. Race packets will be available for pickup at Strictly Running on Devine Street in Columbia on November 3rd and at Mt. Moriah Outreach on Broad Street on November 4th from 5 to 7 pm and race day morning. Sponsored by the Downtown Camden program. To register or for more information, visit www.strictlyrunning.com.

CAMDEN, SC ・ 14 HOURS AGO