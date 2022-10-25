ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, SC

coladaily.com

Three Midlands Players make 'Mr. South Carolina Football' finalist field

The Midlands are not only well-represented in the season-ending high school football All-Star Games, Wednesday, three local players were among seven selected as finalists for the Mr. South Carolina Football Award. The honorees are running backs Jarvis Green of Dutch Fork and Jonah Norris of Lexington and defensive lineman Xzavier...
COLUMBIA, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

GG Jackson shows off insane hops in South Carolina dunk contest

GG Jackson is going to be a problem for SEC defenses this season. The rest of Lamont Paris’ South Carolina squad? Well, we’ll just have to see about that. But if he was able to flip Jackson from North Carolina, the Gamecocks have to be doing something right.
ORANGEBURG, SC
WIS-TV

Benedict College celebrates historic win streak, first season ever nationally ranked

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Benedict College is celebrating a historic win streak as Homecoming week is underway. Thursday night six alumni athletes are being inducted into the Benedict College Hall of Fame during a banquet at the Doubletree by Hilton on Bush River Road. Organizers said this year’s Homecoming game against the Clark Atlanta Panthers is expected to attract thousands of supporters.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Lamont Paris: 'I want you on board'

First-year South Carolina men’s basketball coach Lamont Paris grabbed the microphone following the scrimmage portion of the Garnet & Black Madness basketball event to address the 2,000 or so people at the Colonial Life Arena. He was blunt, setting expectations, but also in praise of his players. Of the...
ORANGEBURG, SC
thenewirmonews.com

Irmo High School Homecoming Court

Irmo High School crowned its homecoming court on October 21. Pictured from left to right: Principal Dr. Kaaren Hampton, Homecoming Queen Runner-Up Ciara Rhodes, Homecoming Queen Aryana Stokes, Homecoming King Taveion Brown, and Homecoming King Runner-Up Jeremiah Williams. Photo By Chris Record, GoFlashWin.com.
IRMO, SC
WYFF4.com

Big Powerball wins in Greenville and Rock Hill in South Carolina Monday night

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Powerball players in Greenville and Rock Hill should check their tickets. A customer at the Speedway at 2500 Poinsett Hwy. in Greenville won $200,000. The winning Powerball ticket with PowerPlay matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number in last night’s drawing (18 - 23 - 35 - 45 - 54 and PB: 16).
GREENVILLE, SC
abccolumbia.com

USC students react to new ‘USC’ logo change

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The University of South Carolina is dropping its “UofSC” logo, a mark first adopted in 2019. The iconic tree-and-gates image will be reinstated as its official academic logo, say officials. The university says the brand update will take effect on Jan. 4, 2023. In...
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia Star

Happy 21st Birthday

Happy birthday to Jahi Redemption Pusha October 20, 2022. Jahi is the only child of Folami Femi Geter, owner of A Peace of Soul, and the only grandchild of Henrietta Geter, owner of HB Geter Inclusive Group Travel. He is also the only grandchild of King, owner of a chain of African stores in Columbia and Greenwood. Jahi is a 2019 graduate of Irmo High School and attended USC Aiken. He is presently the manager of A Peace of Soul. His hobbies are football, reading, and basketbal l . He is very patient and kind and is teaching his Granna computer skills. Jahi loves his family.
COLUMBIA, SC
manninglive.com

Meet the Candidates: Ernest "Chip" Finney

The Manning Times is doing a series on each of the candidates that are running for positions that will be voted in this November. This is the third week in the series. Here is an article about Ernest “Chip” Finney, who is running for Solicitor Circuit 3, in Clarendon, Lee, Sumter, and Williamsburg counties.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Car crash in Columbia results in injuries, roadway blocked

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Irmo Fire District and Lexington EMS are on the scene of a car accident with injuries in the 3700 block of Fernandina Road. Officials say the roadway is currently completely blocked. Drivers should expect delays in the area and use alternate routes.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Residents react to coyote and fox sightings

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The sightings of coyotes and foxes are increasing as we approach colder weather in South Carolina. This has some residents in Blythewood worried about their pets. According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, coyotes were first introduced to South Carolina illegally by hunters in...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
abccolumbia.com

$700 million dollars up for grabs in the Powerball jackpot

Columbia, SC (WOLO) –If you have not grabbed your Powerball ticket from the store already, unfortunately you are out of time for Wednesday night’s drawing. With a $700 million dollar jackpot up for grabs people have been lining up across the country in hopes of having the golden ticket. grab those tickets the winning numbers are 46-37-19-56-36 and the Powerball is 24. The next Powerball drawing will be held Saturday October 29. You must purchase your ticket by 10:59pm in order to play.
COLUMBIA, SC
kool1027.com

Mount Moriah 5K Next Weekend

It’s time for the second annual Mt. Moriah Outreach 5K & 1-Mile Fun Run, Saturday November 5th beginning at 8:30 am. Register now for this event to support the Mt. Moriah Outreach soup kitchen with providing Thanksgiving meals for the local community. Since the pandemic, there has been an increase in local need. All net proceeds of the race and 1-Mile Fun Run will benefit the soup kitchen and their Thanksgiving meals. Race will happen rain or shine Saturday, November 5th along Broad Street, Meeting Street and Campbell Street in Downtown Camden. Race packets will be available for pickup at Strictly Running on Devine Street in Columbia on November 3rd and at Mt. Moriah Outreach on Broad Street on November 4th from 5 to 7 pm and race day morning. Sponsored by the Downtown Camden program. To register or for more information, visit www.strictlyrunning.com.
CAMDEN, SC
kool1027.com

KCSD Board To Meet on November 1st

The Kershaw County School Board will meet inside the back building of the district office in Camden on Tuesday November 1st at 6pm. Items on the agenda include the public forum section, report on state and federal report cards from Dan Matthews and Lavoy Carter, and an executive session on employment. KC School Board meetings are open to the public and stream live at the school district’s YouTube channel.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC

