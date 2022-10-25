Major Analyst Names Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner, Coby Bryant Top-Five Week 7 Rookies

The shutdown college duo is translating that play beautifully in the NFL.

View the original article to see embedded media.

CINCINNATI — The praise continued this week for Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner and Coby Bryant. The rookie cornerbacks made NFL Network analyst Peter Schrager's Fabulous Five rookies of the week.

The Jets' corner placed second behind Kenneth Walker, while Bryant slotted right behind him at No. 3.

Gardner finished the win over Denver with a team-high ten tackles (nine solo), and three pass break ups. The three added PBUs pushed his total to 12 on the season—the most of any NFL player in 2022.

PFF also praised the Jets cover man, making him the No. 1 rookie performer in Week 7.

"Gardner just seems to keep resetting how high he can push the bar for a rookie corner week after week," Mike Renner wrote . "Against the Broncos, he was targeted 10 times and allowed four catches for only 16 yards — 1.6 yards per target. He added three pass breakups for the second game in a row—what a superstar."

It's Sauce's world, and we are all along for the ride as he barrels down on a Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

