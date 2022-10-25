Negroni sbagliatos may be the hot cocktail at the moment, but just like any TikTok trend, this one, too, will likely fade. In just a matter of time, bartenders will stop running out of Campari, and as the holiday season quickly approaches, liquor and grocery stores will also probably start seeing consumers purchasing less of the "broken" Negroni ingredients, as well — possibly in favor of a few bottles of wine. Per a 2021 NielsenIQ report, 70% of alcohol buyers were expected to purchase some type of vino during the holidays last year (via Forbes). With Financial News Media reporting that the demand for wine is currently "booming" in the U.S., sales this year may very well look the same.

1 DAY AGO