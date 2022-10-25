Read full article on original website
Related
worldcoffeeportal.com
Bad Ass Coffee signs its largest development agreement to date
Bad Ass Coffee has opened five new stores so far in 2022 | Photo credit: Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii. Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii has signed a 20-unit development agreement along the Florida Gulf Coast, representing the brand’s largest expansion deal to date. The company, which is seeking...
worldcoffeeportal.com
Former Luckin execs launch Cotti Coffee in China
Charles Lu (left) and Jenny Qian (right) at Luckin Coffee's Nasdaq listing in May 2019 | Photo credit: Nasdaq. Former Luckin Coffee executives Charles Lu and Jenny Qian have returned to the coffee industry with a new coffee shop brand. Lu and Qian, formerly Chairman and CEO of China’s Luckin...
worldcoffeeportal.com
Strong coffee sales boost Keurig Dr Pepper’s third quarter
Net sales of Keurig Dr Pepper’s commercial coffee systems in the quarter increased 5% to $1.2bn | Photo credit: Keurig. Texas-based Keurig Dr Pepper has seen sales of its single-serve coffee pods and commercial coffee systems rise in the third quarter of 2022. Reporting its results for the period...
The Founders of Kona Coffee Are Selling Their Hillside Hawaii Mansion for $14.8 Million
Building a house on Hawaii’s rugged cliffs might prove challenging for some. But for one couple, the steep terrain of Oahu served as the perfect setting for a new oceanfront mansion. Raymond and Jacqueline Suiter, the founders of Hawaii-based Kona Coffee Purveyors, bought a lot on the island in...
CNBC
A 'catastrophe' is coming for the economy, but it's not recession or inflation, says Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh
U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh said in an interview at the CNBC Work Summit that he does not expect mass layoffs and job growth should continue into next year. But Walsh said that immigration reform, supported by every business owner he talks to, will be critical to the national workforce and without it, a 'bigger catastrophe' than a recession or inflation is coming.
Luxury in Every Detail! Black Woman Handbag Extraordinaire Designs Italian-Made Luxury Travel Bags
Meet Lola Banjo, the Black woman founder behind the luxury Italian-made handbag and travel accessory line, Silver & Riley. It was during her travels that Banjo realized how hard it was to find a travel bag that was functional, stylish, high-quality, and affordable. Recognizing the highly profitable gap in the market, Banjo sprung into action and Silver & Riley was born.
Mexico in a glass: how to make the perfect Paloma cocktail
For a truly authentic taste of Mexico, it’s all about the Paloma – the country’s most popular cocktail. Daniele Umoette, tequila ambassador at el Jimador, explains how to make this refreshing cocktail at home, and what each ingredient brings to the party
You Can Soon Buy Water And Wine In The Same Box
Negroni sbagliatos may be the hot cocktail at the moment, but just like any TikTok trend, this one, too, will likely fade. In just a matter of time, bartenders will stop running out of Campari, and as the holiday season quickly approaches, liquor and grocery stores will also probably start seeing consumers purchasing less of the "broken" Negroni ingredients, as well — possibly in favor of a few bottles of wine. Per a 2021 NielsenIQ report, 70% of alcohol buyers were expected to purchase some type of vino during the holidays last year (via Forbes). With Financial News Media reporting that the demand for wine is currently "booming" in the U.S., sales this year may very well look the same.
Hypebae
Behind the Atelier: MINDBLOWN on Forging Individual Freedom Through Conscious-Made Fashion
Behind the Atelier is a fashion-focused series that examines the unique backstories and design processes behind the fashion industry’s most captivating talents. Pulling back the curtain on each designer’s creative space and practice, Behind the Atelier provides an inside look into the industry’s most exciting names. For...
Wine and Water Now Come in One Single Box
The all-in-one package contains both red and white wine, plus 32 servings of water.
US stocks trade mixed as GDP lifts sentiment while investors brace for next wave of mega-cap earnings
The Nasdaq was again weighed down by disappointing tech earnings, this time from Meta's quarterly miss.
worldcoffeeportal.com
Coca-Cola credits Costa Coffee as third quarter sales rise
In August 2022 Costa Coffee marked its first foray into bricks-and-mortar outlets in the US | Photo credit: Costa Coffee. Costa Coffee's trading performance in the UK, where it operates 2,800 stores, has been cited as a key contributor to parent company Coca-Cola's third quarter sales growth. Atlanta-based Coca-Cola, which...
worldcoffeeportal.com
Starbucks Korea appoints Son Jung-hyun as new CEO
Jung-hyun succeeds outgoing CEO Song Ho-seop who oversaw a highly-publicised PR misstep and major product recall earlier this year | Photo credit: rawkkim. Son Jung-hyun has been announced as Starbucks Korea’s new CEO as the company seeks to strengthen its position in the country and draw a line under PR missteps arrising from a major product recall.
cigar-coop.com
Agile Cigar Review: Padrón Family Reserve No. 95 Natural
Agile Cigar Reviews are cigar assessments where we use a lightweight, shorter format. These will never take the place of our comprehensive reviews. They are only used on blends we have previously assessed. This might be a blend we are re-scoring or giving a score for the first time. It might be a blend we are looking at in a different size. Today we look at the Padrón Family Reserve No. 95. This is a cigar line that has been previously assessed back in November 2014 with the Padron Family Reserve No. 50 Natural.
worldcoffeeportal.com
Navigating New York’s new normal
New York has long captured imaginations around the world. A melting pot of cultures and cuisines, the five boroughs represent boundless opportunity tempered with fierce competition, fast-paced lifestyles and notoriously discerning consumers. As famous Brooklynite Howard Schultz wrote in his book, Pour Your Heart Into It: “New York held special...
worldcoffeeportal.com
SSP to debut new café concepts at Swedish airports
Cornelius Coffee has been developed using recycled materials | Photo credit: Lokalito. SSP Group will open Cornelius Coffee outlets at Sweden’s Stockholm Arlanda and Gothenburg Landvetter airports, with a new Fika coffee concept also introduced at the latter location. The stores form part of a new agreement for the...
Space-cleaning robots could be developed thanks to novel device that was inspired by wilting passion fruits
A previously unknown type of wrinkling pattern on the surface of dehydrated passion fruits inspired the invention of a device that could be used to clean up space debris and hazardous materials, according to South Morning China Post (SMCP). The real-life application comes after Fan Xu, Xi-Qiao Feng and colleagues...
yankodesign.com
Starbucks transforms a traditional ‘hanok’ home into its newest outpost in South Korea
Starbucks announced the opening of a special new location on October 20th, 2022 in Daegu, South Korea. The beautiful store was created by transforming a traditional Korean-style house known as ‘Hanok’, which has been in existence for more than a hundred years. The exterior and the interior of the home have been designed in a traditional style.
Comments / 0