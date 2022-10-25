June DeWeese, who founded founded the nonprofit “Kids In Crisis” in 2007 and has enthusiastically guided its various community-involved programs as Director and Coordinator through these first 15 years, has announced her second retirement. Her organization has been a tremendous influence in helping primarily low-income children throughout Dickinson County via “back to school” fairs and many other events they organize to help provide food, supplies, etc.,for any and all low-income Dickinson County students and their families.

DICKINSON COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO