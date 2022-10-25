Read full article on original website
Argument leads to arrest of Salina man on requested drug charges
A Salina man was arrested on multiple requested drug charges after an incident late Tuesday afternoon in central Salina. Officers were sent to a residence in the 700 block of S. Second Street at approximately 5 p.m. Tuesday for the report of a domestic dispute. A woman and her boyfriend,...
WIBW
Undercover cops arrest Salina men after stolen tractor, meth, marijuana found
ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Salina men are behind bars after undercover cops found them in possession of a stolen tractor, meth and marijuana. The Dickinson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Tuesday, Oct. 25, it was contacted with reports of a suspicious Craigslist post that involved a John Deere 4044R. Further investigation found that the tractor - valued at $36,645 - had been stolen from Prairieland Partners in Abilene.
Riley County Arrest Report October 25
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. RICHARD ARON LOWERY, 25, Manhattan, Probation Violation, Bond $1,000.
Scammers pretending to be McPherson County Sheriff
MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Scammers have been calling McPherson residents and impersonating the McPherson County Sheriff, according to a Facebook post by McPherson County 911. “We’d just like to reiterate that TYPICALLY the police department and/or the sheriff’s department will NOT contact you by phone to let you know you have a warrant out for […]
ksal.com
Foot Chase, Arrest
A traffic stop leads to the arrest of a Salina man after a foot chase. Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 27-year-old Camron Glover was taken into custody after a foot chase ended in a yard in the 500 block of Montrose Friday night around 10:50pm. Police say...
KBI: Silver Alert canceled, missing Clay Center man found safe
CLAY COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issued a statewide Silver Alert Tuesday afternoon for a missing Clay Center man. The whereabouts of 84-year-old Bobby Bulk are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate him. Bulk is believed to have left his home...
Drivers injured, one cited in two-vehicle wreck in south Salina
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle wreck Tuesday evening in south Salina. Joseph Embers, 44, of Topeka, was eastbound on W. Water Well Road in a 2014 Ford C-Max when he failed to yield at the S. Ninth Street stop sign and collided with a southbound 1991 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Robbie Watson, 57, of Bridgeport, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Missing Manhattan teen found safe, police say
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department has found a missing teen who was missing since Friday, Oct. 21. The missing teenager was located by law enforcement, according to Riley County Public Information Officer Aaron Wintermote. The RCPD thanks everyone who helped participate in the search efforts.
WIBW
4 teens arrested after another school shooting threat made at Salina high school
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four teens have been arrested after another school shooting threat was made at Salina South High School and now the acting Chief of Police has called on parents to talk to their children about the seriousness behind these actions. The Salina Police Department says that on...
More skimmers found on Kansas gas pumps, this time in Salina
The Salina Police Department is investigating after card skimmers were found on gas pumps at two busy travel centers.
Dispute over dog ownership lands one man in jail
Microchipping got a dog back to its rightful owner, while another man found himself in the Saline County Jail Sunday. Officers were called to the Friendship Center in Centennial Park, 746 Commanche Avenue, at approximately 11 a.m. Sunday for the report of a dispute. Richard Vignery, 58, of Salina, told...
Truck driver dies, pinned between 2 vehicles
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 71-year-old truck driver died Wednesday in Geary County when he became pinned between a power unit and another semi-tractor trailer. Major Willie Washington, 71, of Kansas City, Missouri, was outside of his 2009 Peterbilt when the truck started rolling forward. Washington tried to get back into the truck when he became […]
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Dickinson County icon June DeWeese retires (again)
June DeWeese, who founded founded the nonprofit “Kids In Crisis” in 2007 and has enthusiastically guided its various community-involved programs as Director and Coordinator through these first 15 years, has announced her second retirement. Her organization has been a tremendous influence in helping primarily low-income children throughout Dickinson County via “back to school” fairs and many other events they organize to help provide food, supplies, etc.,for any and all low-income Dickinson County students and their families.
Third skimmer found on pump, this time at different travel center
Another skimmer has been found on a gas pump in north Salina. On Monday, shortly before an alarm went off on a pump at Flying J Travel Center, 2250 N. Ohio Street, something similar happened at Pilot Travel Center, 1944 N. Ninth Street. Employees at Pilot reported to police on...
1350kman.com
Ogden woman jailed after shooting husband in head
An Ogden woman is jailed after she reportedly shot her husband in the head Friday night. Riley County Police say 76-year-old Bernice Farmer was arrested on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder. Police received a call shortly after 9 p.m. Friday with Farmer stating she had shot her husband. The 75-year-old...
WIBW
2 treated for injuries after deer causes collision on I-70 in Geary Co.
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An adult and a minor were treated for injuries after a deer caused a head-on collision on I-70 in Geary County. The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office Activity Report indicates that just before 11:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle accident near mile marker 310 on westbound I-70.
Deputies work accident on I-70
Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a single vehicle injury accident involving a deer. Marissa Hulsey, S. Peters, MO, was westbound on the interstate at mile marker 310 in a 2020 Volkswagen Jetta when a deer entered the roadway and her vehicle struck the deer head on. Emergency services responded...
Kansas man run over by truck searching for scooter
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A Manhattan man struck by a truck while riding his scooter is now trying to find the scooter after being rushed to the hospital with several injuries, according to the Riley County Police Department. Eil Herrera, 26, of Manhattan, was southbound at the intersection of N. Manhattan and Kimball Avenues on […]
Police arrest woman in connection to Ogden overnight shooting
OGDEN (KSNT) – A 76-year-old woman has been arrested in connection to a overnight shooting in Ogden. The Riley County Communications Center received a call from a woman stating she had shot her husband around 9 p.m. Friday, Riley County Police Department said. Officers arrived at the scene and found a 75-year-old man suffering from […]
Man allegedly pretending to be deputy, Kansas sheriff warns
CLOUD COUNTY (KSNT) – A local sheriff’s office has issued a warning about an individual who is allegedly impersonating a Kansas deputy. The Cloud County Sheriff says their office has received reports of a man driving an unmarked Dodge Durango who’s attempting to pull over drivers. The man identified himself as a Deputy Hawthorn. The […]
