Saline County, KS

Comments / 0

WIBW

Undercover cops arrest Salina men after stolen tractor, meth, marijuana found

ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Salina men are behind bars after undercover cops found them in possession of a stolen tractor, meth and marijuana. The Dickinson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Tuesday, Oct. 25, it was contacted with reports of a suspicious Craigslist post that involved a John Deere 4044R. Further investigation found that the tractor - valued at $36,645 - had been stolen from Prairieland Partners in Abilene.
SALINA, KS
KSN News

Scammers pretending to be McPherson County Sheriff

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Scammers have been calling McPherson residents and impersonating the McPherson County Sheriff, according to a Facebook post by McPherson County 911. “We’d just like to reiterate that TYPICALLY the police department and/or the sheriff’s department will NOT contact you by phone to let you know you have a warrant out for […]
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
ksal.com

Foot Chase, Arrest

A traffic stop leads to the arrest of a Salina man after a foot chase. Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 27-year-old Camron Glover was taken into custody after a foot chase ended in a yard in the 500 block of Montrose Friday night around 10:50pm. Police say...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Drivers injured, one cited in two-vehicle wreck in south Salina

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle wreck Tuesday evening in south Salina. Joseph Embers, 44, of Topeka, was eastbound on W. Water Well Road in a 2014 Ford C-Max when he failed to yield at the S. Ninth Street stop sign and collided with a southbound 1991 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Robbie Watson, 57, of Bridgeport, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
KSNT News

Missing Manhattan teen found safe, police say

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department has found a missing teen who was missing since Friday, Oct. 21. The missing teenager was located by law enforcement, according to Riley County Public Information Officer Aaron Wintermote. The RCPD thanks everyone who helped participate in the search efforts.
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

Dispute over dog ownership lands one man in jail

Microchipping got a dog back to its rightful owner, while another man found himself in the Saline County Jail Sunday. Officers were called to the Friendship Center in Centennial Park, 746 Commanche Avenue, at approximately 11 a.m. Sunday for the report of a dispute. Richard Vignery, 58, of Salina, told...
SALINA, KS
KSNT News

Truck driver dies, pinned between 2 vehicles

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 71-year-old truck driver died Wednesday in Geary County when he became pinned between a power unit and another semi-tractor trailer. Major Willie Washington, 71, of Kansas City, Missouri, was outside of his 2009 Peterbilt when the truck started rolling forward. Washington tried to get back into the truck when he became […]
TOPEKA, KS
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Dickinson County icon June DeWeese retires (again)

June DeWeese, who founded founded the nonprofit “Kids In Crisis” in 2007 and has enthusiastically guided its various community-involved programs as Director and Coordinator through these first 15 years, has announced her second retirement. Her organization has been a tremendous influence in helping primarily low-income children throughout Dickinson County via “back to school” fairs and many other events they organize to help provide food, supplies, etc.,for any and all low-income Dickinson County students and their families.
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
1350kman.com

Ogden woman jailed after shooting husband in head

An Ogden woman is jailed after she reportedly shot her husband in the head Friday night. Riley County Police say 76-year-old Bernice Farmer was arrested on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder. Police received a call shortly after 9 p.m. Friday with Farmer stating she had shot her husband. The 75-year-old...
OGDEN, KS
WIBW

2 treated for injuries after deer causes collision on I-70 in Geary Co.

GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An adult and a minor were treated for injuries after a deer caused a head-on collision on I-70 in Geary County. The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office Activity Report indicates that just before 11:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle accident near mile marker 310 on westbound I-70.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Deputies work accident on I-70

Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a single vehicle injury accident involving a deer. Marissa Hulsey, S. Peters, MO, was westbound on the interstate at mile marker 310 in a 2020 Volkswagen Jetta when a deer entered the roadway and her vehicle struck the deer head on. Emergency services responded...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Kansas man run over by truck searching for scooter

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A Manhattan man struck by a truck while riding his scooter is now trying to find the scooter after being rushed to the hospital with several injuries, according to the Riley County Police Department. Eil Herrera, 26, of Manhattan, was southbound at the intersection of N. Manhattan and Kimball Avenues on […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Police arrest woman in connection to Ogden overnight shooting

OGDEN (KSNT) – A 76-year-old woman has been arrested in connection to a overnight shooting in Ogden. The Riley County Communications Center received a call from a woman stating she had shot her husband around 9 p.m. Friday, Riley County Police Department said. Officers arrived at the scene and found a 75-year-old man suffering from […]
OGDEN, KS
KSNT News

Man allegedly pretending to be deputy, Kansas sheriff warns

CLOUD COUNTY (KSNT) – A local sheriff’s office has issued a warning about an individual who is allegedly impersonating a Kansas deputy. The Cloud County Sheriff says their office has received reports of a man driving an unmarked Dodge Durango who’s attempting to pull over drivers. The man identified himself as a Deputy Hawthorn. The […]
CLOUD COUNTY, KS
