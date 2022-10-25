ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Is There Anything Cozy About Michigan in the Winter? Lots of Places!

Wintertime can be one of the coziest times of the year. Here in Michigan we certainly have a lot of cozy time to enjoy, that is if you just enjoy. I know, the cold, the clouds, and the lack of sunshine can really put a damper on the winter season, but you have to make the most of what we have. And, according to the website My Dating Advisor, we're lucky to have some of the coziest small towns in America!
This Is Michigan’s Most Popular Savory Fried Food

Certain foods are better during a particular season in Michigan, but lucky for Michiganders, the state's favorite savory fried food is delicious any time of the year. Think about it. A hot dog and a scoop of cold potato salad always taste better during the summer months. A bowl of tomato soup and a grilled cheese is a perfect winter lunch and a fresh salad is a popular choice when spring hits the Great Lakes State. Let's not forget about fall, when almost everyone craves anything and everything pumpkin spice or pumpkin flavored.
The Best Santa School In The World Is In Michigan

Santa's helpers will soon be out everywhere, and the place they learn their trade is right here in the Mitten State. The Class Of 2022 Just Graduated From The Charles W. Howard Santa School. "He errs who thinks Santa enters through the chimney. Santa enters through the heart." Charles W....
10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America

"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
These Are The 10 Best Places To Get Chicken Tendies In West Michigan

They are loved around the world and right here in Michigan. They are called a long list of names including nugs, chicky nugs, chicken nugs, chicken nuggies, chicken strips, chicken nuggets, chicken filets, tendies, dingers, and chicken goujons. But for me, I call these tasty pieces of white meat CHICKEN...
Former Hot n’ Nows of Michigan: What Are They Now?

If you know, you know: Much like the iconic Pizza Hut roof, when you see a former Hot 'n Now location that is still standing you immediately know what it once was. Sadly, there is only one original location of the beloved Michigan-based fast food chain still standing today which is located in Sturgis, MI, but the burger joint will always live on in our hearts. One couple even took their engagement photos there!
Michigan Based Sub Shop Jersey Giant Displays 1-Star Reviews

When we're trying a new food place, entertainment gig, or hotel/Airbnb, reviews are one of the first things that we check. We want to know what other people have experienced at this business and decide if it's worth our time and money. This doesn't seem like an uncommon practice but there could be some discrepancies between this system and the trust we are putting in others.
Is It Legal To Kill Wild Turkey In Michigan?

Inflation has caused the cost of everything to go up, including the price of Thanksgiving and holiday dinners. Perhaps you look out your dining room window every morning and see wild turkey walking through the yard like they own the place...and you've thought: "The most expensive part of Thanksgiving Dinner is right here in my Clio or Montrose back yard... hold my coffee!" Well, not so fast!
A ‘Giant Dinosaur’ Is Bringing The Cold Back To Michigan

It's not the cold front itself, but what the cold front looks like that is really scary. The Big Cold Front Will Return Seasonal Temps To The State. The bad news is the warm weather we've been enjoying throughout the state is going away. The good news is that the sunshine will be back for the weekend, albeit without the summer like warmth.
95.3 WBCKFM has the best news coverage for Battle Creek, Michigan.

