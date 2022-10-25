Read full article on original website
‘Doctor Who’: David Tennant Confirmed as 14th Doctor, With Ncuti Gatwa to Follow
Jodie Whittaker, the 13th Doctor in the BBC’s long-running and immensely popular “Doctor Who” series, regenerated on Sunday, Oct. 23, revealing David Tennant, who was the 10th Doctor, as the 14th Doctor. Tennant and Catherine Tate are reprising their roles for the show’s 60th anniversary, and the BBC has confirmed that they will appear in three special episodes, set to air in November 2023. “David Tennant, previously known as the 10th Doctor, is now also known as the 14th Doctor. Confused? Don’t worry, he seems a little perplexed too,” the BBC said in a statement. “Doctor Who” began in 1963 and follows...
ComicBook
Doctor Who: All the Doctors That Appeared In the Power of the Doctor
The Doctor Who Centenary Special, "The Power of the Doctor," Jodie Whittaker's final episode starring as the Thirteenth Doctor, has aired on the BBC and will debut on Sunday night in the United States [SPOILERS follow]. In addition to Whittaker's regeneration, which had an unexpected outcome, the episode included appearances by several former Doctor Who stars who aided the Doctor in her moment of crisis. Whittaker previously said that the 90-minute special would be one longtime Doctor Who fans can appreciate -- "It's one for the Whovians," she told Empire Magazine. "It's a huge treat if you're a proper fan. It's got all the iconic things that you associate with Doctor Who. It's massive" -- these Doctor Who returns (on top of several returning companions and the Master, Daleks, and Cybermen all threatening the Doctor in a single episode for the first time in modern Doctor Who history) seems to have been what she was referring to.
TechRadar
Netflix cancels a promising big-name show before it's even finished
Netflix, once infamous for its tendency to green-light almost anything, has canned a sizable comedy property before it had the chance to see the light of day. Titled Bad Crimes, the show is described by Variety (opens in new tab) as a "dark comedy procedural following Kara (Nicole Byer) and Jennie (Lauren Lapkus), two FBI agents who travel across the country to solve grisly crimes while juggling their friendship, career ambitions, and as many men as possible."
Disney reportedly advised Lucasfilm to stop announcing new Star Wars projects and collaborators
Disney reportedly doesn't want new Star War projects announced
wegotthiscovered.com
Every surprise cameo in the ‘Doctor Who’ centenary special
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Doctor Who: “The Power of the Doctor.”. Doctor Who fans could not have asked for anything more from Jodie Whittaker’s last episode as the Thirteenth Doctor’s feature-length finale managed to squeeze in more surprises than you can shake a sonic screwdriver at. While we knew to expect a few returning characters, including classic companions Tegan (Janet Fielding) and Ace (Sophie Aldred), it turned out they were just the tip of the iceberg.
digitalspy.com
House of the Dragon finale trailer hints at major change for Matt Smith's Daemon
House of the Dragon spoilers follow. The trailer for the season finale of House of the Dragon has dropped, hinting at a major development for Matt Smith’s Prince Daemon. The final episode of the Game of Thrones spinoff’s first season airs next week, with HBO releasing a minute-long teaser to give a glimpse of proceedings.
Everything Coming to Disney+ in November 2022
Disney+ is stuffed to the gills with content this November, both in terms of original programming and new movies. The season finale of “Andor” drops toward the end of the month, and with filming already set to start this year it shouldn’t be too long before fans are reunited with Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor again. On top of that, the long-gestating sequel to the 2007 fairy tale feature “Enchanted” hits the service this month. Amy Adams returns as Princess Giselle, now a mother and wife, who discovers that raising a family could set her up as a new evil stepmother.
thedigitalfix.com
Jodie Whittaker wants to return to Doctor Who after upcoming finale
Jodie Whittaker, who plays the 13th Doctor in sci-fi series Doctor Who, wants to continue playing the character after the upcoming finale. Whittaker’s time as the Doctor is coming to an end, as is Chris Chibnall’s time as showrunner, with her regeneration episode The Power of the Doctor.
Doctor Who fans ‘lost for words’ as David Tennant makes shock appearance
Doctor Who fans have been left in a state of shock as David Tennant made an explosive return to the BBC series.Sunday (23 October) night saw Jodie Whittaker make her last adventure in the Tardis in the feature-length special episode “The Power of the Doctor”. You can read The Independent’s review of the episode here.The episode ended with Whittaker regenerating, with fans suspecting that she was going to turn into Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa, who will be playing the Doctor in the next series.However, in a shocking twist, she instead turned back into former Doctor Who star Tennant.Tennant’s...
Doctor Who reveals new ‘remastered’ logo and fans are divided on its appeal: ‘Very old school’
Ahead of the forthcoming season of BBC’s Doctor Who, the series has revealed its “new logo for a new era”.The 60th anniversary – which will to return in 2023 on the BBC in the UK and Disney Plus worldwide – will star Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa as the 15th Doctor, replacing Jodie Whittaker, who left the show on Sunday (23 October) and David Tennant, who has returned to the role for three episodes,On Tuesday (25 October), the BBC shared its remastered logo of the popular British sci-fi programme, and the result has received mixed reactions. Numerous fans loved the...
British sci-fi series 'Doctor Who' set to premiere globally on Disney+
(Reuters) -Walt Disney Co’s streaming service, Disney+, said on Tuesday it would exclusively stream one of BBC’s adored shows “Doctor Who” to audiences outside the U.K. and Ireland.
How to Watch ‘American Horror Story: NYC’ — and Binge the Entire Series for Free
Get ready to scream — American Horror Story is back, with an all-new season, a new set of characters and one very creepy location. The 11th season of the series, American Horror Story: NYC, which unlike Double Feature will follow one storyline throughout and feature a new cast members along with AHS mainstays. To make the Season 11 premiere, here’s how you can stream all of American Horror Story in its entirety, from start, to what’s bound to be a terrifying finish. When Is American Horror Story Season 11 Out? American Horror Story Season 11, also known as American Horror Story:...
TechRadar
Black Friday streaming deals 2022: offers currently available on HBO Max, Disney Plus and more
As the likes of Disney Plus and HBO Max grow more stingy with their free trial offerings, let's not forget about software when it comes to Black Friday deals this year. After all, it's not just about TV and AirPod deals. We're also expecting there to be some Black Friday streaming deals to shout about.
House of the Dragon Season 2 Won't Premiere in 2023, HBO Boss Says
House of the Dragon‘s Daemon will have time to make his way through the Great Valyrian Songbook (and then some) with Vermithor, because the fantasy drama won’t be back in 2023, an HBO executive says. HBO and HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys says the popular Game of Thrones prequel series likely will return for Season 2 “sometime in ’24,” telling Vulture, “We’re just starting to put the plan together, and just like last time, there are so many unknowns. It’s not to be coy or secretive, but you don’t want to say it’s going to be ready on this...
TechRadar
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (October 21)
Just a few days after Netflix proved its staying power in the face of recent subscriber woes, the streaming service leads this week’s roundup of new movies and TV shows with three distinct picks. New fantasy adventure The School for Good and Evil is joined by the Joel Edgerton-starring...
Collider
New 'Doctor Who' Ncuti Gatwa Wants to Face The Beast and Weeping Angels
Ahead of his new role as The Doctor in Doctor Who, Ncuti Gatwa has discussed what iconic villains he wants to face in a Q&A on the show’s official Twitter page. Collider previously reported the news that Gatwa had been announced as the latest actor set to take on the role of the iconic protagonist back in May, alongside a returning Russell T. Davies, who is the new showrunner for the sci-fi blockbuster. Gatwa will be replacing David Tennant in 2023, who has himself returned to the series as the Fourteenth Doctor to coincide with the show’s 60th-anniversary specials next year. Tennant made his comeback in Jodie Whittaker's final episode, "The Power of The Doctor," in which the Thirteenth Doctor regenerated.
TechRadar
The White Lotus season 2 delivers the perfect anthology formula HBO Max needs
The first season of The White Lotus didn’t appear to set things up for a return visit. Who would go back to a hotel where the promise of paradise was offset by suitcase defecation, staged jewel heists and accidental murder by pineapple knife? Though as proven by Big Little Lies, HBO bosses are quite happy to stretch out a self-contained single season should the ratings and awards follow. And the buzz surrounding Mike White’s sun-drenched social satire was so loud, a follow-up was greenlit before its final episode had even aired – but by then, it had already cemented itself as one of the best HBO Max shows.
Prime Video Nordics Strikes Nordisk Film Movie Deal And Pushes Into Local Unscripted Originals With ‘LOL’ Remake And Reality Formats
Prime Video Nordics is pushing heavily into the Scandinavian unscripted originals market, unveiling a handful of reality shows at a splashy event in Sweden today. The streamer has also struck a multi-territory movie output deal with Nordisk Film for the likes of John Wick: Chapter 4 and The Hunger Games prequel, we can reveal. Last week, Amazon Studios execs were out in force at Mipcom striking deals and today at a star-studded Prime Video Presents event in Stockholm’s Hotel At Six, where it revealed a Swedish version of Prime Video reality format LOL: Last One Standing, along with Norwegian, Danish, Swedish...
Time Out Global
‘The White Lotus’ season two – everything you need to know
The White Lotus was one of the breakout TV hits of last year. After scooping multiple awards, HBO has wasted no time bringing it back for more. The brilliantly bitchy but razor-sharp first season focused on the entitled, boozy guests and the exhausted staff of a luxury hotel in Hawaii. Season 2 sees the show shifting to a hotel on the coast of Italy, with an almost entirely new cast and more chaos, romance, scandal and murder in store.
AdWeek
Prime Video Orders Sausage Party TV Series
A Sausage Party animated series is coming to Prime Video. Based on the 2016 animated film, Sausage Party: Foodtopia will see the return of original voice cast members Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, David Krumholtz and Edward Norton. In addition, Will Forte, Sam Richardson, Natasha Rothwell and Yassir Lester have joined the cast. The first season will be 8 episodes, and the storyline is being kept under wraps.
