A new thriller movie winning rave reviews was filmed in one take, four times in a row
New thriller movie Soft & Quiet was filmed in one take, four times in a row, over four consecutive days. The movie premiered at SXSW Film Festival back in March and went on to pick up rave reviews, scoring 86% on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab). The film "follows...
Triangle of Sadness review: There are rivers of vomit in this class satire, but it’s all a bit pointless
Dir: Ruben Östlund. Starring: Harris Dickinson, Charlbi Dean, Dolly de Leon, Zlatko BuriÄ, Henrik Dorsin, Vicki Berlin, Woody Harrelson. 15, 147 minutes.This year’s Palme d’Or winner, Triangle of Sadness, is a class satire atop a river of vomit and faeces. A handful of the ultra-rich – among them a tech bro, a grenade manufacturer, and a (literal) manure peddler – have sailed off on a luxury cruise aboard a $250m yacht. They expect a captain’s dinner, but the captain himself (Woody Harrelson’s Thomas Smith, effortlessly chaotic) has remained too drunk to make an appearance until the one day choppy...
‘The Equalizer’ Producer Tony Eldridge Takes Film Rights To Hailey Piper’s Horror Novel ‘A Light Most Hateful’
EXCLUSIVE: Producer Tony Eldridge (The Equalizer films) of Lonetree Entertainment has optioned film rights to Bram Stoker Award-winning author Hailey Piper’s new horror novel A Light Most Hateful, which Titan Books recently acquired at a competitive auction. A Light Most Hateful is billed as a terrifying survival horror full of haunting friendships in which the female experience turns monstrous. The story focuses on Olivia, who having fled home three years prior is stuck in a dead-end job in nowhere Chapel Hill, PA with her best friend Sunflower. That’s until a night storm crashes into town with a mind-bending monster in tow. If Olivia’s going...
Essence
A History Of Black Horror’s Evolution In The Modern Age
With the resurgence of Black horror in recent years, we take a look back at its origins, as well as the timeline of its most important films on the 30th anniversary of ‘Candyman.’. On October 16, 1992, Candyman was released. The plot centers around a female graduate student completing...
Park Chan-wook Reveals He’s ‘Not the Biggest Fan of the Noir Genre’ Despite Success of ‘Decision to Leave’
Park Chan-wook’s “Decision to Leave’ was one of the most acclaimed films of the 2022 festival season, winning Best Director at the Cannes Film Festival before competing in Venice and Toronto. Many have praised the “Oldboy” director’s ability to blend aspects of the film noir with more conventional romance tropes, but that doesn’t mean he considers himself a fan of the genre. In a new interview with The Film Stage, Park explained that “Decision to Leave” should not be read as an homage to film noir. In fact, he was far more influenced by mystery novels than he was by any...
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
Collider
Michael Kopsa, Beloved TV Actor, Dies at 66
On Sunday, October 23, beloved television actor Michael Kopsa sadly passed away of complications from a brain tumor. He was 66. Kopsa was perhaps best known for his multiple recurring roles in Stargate SG-1 as General Kerrigan. Kopsa was also known for appearing in the shows The X-Files, Highlander, and Smallville, as well as the 2005 film adaptation of Fantastic Four.
Netflix Just Dropped a Horror Anthology Series That Is to Die For
Guillermo del Toro effusively loves all things ghoulish, grotesque, and squishy—not to mention that he has a particular fondness for dank subterranean locales and slimy tentacled beasts. Thus, he proves the perfect MC for Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, an eight-part Netflix anthology (Oct. 25) that brings together some of horror’s finest artists for a series of superior macabre tales. Ideally fit for the Halloween season, this collection of original and adapted stories doesn’t feature a single dud, delivering frights, heartache and insanity in excitingly surprising fashion. So electric and inspired are these hour-long episodes that you’ll wish there...
‘The Watcher’: The Real Family Had Only 2 Requests About the Netflix Dramatization of Their Story
Find out more about the real family — Derek and Maria Broaddus who dealt with 'The Watcher' that inspired the new Netflix drama.
Collider
Dwayne Johnson Says They "Fought for Years" for Henry Cavill's Superman
Yesterday, Henry Cavill took to social media to make his return to the DC universe official. The actor announced he is going to reprise his role as Superman after many years of speculation and uncertainty. The actor posted a video of himself wearing the Superman uniform to make the announcement, and today that video was reposted by the newest addition to the DC Extended Universe: Dwayne Johnson, who stars in Black Adam, celebrated Cavill’s return.
wegotthiscovered.com
Episodic horror aficionados still stung by the demise of Norman Reedus’ forgotten anthology series
Anthology series have perhaps fallen by the wayside over the years, with the glory days of Tales from the Crypt, the many Twilight Zone reboots, and Are You Afraid of the Dark? well beyond the current media appetite. During the mid 2000s, an anthology series was pitched with someone of...
Collider
'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' "Lot 36" Recap: Demons Feed on Hate
Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Cabinet of Curiosities episode “Lot 36.”. One day, we will all be dead. And once that happens, our darkest secrets will become someone else’s curse. That’s precisely what happens in “Lot 36,” one of the horror stories in Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities. With an original story by Guillermo del Toro and a script penned by Regina Corrado (The Strain), “Lot 36” takes place in a storage facility that holds disturbing truths. On top of a bone-chilling original story, “Lot 36” is directed by Guillermo Navarro, the cinematographer of some of del Toro’s most beloved movies, such as Pan's Labyrinth, Cronos, and Pacific Rim. That means the episode is gorgeous and will most certainly give you some new nightmares.
People Are Sharing The Movies They Think Are Absolutely And Utterly Perfect — Here Are 17 Of Them
"I was absolutely captivated from start to finish."
Aunjanue L. Ellis to Star in ‘The Nickel Boys’ Adaptation; RaMell Ross to Direct for MGM, Plan B
Oscar nominee Aunjanue L. Ellis (King Richard) is set to star in The Nickel Boys, an adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s novel of the same name, to be directed by RaMell Ross. The Nickel Boys is set in Jim Crow-era Florida and focuses on two boys unjustly sentenced to a brutal reform school. MGM’s Orion Pictures, Plan B Entertainment and Anonymous Content will produce the movie adaptation, which will also star Ethan Herisse, Brandon Wilson, Hamish Linklater and Fred Hechinger. More from The Hollywood ReporterWill Oscar Voters Even Consider Voting for Will Smith for 'Emancipation'? "We Have to Allow People to Grow," "No...
Toil And Trouble: Black Witches Spookily Serving Melanated Magic In TV And Film
Happy spooky season! We’ve made it through another Hot Girl and City Boy summer, the temperatures have dropped and pumpkin spice is creeping onto the menus. And for those of us who enjoy frightful fun, now’s the time for
Collider
'Deadpool 3': Hugh Jackman Says We'll See an Even "Angrier" Version of Wolverine in the MCU
To say that Hugh Jackman is coming to the MCU as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 still feels surreal. Ever since Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool arrived and started taking hot shots at his old friend Logan, fans have wanted to see the duo on screen. So, when Disney bought 21st Century Fox, we knew it would be just a matter of when and how rather than if. Now we know Jackman will be part of Deadpool 3, which is being made under the Marvel Studios banner. Recently, Jackman confirmed it’ll be an even “angrier, grumpy” version of the beloved character.
IFC Films Buys ‘God’s Time,‘ Daniel Antebi’s Kinetic Debut Feature (EXCLUSIVE)
IFC Films has acquired North American rights to “God’s Time,” the kinetic debut feature from writer and director Daniel Antebi. “God’s Time” had its World Premiere at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival in the U.S. Narrative Competition, where it won a Best Performance Special Jury Mention for actress Liz Caribel. At the festival, Paste praised it for conveying “a real sense of New York life,” while Cinemacy called it “Fast-paced and hip, fitting squarely into the growing category of films for the ‘Euphoria’ crowd.” The movie centers around Dev and Luca, two best friends, who are also recovering addicts. The duo are...
EW.com
How Olivia Cooke's performance in House of the Dragon made me think differently about Alicent Hightower
When I first read George R.R. Martin's Fire and Blood, I couldn't stand Alicent Hightower. On the page, Viserys Targaryen's (Paddy Considine) second wife mostly comes off like the stepmother from hell, who cares more about putting her terrible son Aegon the Elder (Tom Glynn-Carney) on the Iron Throne than respecting the role her stepdaughter Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) has as its rightful heir.
IGN
The Simpsons' Death Note Parody Was Animated By the Original Anime Studio - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
The Simpsons' annual Treehouse of Horror compilation is right around the corner, and it features a Death Note parody from the studio that worked on the original anime. Prime Video has shared the first look at the upcoming Fallout TV series. To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Fallout, Prime Video and Kilter Films shared the first look at a scene from the upcoming Fallout series currently in development.
Barbarian review: The endless twists in this Airbnb horror film are a central part of its funhouse charm
Dir: Zach Cregger. Starring: Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård, Justin Long. 18, 107 minutes. In life, every chance is really a risk. And for women, every risk is a potential danger. That’s the tension that the horror film Barbarian so expertly exploits, all before it unfurls into a chaotic monster movie that consistently turns the tables on its audience’s expectations.
