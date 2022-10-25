ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cohaitungchi.com

33 Things to do in Fort Smith Arkansas

Knowing the best things to do in Fort Smith Arkansas can be tough, especially if it’s your first time visiting. The city is a popular destination for history lovers, especially Civil War Era enthusiasts. But, even if you aren’t a history buff, chances are you’ll find something to love about Fort Smith.
FORT SMITH, AR
talkbusiness.net

State’s business HOF announces class of 2023

The Sam M. Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas and the Arkansas Business Hall of Fame Board announced Wednesday (Oct. 26) the 2023 class of inductees for the Arkansas Business Hall of Fame. Curt Bradbury, chief operating officer, Stephens Inc. Fletcher Lord Jr., chairman of the board,...
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas Advocate

Arkansas voters to elect representative of state’s first Hispanic-majority district

Voters in Arkansas’ new majority-Hispanic district will elect a state representative for the first time this November.  Democrat Diana Gonzales Worthen, Republican DeAnna Hodges and Libertarian Steven Stilling are the three candidates seeking to serve the diverse population of Springdale’s House District 9. Having worked in Northwest Arkansas as an educator for 26 years, Gonzales […] The post Arkansas voters to elect representative of state’s first Hispanic-majority district appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
SPRINGDALE, AR
anadisgoi.com

Plans announced for new Cherokee Nation Park in Sallisaw

SALLISAW, Okla. – Cherokee Nation is announcing plans for the new Cherokee Nation Park near Sallisaw, located on the Robert S. Kerr Reservoir. A groundbreaking ceremony is slated for Thursday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. Phase one of the project will provide all necessary infrastructure including water, sewer and...
SALLISAW, OK
talkbusiness.net

Multi-Craft Contractors takes IT provider to court

A Springdale business has filed a lawsuit against its longtime information technology (IT) services provider for what it claims is an ongoing refusal to cooperate with its transition to a new IT services provider. Multi-Craft Contractors, an industrial and commercial contractor with approximately 750 employees, filed the suit Tuesday (Oct....
SPRINGDALE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Fayetteville retailer Houndstooth Clothing Co. celebrates 30 years

Fayetteville retailer Houndstooth Clothing Co., one of Arkansas’ most successful businesses, celebrates 30 years in 2022. Owner and founder Michael Baker was 25 when he opened the store on Block Avenue. He said the company finished 1992 with $30,000 in sales but is now a multimillion-dollar business with more than 50 employees, five retail locations in Arkansas and an online store.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

UAMS to use $7.9 million grant to expand infectious disease research, pandemic response

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) will use a $7.9 million National Institutes of Health (NIH) grant to expand its infectious disease research capacity and establish a Pandemic Response and Public Health Laboratory by renovating existing research space. The renovation will create about 9,900 sq. ft. of additional...
nwahomepage.com

Early voting: What to bring to the polls

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.(KNWA/KFTA) — The time has finally come and early voting for the midterm election starts tomorrow, October 24, 2022. Before you get ready to head to those polling sites, you want to make sure you have everything you need to vote. The Director of Elections, Jennifer Price says...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy