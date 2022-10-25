Fayetteville retailer Houndstooth Clothing Co., one of Arkansas’ most successful businesses, celebrates 30 years in 2022. Owner and founder Michael Baker was 25 when he opened the store on Block Avenue. He said the company finished 1992 with $30,000 in sales but is now a multimillion-dollar business with more than 50 employees, five retail locations in Arkansas and an online store.

