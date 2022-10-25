Read full article on original website
talkbusiness.net
Fort Smith Director-at-Large, Position 7: Q&A with Jackson Goodwin and Director Neal Martin
Fort Smith City Director Neal Martin will face challenger Jackson Goodwin for the position of Director-at-large Position 7 seat on the Fort Smith Board of Directors in the Nov. 8 general election. Goodwin, 25, is a civil engineer at Mickle Wagner Coleman in Fort Smith. Martin, 46, is director of...
KHBS
In a hurry? Try these early voting centers in NWA and the River Valley
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Nearly 7% of registered voters in Benton County and approximately 6% of registered voters in Sebastian County have cast ballots since early voting got underway in Arkansas on Monday, according to numbers released by county election workers. Arkansas voters are allowed to cast ballots at...
talkbusiness.net
Fort Smith Director-at-Large, Position 5: Q&A with Christina Catsavis and Director Robyn Dawson
Fort Smith City Director Robyn Dawson and challenger Christina Catsavis will once again face each other in the general election Nov. 8 for the Director-at-large Position 5 seat on the Fort Smith Board of Directors. The duo ran along with Carl Nevin in a primary election Aug. 9, in which...
cohaitungchi.com
33 Things to do in Fort Smith Arkansas
Knowing the best things to do in Fort Smith Arkansas can be tough, especially if it’s your first time visiting. The city is a popular destination for history lovers, especially Civil War Era enthusiasts. But, even if you aren’t a history buff, chances are you’ll find something to love about Fort Smith.
talkbusiness.net
State’s business HOF announces class of 2023
The Sam M. Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas and the Arkansas Business Hall of Fame Board announced Wednesday (Oct. 26) the 2023 class of inductees for the Arkansas Business Hall of Fame. Curt Bradbury, chief operating officer, Stephens Inc. Fletcher Lord Jr., chairman of the board,...
Arkansas voters to elect representative of state’s first Hispanic-majority district
Voters in Arkansas’ new majority-Hispanic district will elect a state representative for the first time this November. Democrat Diana Gonzales Worthen, Republican DeAnna Hodges and Libertarian Steven Stilling are the three candidates seeking to serve the diverse population of Springdale’s House District 9. Having worked in Northwest Arkansas as an educator for 26 years, Gonzales […] The post Arkansas voters to elect representative of state’s first Hispanic-majority district appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
anadisgoi.com
Plans announced for new Cherokee Nation Park in Sallisaw
SALLISAW, Okla. – Cherokee Nation is announcing plans for the new Cherokee Nation Park near Sallisaw, located on the Robert S. Kerr Reservoir. A groundbreaking ceremony is slated for Thursday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. Phase one of the project will provide all necessary infrastructure including water, sewer and...
KHBS
Arkansas man goes undercover as homeless person to raise money for a shelter
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Trent Ragar decided to go undercover as a homeless person on Wednesday to raise awareness on the issue and to raise money for 7hills Homeless Center in Fayetteville. He was dropped off at Walker Park in Fayetteville with nothing but a sign asking for help, and...
uams.edu
John Spollen, M.D., to Assume Lead Role of UAMS College of Medicine in Northwest Arkansas
Oct. 24, 2022 | FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) College of Medicine named John Spollen, M.D., as the new regional associate dean for the college in Northwest Arkansas, effective Jan. 1, 2023. Spollen, professor and vice chair for education in the UAMS Department of...
Meg Ryan and David Duchovny filming new movie in northwest Arkansas
Meg Ryan has begun filming her new movie "What Happens Later," a romantic-comedy co-starring David Duchovny, in Northwest Arkansas, and the two were recently spotted in action at the Northwest Arkansas Airport.
talkbusiness.net
Multi-Craft Contractors takes IT provider to court
A Springdale business has filed a lawsuit against its longtime information technology (IT) services provider for what it claims is an ongoing refusal to cooperate with its transition to a new IT services provider. Multi-Craft Contractors, an industrial and commercial contractor with approximately 750 employees, filed the suit Tuesday (Oct....
talkbusiness.net
Fayetteville retailer Houndstooth Clothing Co. celebrates 30 years
Fayetteville retailer Houndstooth Clothing Co., one of Arkansas’ most successful businesses, celebrates 30 years in 2022. Owner and founder Michael Baker was 25 when he opened the store on Block Avenue. He said the company finished 1992 with $30,000 in sales but is now a multimillion-dollar business with more than 50 employees, five retail locations in Arkansas and an online store.
Nearly 3,000 customers in Fayetteville without power
Nearly 3,000 Southwestern Electric Power customers are without power Tuesday morning as heavy rain impacts Northwest Arkansas.
Accident blocks traffic on I-49 in Springdale
A two-vehicle accident blocks traffic in Springdale on October 24.
Mercy hospitals earn highest quality ratings
Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas and Mercy Hospital Fort Smith have earned the highest quality ratings from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services in their respective regions, it was announced Monday.
5newsonline.com
The O.S.B.I. asks for your help to solve a Sequoyah County murder
It's known as the Dora Doe case. A female's body was found in October of 1994 near Dora. Daren visits with the Ok. Bureau of Investigation to find out how to help.
Guide to viewing Northwest Arkansas’ fall foliage
Rocket Homes is naming Fayetteville one of the top cities in the south for viewing fall foliage.
talkbusiness.net
UAMS to use $7.9 million grant to expand infectious disease research, pandemic response
The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) will use a $7.9 million National Institutes of Health (NIH) grant to expand its infectious disease research capacity and establish a Pandemic Response and Public Health Laboratory by renovating existing research space. The renovation will create about 9,900 sq. ft. of additional...
Some who support recreational marijuana oppose Issue 4
Voters in Arkansas can now head to the polls to vote on Issue 4. One business owner in Fayetteville is for recreational marijuana but against Issue 4.
nwahomepage.com
Early voting: What to bring to the polls
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.(KNWA/KFTA) — The time has finally come and early voting for the midterm election starts tomorrow, October 24, 2022. Before you get ready to head to those polling sites, you want to make sure you have everything you need to vote. The Director of Elections, Jennifer Price says...
