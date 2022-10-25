Read full article on original website
Mayor’s Minute By Stewart Welch III - November 2022
As you are likely aware, we had an excellent turnout for the recent City Council elections. About 41% of eligible residents voted, the highest turnout in our history and higher than the 2020 presidential election (39%). Some of what we learned is the desire for greater communications and, as a...
Changed for good: Alice Womack recognized for years of service in Mountain Brook
Alice Womack learned about community involvement and service from her parents and, as a mom, did the same for her children. “There has always been something instilled in me to give back,” Womack said. “It's not just that it's something good to do; I truly enjoy it. Our city is fabulous, and the people I’ve worked with are very passionate about what they do.”
Growing their paw print: Duo expands their business Scenthound to Mountain Brook
Tiffany McKinney bathes Sky, an Australian shepherd, during a grooming appointment at Scenthound Lee Branch in Hoover. Scenthound is set to open a new location in Mountain Brook Nov. 1. Brett Basik was working as an investment banker on Wall Street and Jacob Lee was working for a well known...
Metro Roundup: Epilepsy Foundation sets $75,000 goal for 2022 Birmingham walk
The Hoover-based Epilepsy Foundation Alabama plans to hold its 2022 Walk to End Epilepsy at Railroad Park in Birmingham on Saturday, Nov. 5. Registration for the 1-mile walk is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., and a short program before the walk will start at 11 a.m., said Sara Franklin, a regional director for the Epilepsy Foundation.
MBHS announces National Merit semifinalists
Eleven students at Mountain Brook High School were recently named National Merit semifinalists. The National Merit Scholarship Program is an academic competition that recognizes high school students for their outstanding performance on the PSAT. According to nationalmerit.org, approximately 1.5 million high school students enter the program each year. Around 50,000...
MBJH’s Lisa Lewis named geography teacher fellow
Mountain Brook Junior High history teacher, Lisa Lewis, was recently named one of 50 Geography Teacher Fellows nationwide through the American Geographical Society (AGS) Geography Teacher Initiative. She will have the opportunity to travel to New York in November to learn with and from industry professionals relating to human geography.
Barlow named Alabama’s Superintendent of the Year
Mountain Brook Schools Superintendent Dicky Barlow was recently named the 2023 Alabama Superintendent of the Year. Barlow was named one of nine finalists for the award in September. The School Superintendents of Alabama (SSA) and Schneider Electric made the announcement on Oct. 12 where he was recognized at the School...
Olympian pageant returns to MBHS for 56th year
Mountain Brook High School will host its 56th annual Miss Olympian Pageant on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. in the William N. Eddins Fine Arts Center. The Miss Olympian Pageant is a student led performance and the production is a fundraiser for Mountain Brook High School. The pageant includes...
Metro Roundup: Iron City PAWfection finds new ‘PAWfect’ space
Stephanie Hazen and Kayla Swink have always been passionate about animals, which led them to work for several years as dog groomers in the city. They’ve used their 30 years of combined experience to introduce their own dog grooming service, Iron City PAWfection, which started accepting appointments in September, Hazen said. The business is located at 1401 Montgomery Highway in Vestavia Hills.
Spartans blow past 7A Baker
MOBILE -- Mountain Brook High School cruised to a 41-7 victory at Baker to close out the 2022 regular season on Thursday night. The win was a quick response to a one-point loss to Gardendale the week before. “After the loss last week, the guys were ready to get back...
A golden opportunity: Greer Golden establishes herself with Samford volleyball
Greer Golden is making the most of an opportunity she never thought she would have. The Mountain Brook native has long been one of the most talented volleyball players in Alabama, bursting onto the scene as a freshman and leading the Mountain Brook High School program to three state championships over the course of her career.
