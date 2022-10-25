Read full article on original website
Help! Devastating Theft Shatters One Hudson Valley Business
The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office is asking for public assistance after a recent theft happened in the area. Local businesses have had to go through a lot lately and some of them have just now been able to get back on their feet. When you hear stories about theft or burglary, it's just awful and it's terrible to think that there are people out in this world who steal from others.
Beware, Police Say Wappinger Man Dismantled Cars at Fall Festival
The last thing you'd expect to happen during a local festival is for your car to be taken apart by thieves, but that's what police say happened and could happen again. Fall is the most popular time of year to visit the Hudson Valley. People looking to peep at the foliage, pick apples and pumpkins or just get away from the hustle and bustle of the city flock to the region every October. Countless festivals and fall activities are scheduled every weekend throughout the month, attracting tourists as well as local residents.
Wheel loader stolen from Dutchess County business
A piece of heavy machinery was stolen from a Dutchess County business last week.
Need Early Voting Info for Dutchess NY and Ulster NY? Here it is!
Election Day is November 8, 2022. How is the day of Election Day selected? It is always the Tuesday after the first Monday in November. The earliest voting could take place is November 2, the latest would-be November 8. For 2022, the first Monday in November is the 7th, so Election Day is 11/8/2022.
Search for wanted man in Dutchess County
The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office is looking for Hayez D. Prelich, 25 as of October 26. Prelich has an alleged history of talking to underage girls and sending inappropriate material.
Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Warns of ‘A Killer Among Us’
The Dutchess County Sheriff is warning the community of a 'killer among us." In a statement released to their Facebook page, The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office reports that since January of 2022 "several thousand counterfeit prescription pills containing Fentanyl" were seized through investigations conducted in the Dutchess County area by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force.
It’s a Big Dill: Hudson Valley Pickle Fest is Moving
Every year we get excited to spread the word about one of the Hudson Valley's Dilliest Festivals, the Rosendale International Pickle Festival. Earlier this year we let you know it was back and hopefully you got to enjoy the festival when it happened in Rosendale back on October 16th, 2022.
Photos: Gruesome-Looking Traffic Circle Crash in Hudson Valley, New York
Officials rushed to the scene of an awful-looking traffic-circle accident in the Hudson Valley. Sunday evening the Fort Montgomery Fire Department confirmed firefighters answered a serious motor vehicle accident at a traffic circle in Orange County. Serious Motor Vehicle Accident in Orange County, New York. The Fort Montgomery Fire Department...
Weird “Illegal” Note Left On Car Divides The Hudson Valley
It's official: comments that used to live on Facebook have come to real-life, and so has the drama. A lengthy note recently left on one New Paltz resident's car has sparked a massive debate as to who exactly is in the wrong. Strange Note in New Paltz, NY. "Why do...
theharlemvalleynews.net
Catalytic converter thief arrested in Rhinebeck
Rhinebeck, New York – On October 25, 2022, the New York State Police from the Rhinebeck barracks arrested George Foster, age 39, of Wappinger, NY, for Auto Stripping in the 1st degree, and four counts of Grand Larceny in the 3rd degree, both class D felonies. On October 16,...
New York State Police Investigate Huge Crash That Involved 20 Vehicles in Lower Hudson Valley
The morning commute was an absolute nightmare in parts of the lower Hudson Valley Wednesday after over 20 vehicles were involved in what police are saying were a "series of crashes". Investigators say the whole mess started when a tractor-trailer leaked approximately 100 gallons of an unknown liquid substance onto the roadway.
womanaroundtown.com
Take An Old-Timey Ride on The Catskill Mountain Railroad
The kids oohed and ahhed as we passed Ulster County farmlands, now stripped of their corn and as flat as a pancake, and then surrounded by a forest of green, gold, red, and orange foliage. The “woo woo” of the whistle announced our arrival, causing traffic along major routes in this Kingston area to halt as the red lights of the “train crossing” sign blinked under overcast skies. Even on a grey day, Ulster County’s panoramic views are still a stunner and one way to enjoy them is a ride on the Catskills Mountain Railroad (CMRR). The train ride takes off from Kingston’s Plaza Station and heads east, and for the next 45 minutes, the views are spectacular; it’s a way to slow down and enjoy the scenery and think back to long ago times when this railroad was a major transport for tourists, freight, and goods going down to the city, then bringing city travelers up to the grand hotels of the Catskills.
theharlemvalleynews.net
Dutchess County’s Stabilization Center is Model for New York State
Dutchess County’s Stabilization Center is Model for New York State. Enhanced Services and Lower Costs for Taxpayers in 2023 as NYS looks to introduce similar centers in other communities. Poughkeepsie, NY… As New York State seeks to develop new Crisis Stabilization Centers across the state to assist adults, children...
Alleged Dutchess County fentanyl dealer arrested
The Dutchess County Drug Task Force has arrested a 34-year-old man on felony drug possession charges after he allegedly tried to sell fentanyl in the county.
Newburgh woman accused of identity theft
State Police of Wilton arrested Emonie S. Rosado, 28 of Newburgh on October 24. Rosado was allegedly involved in an identity theft incident in June.
Confusing Purple Sign Found By Marist in Poughkeepsie
This sign hanging in Poughkeepsie is confusing local drivers. Do you know what it means?. It is hard enough for some people to understand the street signs we already have and now are they throwing new ones at us. These signs have been popping up all over the Hudson Valley for years. They have been spotted in Fishkill and Poughkeepsie. They usually are yellow and have letters on them.
Popular Ulster County Restaurant Named Small Business of 2022
Have you ever been to Big Indian in Ulster County? I know I have, but I feel like it’s been years since I’ve been there. The first time I went it was an accident. My friend and I had spent the day in Woodstock, then went for a ride and ended up in Bug Indian. It seemed like a cool area, but there wasn’t a whole lot going on. This was in the late 1970s, by the way. I remember seeing a building that I think was a restaurant, but I don’t remember eating there.
Huge 4 Day Halloween Celebration in Rhinebeck, NY
How will you celebrate Halloween this year? Dressing up the kids and going out for a couple of hours on a Monday evening? Or, maybe you’d rather be part of a huge 4 day celebration happening in one of the most famous and popular towns in Dutchess County? I’ll take that 4 day celebration, please. Where is this awesome town with the massive Halloween party? In everybody’s favorite town, Rhinebeck.
PD: New York Dad Beat Mom While Holding Baby In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley father is accused of assaulting the mother of his young child while the baby was being held. On Friday, Oct. 21, the Town of Ramapo Police Department responded to a home in the Hillcrest section of the town for a report of a dispute between a man and woman.
Newburgh SD: Teacher attacked by student high on marijuana
The district says a high school student at the Newburgh Free Academy ate multiple marijuana edibles, according to a letter sent to parents.
