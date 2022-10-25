ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

94.3 Lite FM

Help! Devastating Theft Shatters One Hudson Valley Business

The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office is asking for public assistance after a recent theft happened in the area. Local businesses have had to go through a lot lately and some of them have just now been able to get back on their feet. When you hear stories about theft or burglary, it's just awful and it's terrible to think that there are people out in this world who steal from others.
101.5 WPDH

Beware, Police Say Wappinger Man Dismantled Cars at Fall Festival

The last thing you'd expect to happen during a local festival is for your car to be taken apart by thieves, but that's what police say happened and could happen again. Fall is the most popular time of year to visit the Hudson Valley. People looking to peep at the foliage, pick apples and pumpkins or just get away from the hustle and bustle of the city flock to the region every October. Countless festivals and fall activities are scheduled every weekend throughout the month, attracting tourists as well as local residents.
RHINEBECK, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Warns of ‘A Killer Among Us’

The Dutchess County Sheriff is warning the community of a 'killer among us." In a statement released to their Facebook page, The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office reports that since January of 2022 "several thousand counterfeit prescription pills containing Fentanyl" were seized through investigations conducted in the Dutchess County area by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Catalytic converter thief arrested in Rhinebeck

Rhinebeck, New York – On October 25, 2022, the New York State Police from the Rhinebeck barracks arrested George Foster, age 39, of Wappinger, NY, for Auto Stripping in the 1st degree, and four counts of Grand Larceny in the 3rd degree, both class D felonies. On October 16,...
RHINEBECK, NY
womanaroundtown.com

Take An Old-Timey Ride on The Catskill Mountain Railroad

The kids oohed and ahhed as we passed Ulster County farmlands, now stripped of their corn and as flat as a pancake, and then surrounded by a forest of green, gold, red, and orange foliage. The “woo woo” of the whistle announced our arrival, causing traffic along major routes in this Kingston area to halt as the red lights of the “train crossing” sign blinked under overcast skies. Even on a grey day, Ulster County’s panoramic views are still a stunner and one way to enjoy them is a ride on the Catskills Mountain Railroad (CMRR). The train ride takes off from Kingston’s Plaza Station and heads east, and for the next 45 minutes, the views are spectacular; it’s a way to slow down and enjoy the scenery and think back to long ago times when this railroad was a major transport for tourists, freight, and goods going down to the city, then bringing city travelers up to the grand hotels of the Catskills.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Dutchess County’s Stabilization Center is Model for New York State

Dutchess County’s Stabilization Center is Model for New York State. Enhanced Services and Lower Costs for Taxpayers in 2023 as NYS looks to introduce similar centers in other communities. Poughkeepsie, NY… As New York State seeks to develop new Crisis Stabilization Centers across the state to assist adults, children...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Confusing Purple Sign Found By Marist in Poughkeepsie

This sign hanging in Poughkeepsie is confusing local drivers. Do you know what it means?. It is hard enough for some people to understand the street signs we already have and now are they throwing new ones at us. These signs have been popping up all over the Hudson Valley for years. They have been spotted in Fishkill and Poughkeepsie. They usually are yellow and have letters on them.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Popular Ulster County Restaurant Named Small Business of 2022

Have you ever been to Big Indian in Ulster County? I know I have, but I feel like it’s been years since I’ve been there. The first time I went it was an accident. My friend and I had spent the day in Woodstock, then went for a ride and ended up in Bug Indian. It seemed like a cool area, but there wasn’t a whole lot going on. This was in the late 1970s, by the way. I remember seeing a building that I think was a restaurant, but I don’t remember eating there.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Huge 4 Day Halloween Celebration in Rhinebeck, NY

How will you celebrate Halloween this year? Dressing up the kids and going out for a couple of hours on a Monday evening? Or, maybe you’d rather be part of a huge 4 day celebration happening in one of the most famous and popular towns in Dutchess County? I’ll take that 4 day celebration, please. Where is this awesome town with the massive Halloween party? In everybody’s favorite town, Rhinebeck.
RHINEBECK, NY

