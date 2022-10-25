The kids oohed and ahhed as we passed Ulster County farmlands, now stripped of their corn and as flat as a pancake, and then surrounded by a forest of green, gold, red, and orange foliage. The “woo woo” of the whistle announced our arrival, causing traffic along major routes in this Kingston area to halt as the red lights of the “train crossing” sign blinked under overcast skies. Even on a grey day, Ulster County’s panoramic views are still a stunner and one way to enjoy them is a ride on the Catskills Mountain Railroad (CMRR). The train ride takes off from Kingston’s Plaza Station and heads east, and for the next 45 minutes, the views are spectacular; it’s a way to slow down and enjoy the scenery and think back to long ago times when this railroad was a major transport for tourists, freight, and goods going down to the city, then bringing city travelers up to the grand hotels of the Catskills.

ULSTER COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO