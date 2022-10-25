Read full article on original website
Related
985theriver.com
Blues at the Crossroads takes its final bow
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Blues at the Crossroads reportedly, has come to an end. According to a release posted by festival organizer Connie Wrin, poor attendance in the last two years combined with other factors has led to the decision to end the festival. While anticipation was high for the 2022 festival, bad weather contributed to lower attendance numbers.
985theriver.com
Over 20 arsons being investigated in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — As of October 27, around 22 arsons are being investigated according to the Terre Haute Fire Department. “That number is a little bit higher than usual,” Assistant Chief of Investigations, Preventions and Inspections, Scott Boyed said. This year to date, there have been...
985theriver.com
Woman charged with stealing fallen officer funds to appear in court
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A woman who police say stole nearly a quarter of a million dollars from the child of a fallen Terre Haute Police Officer is set to appear in court for a change of plea. 33-year-old Josie Baker’s case began in the summer of 2021...
985theriver.com
Update: 3-vehicle crash injures 3 at Third and College
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: Three people were injured as the result of a three-vehicle wreck in Terre Haute Monday evening. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, the crash occurred at approximately 6:21 p.m. at the intersection of College Avenue and S 3rd Street (US 41). Investigating officers said failure to yield by a car attempting to turn southbound on 3rd Street was the cause of the crash.
985theriver.com
Busy Terre Haute intersection now a 4-way-stop until further notice
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Drivers are asked to be cautious of work crews repairing a broken traffic light at the intersection of 25th Street and Poplar Street. Terre Haute Street Commissioner, Ernie Meeks, said that on Saturday morning a car crashed into the traffic signal pole and signal control cabinet.
985theriver.com
Crash shuts down rail line in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A single-vehicle crash shut down train traffic on one rail in Terre Haute for a time. The crash occurred around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning near the intersection of E. Haythorne Avenue and N 35th Street. Vigo County Dispatch said as of 9:15 a.m. the roadway is back open, however, CSX was sending someone to check on potential damage to the railroad before continuing train traffic along that line.
985theriver.com
Controversial proposed ordinance discussed in Marshall
MARSHALL, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – Dozens of community members filled Harlan Hall in Marshall to voice their concerns about a potential ordinance in the city. Marshall City Council hosted a public hearing on Monday to give community members the opportunity to weigh in on a proposed plan to extend its zoning rules to land up to a half mile outside city limits.
Comments / 0