Preview: Standard Motor Products's Earnings
Standard Motor Products SMP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-10-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Standard Motor Products will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97. Standard Motor Products bulls will hope to hear the company...
CNBC
Ford reveals third-quarter net loss, weighed down by supply chain problems and Argo A.I. investment
Ford Motor recorded a net loss of $827 million during the third quarter. The automaker narrowly beat Wall Street's subdued expectations for the period and guided to the lowest end of its previously forecast earnings for the year. Ford attributed the lower-than-expected results to parts shortages affecting 40,000 to 50,000...
Zacks.com
DTE Energy (DTE) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Decline Y/Y
DTE - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $1.60, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.58 by 1.3%. The bottom line however decreased 7% from the year-ago quarter’s $1.72 per share. The company reported GAAP earnings of $1.99 per share compared with earnings...
Zacks.com
American Electric (AEP) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Up Y/Y
AEP - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $1.62, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.57 by 3.2%. The bottom line also improved by 13.3% from $1.43 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company reported GAAP earnings of $1.33 per share compared with...
Zacks.com
O'Reilly (ORLY) Beats on Q3 Earnings & Revenues, Modifies View
ORLY - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $9.17, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.46. Higher-than-expected comps growth resulted in the outperformance. Comps grew 7.6% in the reported quarter and topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 4.79%.The bottom line increased 13.6% from $8.07 in the prior-year quarter. The automotive parts retailer registered quarterly revenues of $3,799.6 million, crossing the consensus mark of $3,713 million. The top line was 9% higher than the prior-year figure of $3,479.5 million.
PreMarket Prep Charts Coca-Cola's Q3 Earnings Pop: 'Be Aware Of Any Multiple Contractions'
The price action in an issue during premarket trading following an earnings announcement can often provide clues to how an issue may trade during the regular session. That was the case with Coca-Cola Co KO, which is Tuesday's PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Street Leans Long Into Coke's Report:...
Zacks.com
Ford's (F) Q3 Earnings Miss, Sales Grow, '22 View Revised
F - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of 30 cents per share in third-quarter 2022, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 31 cents. Lower-than-expected profits in its North America segment and plummeting revenues and a widening pretax loss in the China unit led to this downslide. The bottom line declined 41.2% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 51 cents. The company’s consolidated third-quarter revenues came in at $39.4 billion, rising 10% year over year.
Zacks.com
BorgWarner (BWA) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Rise Y/Y
BWA - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of $1.24 per share for third-quarter 2022, up from 80 cents recorded in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02 per share. Higher-than-anticipated revenues across Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments resulted in the outperformance. The automotive equipment supplier reported net sales of $4,060 million, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,977 million. The top line, however, also moved up 18.8% year over year.
Zacks.com
McDonald's (MCD) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates
MCD - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, the top and the bottom line declined on a year-over-year basis. Following the results, shares of the company rose 2.9% in the pre-market trading session. McDonald's president and chief executive officer, Chris...
Zacks.com
Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Up Y/Y
PPC - Free Report) reported impressive third-quarter 2022 results, with the top and the bottom line increasing year over year. Earnings in the quarter surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Q3 in Detail. The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.09 a share, up significantly from 67 cents in the year-ago quarter....
Zacks.com
Shell (SHEL) Misses on Q3 Earnings, Ups Shareholder Returns
SHEL - Free Report) reported third-quarter earnings per ADS (on a current cost of supplies basis, excluding items — the market’s preferred measure) of $2.58. The bottom line came in below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.68. The underperformance reflects lower production and a pullback in refining margins from their second-quarter highs.
Zacks.com
Aspen Technology (AZPN) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates
AZPN - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of $2.20 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.23. The company reported non-GAAP earnings of 31 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $250.8 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.3%. The company reported revenues...
Zacks.com
AVEO Oncology (AVEO) to Report Q3 Earnings: Is a Beat in Store?
AVEO Oncology’s (. AVEO - Free Report) third-quarter revenues are likely to be driven by its newly launched drug, Fotivda launch, the only approved drug in its portfolio. The company recently announced that it has entered into an agreement to be acquired by the Korean company LG Chem. Pursuant...
Zacks.com
Halliburton (HAL) Q3 Earnings Beat on Increased Activity
HAL - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted net income per share of 60 cents, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 56 cents and improving from the year-ago profit of 28 cents. The outperformance reflects stronger-than-expected profit from both its divisions and came in spite of the company’s exit from Russia.
Zacks.com
Honeywell's (HON) Q3 Earnings Beat, 2022 EPS View Upbeat
HON - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings (excluding 3 cents from non-recurring items) of $2.25 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.16. The bottom line improved 11.4% year over year. Total revenues of $8,951 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9,075.3 million. The top line increased...
Zacks.com
AB InBev (BUD) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates, Raises EBITDA View
BUD - Free Report) , alias AB InBev, reported better-than-anticipated earnings in third-quarter 2022, while its sales missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Moreover, earnings and sales improved year over year. Top and bottom-line growth reflected continued business momentum, owing to relentless execution, investment in its brands and accelerated digital transformation....
Zacks.com
Canadian National (CNI) Stock Up 3.4% Since Q3 Earnings Beat
CNI - Free Report) stock has gained 3.4% since its third-quarter 2022 earnings release on Oct 25. The uptick can be attributed to better-than-expected earnings and revenue performance. Quarterly earnings of $1.63 per share (C$2.13) outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51 and improved 34.7% year over year. Quarterly revenues...
Zacks.com
SEI Investments (SEIC) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, AUM Down
SEIC - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 77 cents per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 69 cents. The bottom line, however, reflects a decline of 21% from the prior-year quarter. Higher revenues aided SEIC’s quarterly results. However, a rise in expenses and a fall in assets...
Zacks.com
Canadian Pacific (CP) Q3 Earnings Meet, Revenues Beat Mark
CP - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 earnings (excluding 3 cents from non-recurring items) of 77 cents (C$1.01) per share matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line increased 10% year over year. Results were aided by higher revenues of $1,772.4 million (C$2,312 million), beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,689.8 million and increasing 14.91% year over year.
Zacks.com
Can Top-Line Growth Benefit Pinterest (PINS) Q3 Earnings?
PINS - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 27 after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 35.3%. It pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 35.1%, on average. The San Francisco-based Internet content provider...
