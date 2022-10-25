BWA - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of $1.24 per share for third-quarter 2022, up from 80 cents recorded in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02 per share. Higher-than-anticipated revenues across Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments resulted in the outperformance. The automotive equipment supplier reported net sales of $4,060 million, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,977 million. The top line, however, also moved up 18.8% year over year.

4 HOURS AGO