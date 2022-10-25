Read full article on original website
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Vikings Lineman Fires Back after Miami Arrest
Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Oli Udoh was arrested Saturday night at a Miami nightclub for “resisting an officer without violence.” Now, he’s telling his side of the story. According to a Miami-Dade Police report, Udoh “was talking to a woman standing in line for the women’s restroom....
Our Staff Prediction for Cardinals at Vikings
The VikingsTerritory collective staff prediction for the Minnesota Vikings date with the Arizona Cardinals is ready. The Vikings can hit a 6-1 record this weekend for the first time since 2009, a season that nearly netted a Super Bowl appearance. Minnesota is 17-12 (.586) all-time versus the Arizona Cardinals. The...
Another Running Quarterback for the Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings have faced scrambling quarterbacks with varying degrees of success in 2022. They were embarrassed by Jalen Hurts in Week 2, but they fared better in Week 5 against Justin Fields. Now, they’ll need to show up against Kyler Murray and the Cardinals. Playing Arizona the day...
The Man Vikings Should Target via Trade
If the Minnesota Vikings execute any trades before the November 1st deadline, a cornerback should be obtained for roster depth. It is unclear if general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah will set the Vikings up as buyers, sellers, or neither in the next week. But if Adofo-Mensah feels frisky, he should ship...
Vikings Should Call Old Friend for Stretch Run
Ndamukong Suh likely isn’t attainable — he’d be signed by now if so — but the Minnesota Vikings should call an old friend for the stretch run. The Vikings are 5-1 through Week 7, holding a 2.5-game lead, plus a temporary tiebreaker, over the rival Green Bay Packers in the NFC North.
Dalvin Cook’s Hilarious Fine Reduced
The Minnesota Vikings did not play in Week 7, and the storylines were relatively quiet outside of Oli Udoh making negative headlines. However, one thing that made news was Dalvin Cook’s celebration from Week 6. The NFL has long been hilariously mocked as the No Fun League by fans....
Vikings Facing Fresh Cardinals Receivers
There’s no denying the Minnesota Vikings are still struggling in the secondary. While Mike Zimmer was once celebrated for his ability to coach up a defense, that group took a nosedive last season. Kevin O’Connell hasn’t righted the ship yet, and there’s another opportunity on Sunday.
Former Teammates Galore at U.S. Bank Stadium This Weekend
When the Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals lock horns in Week 8, about six former teammates will be in the presence of various one-time other teammates. Most Cardinals players who formerly played for the Vikings are on Arizona’s practice squad. But two former Cardinals are now Vikings starters. Those...
Healthy Vikings may get a Boost from Rookie Receiver
The injury report for the Vikings is an encouraging one. The Vikings appear to be remarkably healthy, with only a single name included: rookie receiver Jalen Nailor. Thankfully, Nailor’s hamstring injury doesn’t look too serious given that he was a full participant. Heading into the Cardinals game, Minnesota...
PurplePTSD: Eagles-Bears Trade, Brandin Cooks Fodder, MIN-ARI Preview
The sister-site to VikingsTerritory is PurplePTSD.com, and the guys and gals over there roll out the Minnesota Vikings analysis just as much as we do. Here is some of their top content from the last couple of days:. 1 – Robert Quinn departed the NFC North — for the Philadelphia...
The NFL’s Top QBs after Week 7
NFL’s Top QBs after Week 7: PFF, DVOA, EPA+CPOE Formula. The following scores are “good” through October 26th, 2022. This metric merges quarterback grades and scores from Pro Football Focus, FootballOutsiders’ DVOA, EPA+CPOE, and the traditional Passer Rating. The objective is to rank quarterbacks week-by-week with a progressive rolling tally and set of rankings.
VT Breakdown: (Almost) A Dream Bye Week for the Vikes
If there is a dream scenario for a bye-week team it is to have your squad get some well-earned downtime, stay out of trouble off the field and have your rival teams lose ground. Well, the Vikings almost had the triumvirate last week. Unfortunately, Vikings backup offensive lineman Oli Udoh was arrested on disorderly conduct and resisting arrest charges down in Miami, so head coach Kevin O’Connell didn’t escape his first bye week as head coach unscathed.
The Vikings Have a 3-and-Out Problem
On both offense and defense, the 2022 Minnesota Vikings have a 3-and-Out problem through seven weeks of the season. Thankfully for their sake, the franchise is 5-1 through a bye week with a 2.5-game lead on the Green Bay Packers in the NFC North and a grip on the No.2 seed in the NFC’s evolving playoff picture.
PurplePTSD: Post-Bye Demons, Power Rankings, Untradeable Players
The sister-site to VikingsTerritory is PurplePTSD.com, and the guys and gals over there roll out the Minnesota Vikings analysis just as much as we do. Here is some of their top content from the last couple of days:. 1 – PurplePTSD explains why the Vikings must conquer post-bye demons.
Dalvin Cook Uses Chalkboard Treatment for Fine
Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook was fined for his Week 6 touchdown celebration after heaving the football into Hard Rock Stadium stands. The NFL docked Cook $7,426 for the infraction, as tossing the ball into the crowd has never been permissible. Some players simply don’t care because the fine for a multi-millionaire is menial.
The Vikings 2022 Offense by the Numbers: After Week 7
The Minnesota Vikings have six games in the books in 2022, with a 5-1 record exiting the bye week. First-year head coach Kevin O’Connell won for a fifth time in Week 6, thanks to the best defensive showing of the season to date and some timely offensive plays from Kirk Cousins, Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, and Irv Smith. Next up, the Vikings host the 3-4 Arizona Cardinals, who could be terribly explosive — or completely lifeless. Both traits have affected the Cardinals in 2022.
