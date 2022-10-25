If there is a dream scenario for a bye-week team it is to have your squad get some well-earned downtime, stay out of trouble off the field and have your rival teams lose ground. Well, the Vikings almost had the triumvirate last week. Unfortunately, Vikings backup offensive lineman Oli Udoh was arrested on disorderly conduct and resisting arrest charges down in Miami, so head coach Kevin O’Connell didn’t escape his first bye week as head coach unscathed.

