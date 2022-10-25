Julianne Hough Shows Off Her Dance Moves And Epic Abs In A Cropped Sweatshirt While Dancing In An IG Video

Read full article on original website
Jessica Simpson Embraces Her Athletic Figure in Shapely Bodysuit From Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Line
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Jessica Simpson is showing off the hard work she’s put into her exercise regimen by flaunting her athletic physique. The 42-year-old mom of three also decided to take a bit of fashion inspo from Kim Kardashian by donning one of her SKIMS bodysuit designs.
Megan Fox Leaves Instagram Followers Speechless In A Low-Cut Black Sheer Bodysuit While Brushing Up On Her Witchcraft Skills
Megan Fox is more than ready for spooky season! The Jennifer’s Body icon, 36, stunned fans in a curve-hugging, corset-esque black bodysuit in her latest Instagram post, and posed along with her copy of the book Moon Spells by Diane Ahlquist. The Transformers alum’s bodysuit featured sultry, sheer fabric, and a low-cut, push-up design. She paired the standout piece with black drawstring sweatpants for a chic and cozy monochromatic look. Fox shared images of herself in the outfit with her 20.7 million followers, and took stunning selfies while sitting in a crocheted swing.
Julianne Hough Shines On The Streets Of Rome In A Low-Cut Floral Slip Dress—We're Taking Style Notes!
Summer fashion isn’t over for Julianne Hough! The Dancing with the Stars icon, 34, stunned her 5.1 million Instagram followers with a gorgeous photo round-up from her Italian vacation last week. In the pics, Hough showed off the meals she enjoyed in Rome as well as images from sightseeing, and she also rocked a silky, boho slip dress that fans can’t get enough of.
Women's Health
Debbie Gibson, 52, Has Sculpted Legs In A Minidress While Rocking Out To Her New Holiday Album In An IG Video
Debbie Gibson put her epic leg strength on full display in an Instagram video of her dancing in a minidress. The 53-year-old singer just released her new holiday album, Winterlicious, and fans are already loving it. Debbie enjoys spinning, walking, and jogging to stay active, and she says that she's...
Women's Health
Brie Larson Shows A Glimpse Of Her Sculpted AF Abs In A Crop Top And Blazer In A New Instagram Photo
Brie Larson is a fitness queen, and she just showed the world that she's also got the sculpted abs to go along with her intense gym mentality. The actress, 33, posted a photo on her Instagram Story showing her trying on a new look: A blazer and shorts set paired with a crop top.
Prevention
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Are Speechless Over Carrie Ann Inaba’s Corset Dress on TikTok
Carrie Ann Inaba might not be a contestant on Dancing With the Stars, but that doesn't mean her outfits don't rival those of folks competing in the ballroom. The 54-year-old judge of the Disney+ show blew fans away when she wore a stunning spaghetti strap in a TikTok posted by fellow DWTS judge Derek Hough. The clip featured the popular TikTok sound which highlighted their close friendship. What's more, it also gave them the opportunity to show off each other's sleek looks. Carrie Ann wore the show-stopping outfit for week three of season 31 during James Bond Night.
buzzfeednews.com
Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online
Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
The View host Whoopi Goldberg sternly shuts down co-hosts and show guests during awkward moment live on air
THE VIEW'S Whoopi Goldberg has sternly shut down her co-hosts and guests on Wednesday's show during an awkward live moment. Kerry Washington and Emayatzy Corinealdi stopped by to talk about their new show. Kerry and Emayatzy promoted their Hulu show, Reasonable Doubt. The panel asked the actresses questions, and Kerry...
Blue Ivy, 10, Looks All Grown Up In Blue Suit & Matching Eye Makeup At Gala With Mom Beyoncé
Blue Ivy Carter was a shade of her unique elegance when attending WACO Theater Center’s 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala on Oct. 22. Blue Ivy, 10, accompanied her parents, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, while wearing a suit the same color as her name. Bey, 41, shared a few pics of her eldest child to her Instagram on Oct. 27, including one of her beside Blue. The photo showed not just Blue’s matching eye makeup but the amount of bling she wore to the event. Blue sported sparkly earrings, a silvery chain, and what appeared to be a jeweled handbag. Blue was a vision of modern elegance with her black gloves and chunky heeled boots.
Jessica Biel Reveals Look for Vow Renewal with Justin Timberlake — with Sweet Nod to First Wedding
Jessica Biel's outfit that she wore for her vow renewal with husband Justin Timberlake held a special and significant meaning. On Wednesday, Biel, 40, and Timberlake, 41, celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary with posts shared on their respective Instagram pages. "Being married to you is the adventure of a lifetime!...
In Style
Kerry Washington Debuted the Shortest Bob in a Cropped Polo Shirt on the Red Carpet
Kerry Washington just put a very 2022 spin on a classic staple, all while debuting the shortest bob, ever. On Tuesday, the actress attended the premiere of her new Netflix film The School for Good and Evil in a green Ralph Lauren set (styled by the one and only Law Roach) that featured a cropped polo top embroidered with the brand's initials and a taffeta skirt with a knotted midsection and long train. She finished the look with bronze platforms and drop earrings.
Tia Mowry Poses Barefoot in Comfy Lavender Sweatsuit & Sparkling Hoops for Mirror Selfie
Tia Mowry took to Instagram to post a mirror selfie inside of her vast closet at home in Los Angeles. The actress posed on the floor showing off her comfy outfit. Mowry paired a lavender crewneck sweatshirt with matching sweatpants from Bandier’s sustainable collection. The pieces are made with botanical dyes and recycled materials. Mowry is sporting the Ecosoft Crewneck Sweatshirt and Classic Pocket Jogger in the color Thistle from the collection. Mowry accessorized with a gold anklet, an assortment of bulky gold rings, and a sparkling pair of oversized diamond hoops – her signature earring style. She embraced her dark brown...
Tia Mowry Takes Her Look From Day to Night in Business Casual Blazer Dress and Stand-Out Thigh High Boots
Tia Mowry goes from “carpool lane hunnie to night out stunnin'” in her latest post to Instagram. The short clip posted yesterday saw the former “Twitches” star clad in three different look, Mowry taking her style from day to night with a few stand-out additions. The first outfit saw the mom of two dressed in black pleather shorts which she paired alongside a black and white striped tank top tucked into the bottoms. Mowry carried a black bag and wore large silver hoops, finishing off her ensemble in black sandal heels with clear vinyl toes that further elevated her outfit. After the...
Olivia Wilde Stunned In A Slinky Ultra-Sheer Dress At The Academy Museum Gala Ahead Of Major Jason Sudeikis Drama
Before Olivia Wilde made headlines this week with her viral salad dressing recipe and former nanny drama, she owned the red carpet in a sheer, curve-hugging, glistening silver gown! The Booksmart director, 38, arrived at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on October 16th and rocked a long-sleeved, sparkle-adorned feather-trimmed gown by Alexandre Vauthier. The sultry frock featured thousands of tiny crystals, and helped show off Wilde’s incredible figure.
Kate Hudson Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Fiance Danny Fujikawa at ‘Glass Onion’ Premiere: Pics
Happy couple alert! Kate Hudson looked gorgeous in a plunging gown with no bra while making a rare red carpet appearance with her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, during the premiere of her latest film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, on Sunday, October 16. The actress, 43, wore a chocolate...
Nicole Ari Parker Wears Red Dramatic Floral Headpiece and Valentino Couture Dress for ‘And Just Like That’ Season 2 Filming
Nicole Ari Parker will make a bold style statement in the second season of HBO Max’s “And Just Like That,” the reboot of “Sex and the City.” The actress was seen filming scenes on Tuesday in New York wearing a flowing red custom Valentino dress and striking headpiece. The dress had an Empire waistline and a billowing train that was sheer below the skirt line. She coordinated with a pair of strappy red sandals. The wardrobe team’s Instagram account, And Just Like That Costumes, shared photos from the film set, including Valentino tags emblazoned with “Valentino for And Just Like That.”...
Alex Scott showcases her gorgeous curves in a strapless leopard print gown as she graces the red carpet at the National Television Awards
Alex Scott looked sensational as she arrived at the National Television Awards at the OVO Arena Wembley in London on Thursday. The former footballer star, 37, slipped into a strapless black leopard print gown which hugged every inch of her incredible figure. Alex completed the stunning look with matching opera...
Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Lacy Slip Dress In Bed For Collab With Travis Barker’s Wellness Brand
Kourtney Kardashian just launched a new collaboration with her husband, Travis Barker’s wellness brand, Barker Wellness. The 43-year-old starred in the photoshoot wearing a sexy lace slip dress, boxer shorts, and a tank top. In one photo, Kourt looked stunning when she lounged in bed wearing the silky slip dress that revealed ample cleavage.
Women's Health
This Video Of Ryan Reynolds Grinning At Blake Lively During Her Met Gala Dress Reveal Is So Pure
ICYMI the first time: Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively showed up on the 2022 Met Gala red carpet, actually dressed for the Gilded Glamour theme. And Reynolds’ reaction to Lively’s color-changing Versace gown was truly too sweet for words. Blake wore a gorgeous Versace dress. Ryan Reynolds and...
Prevention
See Reese Witherspoon Shut Down the Red Carpet in Figure-Hugging Dress
Reese Witherspoon was out and about on Monday night to promote Netflix's new series, From Scratch. Reese, who is the executive producer, walked the red carpet in for a special screening at Netflix Tudum Theater. For the event, the Morning Show star wore a super figure-hugging brown midi-dress. The sweetheart neckline featured a sheer panel down the middle to add a bit of drama. Reese completed her outfit with matching brown heels and a white clutch purse.
