Read full article on original website
bmc
1d ago
What about people struggling waiting on unemployment payments?? Where is the priority on that?
Reply(2)
5
Related
State officials announce changes to Pennsylvania birth certificate request process
HARRISBURG, Pa. — State officials announced changes to the birth certificate request process on Wednesday. Applicants are now eligible to request a birth certificate at the age of 16, rather than 18. Officials say it's a move that will help some minors experiencing homelessness more easily navigate the foster...
Pennsylvania receives $244.9M of federal funding for mine reclamation
The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will provide Pennsylvania with $244.9 million to reclaim abandoned mine lands. The state will use the funding for abandoned mine land remediation projects that reclaim unstable slopes, improve water quality by treating acid mine drainage, close dangerous mine shafts, and restore water supplies damaged by mining. The projects support jobs in […] The post Pennsylvania receives $244.9M of federal funding for mine reclamation appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
hhsbroadcaster.com
Governor Tom Wolf announces universal free breakfast program for PA students
Hershey High School will be providing free breakfasts for all students due to a state mandated program in Pennsylvania. Governor Wolf announced his $21.5 million dollar plan that will run-through the 2022-23 school year. This money will be funded by the 2021 School Food Services General Fund Appropriation. About 1.7...
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Announces Nearly $45 Million in New Funding to Support the Success of Communities Across Pennsylvania
Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf announced nearly $45 million in new Community Development Block Grant-CARES Act (CDBG-CV) funding to support community improvements that will help enhance the quality of life for residents. “This funding will allow communities to make a variety of infrastructure updates,” said Gov. Wolf. “Whether...
WOLF
Dept. of Labor and Industry announces grants to support healthcare apprenticeships
The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry has announced the availability of $1.2 million in grants to support healthcare apprenticeships. The program is designed to prepare Pennsylvanians for nursing careers and address the critical shortage in the nursing community. “How we recruit and how do we get more folks into...
Track how your Pa. municipality is using federal stimulus funding
STATE COLLEGE — The American Rescue Plan Act, a $1.9 trillion federal stimulus bill, was signed into law in March 2021. Over a year later the emergency funding is still trickling down to help offset negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The act, also known as ARPA, included $350...
Patients won’t have to wait so long for insurance company approval under new law in Pa.
Pennsylvania lawmakers this week approved a bill they say will end many problems related to “prior authorization” — where an insurance company can prevent a doctor or hospital from providing a treatment or drug until the insurer says it’s covered. The bill also changes the related...
doylestownpa.org
Mortgage and Housing-Related Assistance for PA Homeowners!
Mortgage and Housing-Related Assistance for Pennsylvania Homeowners who were impacted by COVID-19 is available through the PA Homeowner Assistance Fund. For more information on this program, please visit https://pahaf.org/.
Changes coming for Pennsylvania birth certificate access
The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced changes Wednesday to its birth certification application rules.
wdiy.org
Pennsylvania’s Hospitals Are in Crisis. How Will Shapiro, Mastriano Address This Growing Issue?
Pennsylvania’s hospitals are in crisis. How will the gubernatorial candidates address this growing issue. WHYY’s Kenny Cooper has more. (Original air-date: 10/20/22)
WGAL
Pennsylvania to auction off unclaimed property
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania will be auctioning off unclaimed property from the state's treasury vault this week. Related video above: Pa. Treasury returned more than $135 million in unclaimed property last year. Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced that the next online auction will happen Wednesday, Oct. 26, and Friday,...
playpennsylvania.com
PA Skill Games Pose ‘Existential Issue’ And ‘Direct Threat’ To Legal Casino Industry
The ongoing battle between Pennsylvania casinos and skill games continues to escalate, this time on a worldwide stage. Earlier this month, Penn Entertainment CEO Jay Snowden spoke at the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) in Las Vegas about tens of thousands of illegal, unlicensed gambling machines throughout the state. American Gaming...
abc27.com
Shapiro expands lead over Mastriano in new Pennsylvania Governor race poll
(WHTM) – Democrat Josh Shapiro has expanded his lead over Republican Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania’s race for governor. According to an October 2022 Franklin & Marshall College Poll, Shapiro currently holds a 58% to 35% advantage over Mastriano among 620 likely Pennsylvania voters. The race continues to show...
Pennsylvania to monitor emerging drugs in the addiction and overdose epidemic
Preliminary state data shows that 3,018 people in Pennsylvania have died from a drug overdose so far this year. Traditional opioid prescribing and related overdoses across the state are steadily declining, but fentanyl continues to fuel overdose deaths in Philadelphia and across Pennsylvania. Now, state officials say they’re closely monitoring...
abc27.com
Auction of unclaimed property to be held online
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced on Wednesday that the next online auction of unclaimed property items from the Treasury’s vault will take place on Friday, Oct. 28. This auction includes fine jewelry, coins, currency, and more, the release stated. “This is a unique opportunity to...
wisr680.com
Pennsylvania Unemployment Numbers Hit 20-Year Low
Pennsylvania’s unemployment numbers are the lowest they’ve been in more than 20 years. The September unemployment numbers showed that the state’s jobless rate is at 4.1 percent. That’s the lowest the number has been since April 2000. Nonfarm jobs were up 12,000 in September to more...
Wilkes-Barre man sentenced for failing to pay payroll taxes
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man has been sentenced to probation and fined for failing to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in payroll taxes. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Jason Cawley, 44 from Wilkes-Barre, failed to account for and pay nearly $400,000 in payroll taxes. Investigators from the IRS […]
abc27.com
3 Maryland State Police officers file discrimination lawsuit
GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — Three Maryland State Police officers have filed a proposed federal class-action lawsuit against the department, alleging widespread racial discrimination in the agency. The lawsuit, filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt, alleges that the state police disciplines officers of color more harshly than white...
Contaminated milk, cheese sold in Midstate should be discarded
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture is warning consumers to get rid of raw whole milk or chocolate milk, as well as some cheese products, sold in Midstate stores under the BeiHollow label. Consumers should immediately discard BeiHollow raw whole milk or chocolate milk sold between Oct. 12 and 21 in […]
Comments / 7