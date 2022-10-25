ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 7

bmc
1d ago

What about people struggling waiting on unemployment payments?? Where is the priority on that?

Reply(2)
5
Pennsylvania Business Report

Pennsylvania receives $244.9M of federal funding for mine reclamation

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will provide Pennsylvania with $244.9 million to reclaim abandoned mine lands. The state will use the funding for abandoned mine land remediation projects that reclaim unstable slopes, improve water quality by treating acid mine drainage, close dangerous mine shafts, and restore water supplies damaged by mining. The projects support jobs in […] The post Pennsylvania receives $244.9M of federal funding for mine reclamation appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Pennsylvania to auction off unclaimed property

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania will be auctioning off unclaimed property from the state's treasury vault this week. Related video above: Pa. Treasury returned more than $135 million in unclaimed property last year. Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced that the next online auction will happen Wednesday, Oct. 26, and Friday,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Auction of unclaimed property to be held online

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced on Wednesday that the next online auction of unclaimed property items from the Treasury’s vault will take place on Friday, Oct. 28. This auction includes fine jewelry, coins, currency, and more, the release stated. “This is a unique opportunity to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wisr680.com

Pennsylvania Unemployment Numbers Hit 20-Year Low

Pennsylvania’s unemployment numbers are the lowest they’ve been in more than 20 years. The September unemployment numbers showed that the state’s jobless rate is at 4.1 percent. That’s the lowest the number has been since April 2000. Nonfarm jobs were up 12,000 in September to more...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Wilkes-Barre man sentenced for failing to pay payroll taxes

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man has been sentenced to probation and fined for failing to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in payroll taxes. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Jason Cawley, 44 from Wilkes-Barre, failed to account for and pay nearly $400,000 in payroll taxes. Investigators from the IRS […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
abc27.com

3 Maryland State Police officers file discrimination lawsuit

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — Three Maryland State Police officers have filed a proposed federal class-action lawsuit against the department, alleging widespread racial discrimination in the agency. The lawsuit, filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt, alleges that the state police disciplines officers of color more harshly than white...
MARYLAND STATE
abc27 News

Contaminated milk, cheese sold in Midstate should be discarded

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture is warning consumers to get rid of raw whole milk or chocolate milk, as well as some cheese products, sold in Midstate stores under the BeiHollow label. Consumers should immediately discard BeiHollow raw whole milk or chocolate milk sold between Oct. 12 and 21 in […]
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA

