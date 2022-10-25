ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

azbigmedia.com

Jet Linx unveils new private jet terminal in Scottsdale

Jet Linx, the only locally-focused, global private jet management and Jet Card company with 21 Base locations nationwide, today announced the completion of its newly constructed private jet terminal in Scottsdale, Arizona. The original Jet Linx Scottsdale private terminal opened as the Company’s seventh location in 2012, and after a decade of growth has moved to a new, purpose-built facility to serve local Aircraft Management clients and Jet Card Members with Jet Linx’s proprietary Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star ultra-luxury private jet services.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Westcore acquires Central Logistics for $93.5M

Westcore, a leading industrial real estate acquisition, development and asset management firm, has acquired Central Logistics, a four-building, 24.9-acre industrial campus in the Central Phoenix market of Arizona. Westcore purchased the 1,085,848-square-foot property from Phoenix-based ViaWest Group for $93.5 million. Recent renovations and building additions by ViaWest Group at Central...
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Council approves land sale for SE Mesa railway

Mesa City Council last week approved the sale of 5 acres of city-owned land for $1.78 million to Union Pacific Railroad to make way for a planned 6-mile spur railway through the Pecos Road manufacturing corridor. The Pecos Industrial Rail Access and Train Extension (PIRATE) project would run east from...
MESA, AZ
azbigmedia.com

ViaWest Group, Willmeng break ground on Sight Logistics Park in Tempe

ViaWest Group, a Phoenix-based, full-service commercial real estate firm, broke ground on its latest state-of-the-art industrial development, Sight Logistics Park, along the high-visibility I-10 corridor in Tempe. Sight Logistics Park is an infill, redevelopment project that will revitalize the 17.97 acre parcel that was the former global headquarters for Insight Enterprises.
TEMPE, AZ
azbex.com

Phoenix Crane Count, Construction Costs Both Increase

A pair of recently released market reports paint an interesting picture of the national construction and commercial real estate markets and give insights into where Phoenix and Arizona fit into the overall matrix. The two reports from Rider Levett Bucknall show Phoenix construction continues to grow, albeit at a more...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

AZ Big Spotlight: Quarles & Brady, McCarthy, Eide Bailly, Aker Ink

Quarles selects Jason Wood as Phoenix office managing partner. The national law firm of Quarles & Brady LLP announced today that Jason Wood has been named managing partner of the Phoenix office, effective November 1, 2022. Wood is a partner in the Real Estate Practice Group and most recently served...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Health inspectors find roaches crawling around bags of rice at Phoenix restaurant

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and Consolidated Rental Car Center Bond Rating Upgrades

​Standard and Poor’s Ratings Services (S&P) raised its long-term rating to ‘AA-‘ from ‘A+’ on Phoenix Civic Improvement Corporation’s (CIC) senior-lien general airport revenue bonds (GARBs) and raised its long-term rating to ‘A+’ from ‘A’ on the corporation’s junior-lien GARBs, issued on behalf of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX). S&P also raised its rating to ‘A’ from ‘BBB+’ on the CIC’s rental car facility charge (CFC) revenue bonds, issued on behalf of PHX to fund projects related to PHX’s consolidated rental car center (CONRAC). This returns both the GARB and CONRAC bond ratings to their pre-pandemic levels. Both credits have stable outlooks.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

3 Metro Phoenix cities rank among Top 20 Millennial hotspots

After years of lockdowns and limited gatherings, millennials are eager for a change of scenery. In a new study, SmartAsset analyzed data for 152 of the largest U.S. cities to determine the Top 20 Millennial hotspots. More specifically, we looked at the number of people between 25 and 39 who moved in and out of a given city last year and our findings show that Scottsdale, Tempe and Gilbert ranked among the top 20 cities where millennials are moving to.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

World’s largest holiday-themed light event hiring nearly 100 seasonal workers

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Enchant is looking to hire nearly 100 seasonal workers before its doors open for the holidays. The world’s largest holiday-themed light event is looking to bring on seasonal workers for positions including wardrobe assistant, village and ice trail supervisor, show administrator, zone lead, shop associate, box office/guest services, and more. Pay will range between $16 to $40 per hour. For a full list of open positions, click here.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
themesatribune.com

Avid customers become owners of Las Sendas coffee shop

During visits from their native Michigan to their second home in Mesa, Barb and Tim Beaubine became big fans of Hava Java Coffee Shop on Power and McDowell roads. They liked the ambience – and, of course, the coffee – at the 2-year-old Las Sendas sister of the 30-year-old Hava Java in Phoenix’s Biltmore district that lays claim to being the second oldest coffee shop in Arizona, behind Macy’s in Flagstaff.
MESA, AZ
azbigmedia.com

UArizona space science, water resources make best universities lists

The University of Arizona has again been recognized as one of the world’s top research institutions by U.S. News & World Report. UArizona ranked 108 out of 2,000 higher education institutions across 95 countries in the 2023 Best Global Universities ranking, released Tuesday. The university was No. 44 among universities in the U.S. and No. 23 among public universities.
citysuntimes.com

Kierland Commons offers new fall festival

The Kierland Fine Art & Wine Festival is a new event coming to the Valley this weekend, with more than 100 talented artists, live music and wine, not to mention the fantastic fall weather and family fun. The festival will take place Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 30 at...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
themesatribune.com

Default threatens owners’ hold on Bell Bank Park

The organization that built the $280 million, 320-acre youth and amateur sports complex known as Bell Bank Park in southeast Mesa is in default of its loan that covered the project. A formal notice issued Oct. 18 by bond trustee OMB Bank to investors states that Legacy has missed monthly...
MESA, AZ

