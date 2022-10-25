Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Office of Gubernatorial Candidate Burglarized Right Before ElectionsNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
Police Arrest Suspect of Robbery at Hobbs Campaign OfficeMark HakePhoenix, AZ
New Cuban Themed Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames HerMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Phoenix and Austin Residents Can Now Sign Up for Driverless RoboTaxi Rides with CruiseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
azbigmedia.com
Jet Linx unveils new private jet terminal in Scottsdale
Jet Linx, the only locally-focused, global private jet management and Jet Card company with 21 Base locations nationwide, today announced the completion of its newly constructed private jet terminal in Scottsdale, Arizona. The original Jet Linx Scottsdale private terminal opened as the Company’s seventh location in 2012, and after a decade of growth has moved to a new, purpose-built facility to serve local Aircraft Management clients and Jet Card Members with Jet Linx’s proprietary Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star ultra-luxury private jet services.
azbigmedia.com
Westcore acquires Central Logistics for $93.5M
Westcore, a leading industrial real estate acquisition, development and asset management firm, has acquired Central Logistics, a four-building, 24.9-acre industrial campus in the Central Phoenix market of Arizona. Westcore purchased the 1,085,848-square-foot property from Phoenix-based ViaWest Group for $93.5 million. Recent renovations and building additions by ViaWest Group at Central...
East Valley Tribune
Council approves land sale for SE Mesa railway
Mesa City Council last week approved the sale of 5 acres of city-owned land for $1.78 million to Union Pacific Railroad to make way for a planned 6-mile spur railway through the Pecos Road manufacturing corridor. The Pecos Industrial Rail Access and Train Extension (PIRATE) project would run east from...
azbigmedia.com
ViaWest Group, Willmeng break ground on Sight Logistics Park in Tempe
ViaWest Group, a Phoenix-based, full-service commercial real estate firm, broke ground on its latest state-of-the-art industrial development, Sight Logistics Park, along the high-visibility I-10 corridor in Tempe. Sight Logistics Park is an infill, redevelopment project that will revitalize the 17.97 acre parcel that was the former global headquarters for Insight Enterprises.
AZFamily
Mesa’s Bell Bank Park in financial trouble, despite promises of economic boost
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Construction on the 320-acre sports complex, Ball Bank Park in east Mesa, began in September 2020. It finished up in January, yet there are already contractors who claim they haven’t gotten paid for their work here at Bell Bank Park. What began as a...
azbex.com
Phoenix Crane Count, Construction Costs Both Increase
A pair of recently released market reports paint an interesting picture of the national construction and commercial real estate markets and give insights into where Phoenix and Arizona fit into the overall matrix. The two reports from Rider Levett Bucknall show Phoenix construction continues to grow, albeit at a more...
azbigmedia.com
AZ Big Spotlight: Quarles & Brady, McCarthy, Eide Bailly, Aker Ink
Quarles selects Jason Wood as Phoenix office managing partner. The national law firm of Quarles & Brady LLP announced today that Jason Wood has been named managing partner of the Phoenix office, effective November 1, 2022. Wood is a partner in the Real Estate Practice Group and most recently served...
Peoria approves plans to turn aging buildings into new retail corridor
Peoria has approved a new development agreement and is committed to spending up to $1.5 million for public infrastructure improvements for its historic Old Town area in the southern part of the city.
AZFamily
Health inspectors find roaches crawling around bags of rice at Phoenix restaurant
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Phoenix water sends usage reports to residents
Starting this month, Phoenix Water Services Dept. will begin mailing reports to customers who live in single-family homes.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and Consolidated Rental Car Center Bond Rating Upgrades
Standard and Poor’s Ratings Services (S&P) raised its long-term rating to ‘AA-‘ from ‘A+’ on Phoenix Civic Improvement Corporation’s (CIC) senior-lien general airport revenue bonds (GARBs) and raised its long-term rating to ‘A+’ from ‘A’ on the corporation’s junior-lien GARBs, issued on behalf of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX). S&P also raised its rating to ‘A’ from ‘BBB+’ on the CIC’s rental car facility charge (CFC) revenue bonds, issued on behalf of PHX to fund projects related to PHX’s consolidated rental car center (CONRAC). This returns both the GARB and CONRAC bond ratings to their pre-pandemic levels. Both credits have stable outlooks.
Phoenix New Times
Located in Historic Homes, These Phoenix Restaurants Offer a Glimpse of the Past
Before Phoenix was a large metropolitan city, it was filled with dirt roads, farmland, and provincial residences. Ranchers and their families moved to Arizona to start a new life and empty lots sold for minuscule dollar amounts. These early settlers laid the foundation for many local businesses, desert dwellers, and...
azbigmedia.com
3 Metro Phoenix cities rank among Top 20 Millennial hotspots
After years of lockdowns and limited gatherings, millennials are eager for a change of scenery. In a new study, SmartAsset analyzed data for 152 of the largest U.S. cities to determine the Top 20 Millennial hotspots. More specifically, we looked at the number of people between 25 and 39 who moved in and out of a given city last year and our findings show that Scottsdale, Tempe and Gilbert ranked among the top 20 cities where millennials are moving to.
AZFamily
World’s largest holiday-themed light event hiring nearly 100 seasonal workers
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Enchant is looking to hire nearly 100 seasonal workers before its doors open for the holidays. The world’s largest holiday-themed light event is looking to bring on seasonal workers for positions including wardrobe assistant, village and ice trail supervisor, show administrator, zone lead, shop associate, box office/guest services, and more. Pay will range between $16 to $40 per hour. For a full list of open positions, click here.
themesatribune.com
Avid customers become owners of Las Sendas coffee shop
During visits from their native Michigan to their second home in Mesa, Barb and Tim Beaubine became big fans of Hava Java Coffee Shop on Power and McDowell roads. They liked the ambience – and, of course, the coffee – at the 2-year-old Las Sendas sister of the 30-year-old Hava Java in Phoenix’s Biltmore district that lays claim to being the second oldest coffee shop in Arizona, behind Macy’s in Flagstaff.
azbigmedia.com
UArizona space science, water resources make best universities lists
The University of Arizona has again been recognized as one of the world’s top research institutions by U.S. News & World Report. UArizona ranked 108 out of 2,000 higher education institutions across 95 countries in the 2023 Best Global Universities ranking, released Tuesday. The university was No. 44 among universities in the U.S. and No. 23 among public universities.
AZFamily
citysuntimes.com
Kierland Commons offers new fall festival
The Kierland Fine Art & Wine Festival is a new event coming to the Valley this weekend, with more than 100 talented artists, live music and wine, not to mention the fantastic fall weather and family fun. The festival will take place Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 30 at...
themesatribune.com
Default threatens owners’ hold on Bell Bank Park
The organization that built the $280 million, 320-acre youth and amateur sports complex known as Bell Bank Park in southeast Mesa is in default of its loan that covered the project. A formal notice issued Oct. 18 by bond trustee OMB Bank to investors states that Legacy has missed monthly...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
