The Bearded Ladies cabaret brings LGBTQ+ voices to life

PHILADELPHIA -- The Bearded Ladies cabaret sang the night away with every flashing color of the rainbow, bringing LGBTQ+ expression to Northern Liberties!. The Bearded Ladies cabaret began 12 years ago in John Jarboe's living room. Jarboe was looking for a space to find a voice, and also to provide...
