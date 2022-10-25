ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Tennant Returns as the Next 'Doctor Who'

By K.L. Connie Wang
 2 days ago
In a surprise to fans, David Tennant, who played the Tenth Doctor Who returned to the beloved sci-fi series at the end of the Thirteenth Doctor's (Jodie Whittaker) run in the recent two-hour special, "The Power of the Doctor."

In a surprise to fans, it was revealed that when the current Doctor regenerated it wasn't as Ncuti Gatwa as we all expected. Instead, it was Tennant that was the Doctor at the end of the regeneration cycle. After he was named as the actor to play Doctor Who, it was assumed that Ncuti Gatwa would be the Fourteenth Doctor and would take over after Whittaker's reign. Instead, Tennant reprises (sort-of) his role as Doctor Who with Catherine Tate returning as his sidekick, Donna Noble in three upcoming specials to celebrate the series 60th anniversary.

Gatwa will take over as the 15th Doctor when regular episodes resume again in 2023.

Showrunner Russell T. Davies teased the future episodes with Tennant, “If you thought the appearance of David Tennant was a shock, we’ve got plenty more surprises on the way! The path to Ncuti's Fifteenth Doctor is laden with mystery, horror, robots, puppets, danger and fun! And how is it connected to the return of the wonderful Donna Noble? How, what, why? We’re giving you a year to speculate, and then all hell lets loose!”

In the teaser trailer for Tennant's upcoming episodes, we finally get a glimpse of Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor, but when will we get to see these episodes? Sadly, we'll have to wait over a year when the 60th anniversary episodes premiere in November 2023.

In another surprise, Doctor Who will begin airing on Disney+ in the U.S.

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

