Body with gunshot wounds found on railroad tracks in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A homicide investigation is underway in Warren after the body of a man with several gunshot wounds was found on railroad tracks in the city.

Someone walking along the tracks in the area of North Street and North Park Avenue called 911 just before 10 a.m. Tuesday after finding what appeared to be a dead body.

“The guy could just be passed out. I didn’t get close enough, but he ain’t moving. I thought it was a bag of leaves, then I saw a head and I’m like, “Oh, screw that,” and I turned around,” the caller told a dispatcher.

When officers arrived, they found the deceased man.

Investigators say he appeared to have been shot several times and had been there for hours.

“It’s a common cut-through spot. I know that for a fact because we’ve had other incidents happen in this area,” said Warren police Capt. Robert Massucci.

At this point, they don’t know who the man is, but the investigation is ongoing so that investigators can retrace his steps.

“We kind of look at a 24-hour period of his whereabouts and who he’s communicating with, and you know, where he might have visited,” Massucci said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Warren Police Detective John Greaver at 330-841-2723.

