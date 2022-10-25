Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
Following that explosive ‘House of the Dragon’ finale, HBO quietly announced when we can expect ‘Succession’ season 4
While House of the Dragon might be the show in the spotlight right now HBO game audiences a glimpse at another of their most beloved series Succession which is headed back to screens sooner than you may think. As pointed out on social media, a new teaser for the fourth...
AdWeek
HBO Max: What’s Coming and Going in November 2022
Thanksgiving isn’t the only thing to be thankful for in November. The second to last month of the year will see some amazing additions on HBO Max. New titles include seasons of The Sex Lives of College Girls, The Big Brunch and Titans and the original documentary Love, Lizzo, along with all eight Harry Potter movies and 11 Star Trek films.
digitalspy.com
Big Bang Theory star's new comedy cancelled by Netflix mid-production
Lauren Lapkus, star of The Big Bang Theory, has seen her new comedy series cancelled by Netflix. The actress was due to voice the lead role in Bad Crimes, an animated comedy produced by Greg Daniels (King of the Hill) and Mike Judge (Silicon Valley). As reported by Variety, the...
‘Sausage Party’ Series Ordered at Amazon, Multiple Original Cast Members Returning
A “Sausage Party” series has been ordered at Amazon, Variety has learned. The animated show is titled “Sausage Party: Foodtopia.” Plot details are being kept under wraps, so it is unknown if it will be a prequel or sequel to the 2016 film. Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, David Krumholtz, and Edward Norton — all of whom lent their voices to the film — will return for the series. Additionally, Will Forte, Sam Richardson, Natasha Rothwell, and Yassir Lester will also star in the series. It is currently in production. “Film used to be the superior art form...
‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Tony Danza To Recur In Season 3
EXCLUSIVE: Tony Danza has joined the cast of Starz’s Power Book III: Raising Kanan for Season 3, Deadline has learned. He will make his debut in the Season 2 finale airing Sunday. Danza will portray Stefano Marchetti, the godfather of New York City’s mafia scene and the most powerful man in town. Anyone wanting to do business in NYC needs to come to see him first or expect to pay the price. Production on Season 3 is currently underway in New York. Related Story Tony Danza Joins 'And Just Like That…' Season 2 As Che's [SPOILER] Related Story 'P-Valley' Renewed For Season 3 At Starz Related Story Lionsgate...
I would cancel Netflix, Hulu and Apple TV Plus in October — here’s why
Holiday shopping may require some streaming service savings. Here's our deep dive into which ones you should cancel.
Following Leslie Jordan’s Death, ‘Call Me Kat’ at Fox Will Pause Production
Production on Season 3 of “Call Me Kat” will pause production following the death of Leslie Jordan, Variety has learned. The actor died on Monday in a car accident age 67. Season 3 is currently airing on Fox, having premiered on Sept. 29. Since the comedy series debuted in 2021, Jordan has held the series regular role of Phil, the head baker at Kat’s (Mayim Bialik) cafe, who is newly single in Season 1. In Season 3 Episode 7, which is currently set to air on Nov. 10, he gets his first love interest, a man named Jalen played by John...
Jason Bateman & Jude Law to Star in Netflix Limited Series Black Rabbit
Jason Bateman has set his next project at Netflix. The Ozark star will team with Jude Law, most recently seen on the small screen in The New Pope and The Third Day, for miniseries Black Rabbit. Bateman is also set to direct, with Oscar-nominated King Richard screenwriter Zach Baylin and Kate Susman set to write.
Watchmen Creator Alan Moore Says He 'Disowned' HBO Series
Watchmen's own creator isn't a big fan of the HBO series (or any adaptation of the graphic novel). In an interview with GQ Magazine, Alan Moore revealed that he'd been less than thrilled when he was contacted by the HBO series' showrunner during Watchmen's development. Moore says the letter began "Dear Mr. Moore, I am one of the bastards currently destroying Watchmen."
Niecy Nash Calls Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Her 'Most Challenging Job to Date'
Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story hasn't just been tough on viewers and victims' families. Series star Niecy Nash revealed on Instagram that the Ryan Murphy serial killer drama was her "most challenging job to date". "Dahmer was my most challenging job to date..." Nash wrote, proceeding to thank co-star Evan Peters. "Had to lean into my joy HARD during the filming process. Thank you Evan."
Happy Place Names Heads Of Scripted & Unscripted Development As It Pushes Into Film And TV, Prepares For Expansion With New Studio
EXCLUSIVE: The L.A.-based Happy Place has announced its intention to move into film and TV with the addition of Ari Hyman and Jake Martin to its executive team. The former industry veteran will serve as Executive Producer and Head of Unscripted, with the latter as Creative Producer and Head of Scripted. Happy Place is an award-winning, full-service creative content studio led by Tara Razavi that has made its name in short-form content via collaborations with musical artists like Tyler, the Creator, Billie Eilish, Rihanna, Travis Scott and Taylor Swift. Some of its best known past projects include all album and show...
A Claymation Rick and Morty Horror Short is Coming
A Rick and Morty horror short is coming to help tide fans over until the Season 6 premiere. Summer's Sleepover, a trippy claymation short from Lee Hardcastle, sees an "unexpected guest" liven up Summer's (Spencer Grammer) sleepover party. The short will premiere on October 30 on Adult Swim and be available to stream on HBO Max and YouTube the following day.
The Trailer for The Calling Offers an Eerie Look at David E. Kelley's Crime Drama
A particularly harrowing case causes a detective to question everything in The Calling. The trailer for the Peacock original series introduces us to NYPD Detective Avraham Avraham (Jeff Wilbusch), a man whose "belief in mankind is his superpower" when it comes to cracking cases and finding the truth. His spirituality and religious principles are put to the test, however, when his search for a woman's missing son goes terribly awry.
Tony Danza to Play Meta Role in And Just Like That... Season 2
Tony Danza is joining the cast of And Just Like That... as himself. According to Deadline, Danza will play the father of Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez) in their sitcom. The Season 1 finale of the Sex and the City sequel depicted the non-binary podcast host/stand-up comedian Che moving to Los Angeles to shoot the pilot based on their family, with hopes of Danza coming aboard.
Inside Amy Schumer Returns to a Changed Television Landscape
The world looks a bit different than when Inside Amy Schumer last aired on Comedy Central six years ago. Two historic elections, the #MeToo movement, corporate mergers, and streaming’s total domination have forever altered the political and cultural landscape, but these events have left Amy Schumer with plenty of material for the long-awaited fifth season of her sketch comedy. Two episodes of Inside Amy Schumer Season 5 drop today on Paramount+.
House of the Dragon marks biggest HBO finale since the end of Game of Thrones
The ratings for House of the Dragon's season 1 finale are in and — spoiler alert — people watched it. HBO saw its biggest season finale episode since the days of Game of Thrones, the Home Box Office network announced on Monday. A press release cites "a combination of Nielsen and first party data" in stating 9.3 million viewers watched "The Black Queen," the 10th episode of the prequel show's debut season. That's across all platforms, including streaming and linear TV.
Could This Season's Survivor Cast Be Any More Clueless?
SPOILERS for the outcome of Wednesday night's episode of Survivor ahead. Ever since Survivor returned from its extended COVID hiatus, we've been blessed with casts that have been overflowing with compelling, hyper-strategic players engaged in intricate games of human chess with each other. However overstuffed Seasons 41 and 42 were with new twists and advantages, the casts were consistently up to the challenge of navigating them. We're nearly to the merge in Survivor 43, though, and while the cast has a ton of likeable characters, the last few weeks really have us wondering: is anybody on this season good at Survivor?
The Vow Part Two Tackles the NXIVM Trials, Hulu Bows The Paloni Show!
When The Vow premiered in August 2020, it offered a window into abusive sex cult NXIVM and its secret society, “DOS.” The docuseries’ first season concluded with the arrest of NXIVM leader Keith Raniere, who was convicted of sex trafficking and racketeering, but much has changed since then. Now, two years later, HBO brings viewers up to speed with a new installment, filmed throughout the trials of Raniere and associates Nancy Salzman, Allison Mack, and Clare Bronfman.
Gossip Girl Season 2 Announces Premiere Date
Gossip Girl Season 2 will arrive just in time for the holiday season. The second season of Joshua Safran's reboot will premiere on HBO Max in December, bringing back the characters played by young stars Jordan Alexander, Whitney Peak, Eli Brown, Emily Alyn Lind, Thomas Doherty, Evan Mock, Savannah Lee Smith, and Zion Moreno.
House of the Dragon Season 1 finale draws in 9.3 million viewers - the largest HBO finale viewership since Game of Thrones in 2019
The first season of HBO's Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon came to an end on Sunday, breaking a new viewership record. The Season 1 finale - dubbed The Black Queen - was watched by 9.3 million viewers on Sunday night across all platforms, according to an HBO press release.
