Voices: Rishi Sunak has already done one thing right – getting rid of Jacob Rees-Mogg
So farewell, then, Jacob Rees-Mogg, haunted Victorian pencil and one of the most arrogant and unpleasant figures ever to sit around a British cabinet table – an extremely crowded field. He resigned from the government just before he was going to be sacked by Rishi Sunak.If Sunak does nothing else of note or merit in his career, he deserves the abiding gratitude of a nation for being rid of this absurd poseur.Perhaps Rees-Mogg couldn’t contemplate someone such as Sunak, who only went to Winchester College, disposing of an Old Etonian such as himself, but at any rate, the joke...
How the World is Reacting to Rishi Sunak, the U.K.’s Next Prime Minister
Conservatives herald Sunak as a celebration of the nation’s diversity — while others argue he will not help marginalized communities.
Jeremy Hunt is now the most powerful person in British politics – and it’s only a matter of time before he’s our next PM
JEREMY Hunt is a nice chap with few enemies. In the ruthless world of hard-boiled politics, such characteristics were seen as signs of weakness. Not any more, it seems. Today they are considered assets for the man most likely to be our next Prime Minister. Even his single identifiable sin...
Rishi Sunak cabinet: Who’s in and who’s out, from Jeremy Hunt to Jacob Rees-Mogg
New prime minister Rishi Sunak has started forming his top team, with big names such as Jacob Rees-Mogg announcing their departure to the backbenches. Standing in Downing Street on Tuesday after meeting the King, Mr Sunak vowed to fix the “mistakes” of Liz Truss's leadership and braced the nation for “difficult decisions” ahead.The freshly-appointed Conservative leader warned the UK is facing a “profound economic crisis” in his first speech.His criticism of Ms Truss’s brief and chaotic tenure came just over an hour after the outgoing PM defended her botched economic strategy in her farewell speech from Downing Street.Mr Sunak...
New U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Reappoints Michelle Donelan as Culture Secretary
New U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has re-appointed Michelle Donelan as culture secretary. Donelan was appointed by Sunak’s predecessor Liz Truss, who lasted only 44 days as Prime Minister before she was dramatically forced to resign last week. Donelan was formerly universities minister and education minister, the latter role lasting only two days in Boris Johnson’s cabinet before she was among a wave of ministers who resigned their posts as they lost confidence in Johnson. He eventually stepped down in July and was replaced by Truss in September. Just two days after Donelan was appointed secretary of state for the department of digital,...
Sunak would be youngest UK prime minister in modern political history
Rishi Sunak will become the youngest UK prime minister in modern political history if he wins the Conservative leadership contest.At 42 he is a year younger than the current record-holder, David Cameron, who was 43 when he became PM in 2010.Tony Blair was also 43 when he became prime minister in 1997, but was a few months older than Mr Cameron at the time both won power.Outgoing prime minister Liz Truss is 47.Only two other PMs since 1900 have taken office below the age of 50 – John Major (47 in 1990) and Harold Wilson (48 in 1964).However, Mr Sunak...
Who could become UK's new PM?
Here are the main contenders confirmed or expected to run to succeed UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, after she announced her resignation on Thursday: - Rishi Sunak - Former chancellor of the exchequer Sunak secured the support of the 100 Conservative MPs needed to stand in the contest on Friday and formally announced his candidacy Sunday. An early grassroots favourite to succeed Johnson, the 49-year-old came close to beating Truss to make the final run-off against Sunak in the summer.
Rishi Sunak appointed prime minister of the United Kingdom
London — Rishi Sunak became prime minister of the United Kingdom on Tuesday after meeting with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace. The 42-year-old former treasury chief is the country's third premier in under two months, the youngest leader since 1812, and the first person of color to serve in the role. He is of Indian heritage and Hindu faith.
What next after Liz Truss’s resignation as Tory leader?
Liz Truss resigned on Thursday after just over six tumultuous weeks in the top job, with a new prime minister expected to be in place by the end of next week.The Tories will now scramble to find a replacement, who will become the third leader in two months.– How did we get here?Liz Truss was elected as Conservative Party leader on September 5 and took over as Prime Minister the following day. Her premiership had barely begun when politics ground to a halt following the death of the Queen.The pivotal event of her time in office was then-chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s...
Here’s why Rishi Sunak might not move into Number 10
The UK has got yet another Prime Minister, which means 10 Downing Street is getting another new resident. But new PM Rishi Sunak might be the first ever to turn down living at Downing Street. And it’s not because of Boris’s infamous decorating job. The Telegraph has reported...
Could the UK’s new prime minister be named today?
Country’s third PM in a year could be announced on Monday but process could run until Friday
Michael Gove back in cabinet just two months after calling time on career
Michael Gove has secured an astonishing return to the cabinet in Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle – just two months after calling time on his political career.The most trusted fixer of problem departments in the Tory ranks returns to the job of levelling up secretary, the post Boris Johnson sacked him from in his dying days in office in July.The move comes after the new prime minister stressed his commitment to the troubled levelling up agenda, in sharp contrast to the apparent disinterest of Liz Truss.Jeremy Hunt has been re-appointed as chancellor – in a move certain to reassure the financial...
Chris Heaton-Harris to stay as Northern Ireland secretary
Chris Heaton-Harris is to remain as Northern Ireland Secretary as part of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's new cabinet. The MP for Daventry was appointed to the role in September by Liz Truss. Since taking up the post he has repeatedly urged for the Northern Ireland Executive to be formed or...
Rishi Sunak has done a 'grubby deal' over Suella Braverman appointment, says Keir Starmer
Sir Keir Starmer criticised the return of Suella Braverman as home secretary, accusing Rishi Sunak of doing a "grubby deal" in her re-appointment.The cabinet minister was forced out by Liz Truss after she breached the ministerial code by sending an official document from a personal email.“He’s so weak, he’s done a grubby deal, trading national security... party first, country second," the Labour leader said.The prime minister has refused to deny that government officials raised concerns about the return of Ms Braverman, saying that she "accepted her mistake."Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sunak faces Keir Starmer at first PMQs after Budget delayed - liveSunak is keeping his friends close – and his enemies closerWhat will Rishi Sunak do as PM? Ex-chancellor’s key policy pledges
The aides and spads expected to join Rishi Sunak in Downing Street
Many of those likely to advise the new prime minister worked at the joint No 10 and No 11 economic unit
The cabinet: What is it and what does it do?
The cabinet gets talked about a lot - whether it's drama at weekly meetings or big "reshuffles". Here's a very quick guide to what it is if you don't follow politics. The cabinet is made up of about 20 people, usually MPs but sometimes members of the House of Lords. They are known as ministers, or in some cases, secretaries of state, depending on the job.
Nicola Sturgeon in police talks over 'secret Chinese base'
The first minister has held talks with Police Scotland over reports that a Glasgow restaurant is being used as a base for Chinese secret police. Human rights body Safeguard Defenders has released a report claiming dozens of outposts have been set up globally to coerce Chinese dissidents back home. The...
Rishi Sunak demotes Truss allies as reshuffle continues
Rishi Sunak has demoted three allies of his predecessor Liz Truss as he carries on assembling his ministerial team. Anne-Marie Trevelyan has been moved from transport secretary to be a minister in the Foreign Office. Edward Argar, who was chief secretary to the Treasury, becomes a justice minister. Chris Philp,...
Is UK leader Rishi Sunak too rich to rule in tough times?
As he makes tough decisions to stem Britain’s economic crisis, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says he will “always protect the most vulnerable.”But the U.K.’s first prime minister of color is also its richest-ever leader — an ex-banker who once wore Prada loafers to visit a construction site and whose family fortune is estimated at 730 million pounds ($826 million).Critics question whether Sunak can understand the desperation many in Britain feel as the economy staggers under the combined weight of COVID-19, Brexit, the Ukraine war and the backfiring policies of departed Prime Minister Liz Truss.Sunak, who took office Tuesday, is...
King’s duty as head of state to appoint new prime minister
Rishi Sunak will be the second prime minister of the King’s reign, which is only just over six weeks old.As head of state, it is Charles’s duty to appoint the head of His Majesty’s Government.The Royal Encyclopaedia states that the appointment of a prime minister is “one of the few remaining personal prerogatives of the sovereign”.The King will travel to London on Monday afternoon, as previously planned, from the private royal estate of Sandringham, it is understood.But it appears unlikely he will host audiences at Buckingham Palace during Monday to accept the resignation of outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss and...
