A vacation that promised to save Brits more than $200 on their bills sold out in 24 hours

Whitbread warns of surging costs: Whitbread, the U.K.-based owner of Premier Inn, said that increasing costs of labor, utilities and food will lower margins in the second half. Inflation, along with investments in technology and marketing, will increase its costs by £60 million (US$68.27 million) in the second half, the company added. Despite the rising inflation, F&B sales remained 5% below pre-COVID levels and were not likely to fully recover this financial year, Whitbread said. The company’s group profit before tax for the six months ended September 1 stood at £307.4 million (US$349.81 million), compared to a loss of £19.3 million (US$21.96 million) in the previous year, with revenue doubling as travel saw a rebound. Premier Inn UK’s robust trading performance has continued into the third quarter, with forward bookings in a positive position despite the economic uncertainties as travelers have been spending more as travel restrictions have been relaxed.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO