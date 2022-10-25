Read full article on original website
New PayPal rule: The company can take $2,500 from your account for sharing misinformation (UPDATE)
A little less than a week before the midterm elections in November, a new PayPal account update will take effect that has sent the internet into an uproar — and also drawn condemnation from PayPal’s former president David Marcus. Today's Top Deals. Best Apple Watch deals: More than...
PayPal announces major security update but only certain users can access it – how to get free feature
SECURING money with PayPal just got a whole lot safer after the company announced it is adding passkeys as a new login method. The passkeys – created by the FIDO Alliance and World Wide Web Consortium – will allow customers to replace passwords with certain cryptographic key pairs to decrease the risk of hacking.
How to Delete Your PayPal Account Permanently
PayPal is facing criticism from ex-employees (signal-boosted by former PayPal CEO Elon Musk) and users alike after news of a policy update that would fine customers $2,500 for promoting misinformation on its services went viral. The policy, released as a leaked document online, indicated an effective date of Nov. 3, but shortly after the news broke, PayPal released a statement saying that the policy included "incorrect information."
PayPal is getting more secure passkey logins
PayPal announced today that passkeys are being added as a new, password-less login method to secure PayPal accounts for iPhone, iPad, and Mac users on PayPal.com, with plans to expand passkeys to other platforms as they add support. PayPal passkeys are rolling out to US customers today and will be available to “additional countries” in early 2023.
PayPal shares rise after Amazon adds Venmo as checkout option
The feature will begin rolling out in the Amazon app and on amazon.com starting Tuesday, before launching for U.S. users by Black Friday on Nov. 25, Amazon said. Users add their Venmo account as a form of payment on their Amazon account, then select Venmo as their payment option during checkout.
Amazon will let you buy things with Venmo
Amazon’s adding a new payment option: Venmo. Starting on Tuesday, some customers in the US will be able to pay for orders using the popular money sending and receiving service, with availability in the country rolling out by Black Friday, or November 25th. Using Venmo to pay for an...
PayPal Rolls Out New Features Just in Time for Holiday Shopping
It's been a busy week for PayPal (PYPL) . The financial services platform recently announced PayPal Rewards, a unified rewards program that lets users shop, earn, track, save, and redeem rewards and offers in their PayPal app. Reward System. PayPal Rewards, which began rolling out on Oct. 17, will build...
Amazon will allow users to pay with Venmo
Online retailer Amazon is adding another way for shoppers to pay for their items, just in time for the holidays.
