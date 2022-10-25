ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Surprising Herschel Walker Poll News

Former NFL running back Herschel Walker is the Republican Senate candidate for Georgia this year. He's going up against Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. For the past few weeks, Warnock has been leading Walker in the polls. That apparently changed on Tuesday, according to the Trafalgar Group and Daily Wire. Walker...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
247Sports

Family ties helped lead QB Sean Boyle to WVU commitment

Sean Boyle knew during a June workout he may have found his college home, but it took four more months before he had the offer he coveted. So the quarterback at Charlotte (N.C.) Catholic remained patient and quiet and focused on his senior season rather than getting frustrated about the process, and it all turned out like he wanted it to.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

South Carolina football recruiting: 5-star Nyckoles Harbor receives 'group effort' from Gamecocks

South Carolina continues to lead for 2023 five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor and the Gamecocks' coaching staff is collectively taking part in a "group effort" to land him as the headliner this cycle, The Big Spur's Hale McGranahan reports. Harbor would be the crown jewel of a class quickly rising up the ranks and currently sits at No. 15 nationally by 247Sports.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Nebraska offers intriguing Tennessee lineman

Nebraska’s barrage of 2024 offers continued on Wednesday morning as two-way lineman Kison Shepard became the latest recruit to announce on social media that the Huskers had offered. Shepard, a three-star as rated by both 247Sports and 247Sports Composite, is 6-foot-5, 315 pounds and could end up on either...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Seven freshmen who can outperform their rankings

Each year a new crop of freshmen roll into college basketball and each year a handful of freshmen outperform their ranking and establish themselves as college basketball stars for the years ahead while others hear their names called by Adam Silver after heading off early to the NBA Draft. This...
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

Ex-Notre Dame QB Brady Quinn says Syracuse's Garrett Shrader could be 'Achilles heel' against Irish

Notre Dame football’s game at Syracuse this Saturday is one of the most interesting of the Week 9 slate. The Irish in the midst of a down year in their first season under head coach Marcus Freeman, while the Orange are having their best campaign yet under Dino Babers. Despite a recent loss to Clemson, Syracuse came in at No. 16 in the latest AP Poll Top 25. A big reason for Syracuse's success quarterback Garrett Shrader's breakout year. During a recent segment on CBS Sports HQ, former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn predicted Shrader could give the Fighting Irish some problems.
SYRACUSE, NY
247Sports

Thank goodness South Carolina left the ACC

Last Monday on Inside the Gamecocks The Show, we were joined by a guest that gave a history lesson on South Carolina athletics. David Cloninger of the Charleston Post and Courier recently released this brilliantly written article on the Mike Grosso situation. For those that do not know, Grosso was...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

247Sports

56K+
Followers
387K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy