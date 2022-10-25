Read full article on original website
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
NFL World Reacts To Surprising Herschel Walker Poll News
Former NFL running back Herschel Walker is the Republican Senate candidate for Georgia this year. He's going up against Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. For the past few weeks, Warnock has been leading Walker in the polls. That apparently changed on Tuesday, according to the Trafalgar Group and Daily Wire. Walker...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Cormani McClain commitment preview: Nation's No. 1 CB to decide Thursday between three finalists
It’s decision day for Lakeland (Fla.) High five-star cornerback Cormani McClain, who will announce his college decision at approximately 7 p.m. (ET) during a live ceremony at the RP Funding Center, broadcast by CBS Sports HQ. Finalists for the Top247’s No. 4 overall prospect are Alabama, Florida and Miami.
247Sports
Matthew McConaughey sends message to Sam Ehlinger amid Colts' QB change to ex-Texas star
Sam Ehlinger is the Indianapolis Colts' new starting quarterback, and Texas Longhorns super fan Matthew McConaughey appears to be excited for the former UT star's opportunity. McConaughey took to Twitter and posted a message for Ehlinger, who takes over for the benched Matt Ryan, as the Colts host the Washington Commanders this Sunday.
OSU's highest-rated commit in 2023 class Jelani McDonald reopens recruitment
Oklahoma State football recruiting took a major blow on Tuesday after its highest-rated commit in the current 2023 class decided to reopen his recruitment. Waco (Tex.) Connally 2023 athlete Jelani McDonald announced his de-commitment via Twitter. "Although Oklahoma State University is my [No. 1] school, I am opening up my...
Family ties helped lead QB Sean Boyle to WVU commitment
Sean Boyle knew during a June workout he may have found his college home, but it took four more months before he had the offer he coveted. So the quarterback at Charlotte (N.C.) Catholic remained patient and quiet and focused on his senior season rather than getting frustrated about the process, and it all turned out like he wanted it to.
5-Star James Smith Decision Could Be Part of Historic Package Deal
Could five-star prospect James Smith be part of a package deal with another five-star? Read here to learn more about this potential dynamic duo.
247Sports
South Carolina football recruiting: 5-star Nyckoles Harbor receives 'group effort' from Gamecocks
South Carolina continues to lead for 2023 five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor and the Gamecocks' coaching staff is collectively taking part in a "group effort" to land him as the headliner this cycle, The Big Spur's Hale McGranahan reports. Harbor would be the crown jewel of a class quickly rising up the ranks and currently sits at No. 15 nationally by 247Sports.
Nebraska offers intriguing Tennessee lineman
Nebraska’s barrage of 2024 offers continued on Wednesday morning as two-way lineman Kison Shepard became the latest recruit to announce on social media that the Huskers had offered. Shepard, a three-star as rated by both 247Sports and 247Sports Composite, is 6-foot-5, 315 pounds and could end up on either...
Seven freshmen who can outperform their rankings
Each year a new crop of freshmen roll into college basketball and each year a handful of freshmen outperform their ranking and establish themselves as college basketball stars for the years ahead while others hear their names called by Adam Silver after heading off early to the NBA Draft. This...
247Sports
Ex-Notre Dame QB Brady Quinn says Syracuse's Garrett Shrader could be 'Achilles heel' against Irish
Notre Dame football’s game at Syracuse this Saturday is one of the most interesting of the Week 9 slate. The Irish in the midst of a down year in their first season under head coach Marcus Freeman, while the Orange are having their best campaign yet under Dino Babers. Despite a recent loss to Clemson, Syracuse came in at No. 16 in the latest AP Poll Top 25. A big reason for Syracuse's success quarterback Garrett Shrader's breakout year. During a recent segment on CBS Sports HQ, former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn predicted Shrader could give the Fighting Irish some problems.
Kari Lake Dares NFL To ‘Play Chicken’ Over Arizona Super Bowl
A rising Republican politician described by the New York Times as “Donald Trump in lipstick” is picking a fight with the NFL. Kari Lake, Republican nominee for Arizona Governor, is daring the league to pull Super Bowl LVII from the state over her controversial political positions. During an...
Thank goodness South Carolina left the ACC
Last Monday on Inside the Gamecocks The Show, we were joined by a guest that gave a history lesson on South Carolina athletics. David Cloninger of the Charleston Post and Courier recently released this brilliantly written article on the Mike Grosso situation. For those that do not know, Grosso was...
247Sports
College Football Playoff: Ohio State, Michigan chances of both making it 'getting better,' Paul Finebaum says
Both Ohio State and Michigan currently sit in the top four of both polls. And with their head-to-head matchup getting closer, and both teams remaining undefeated, ESPN's Mike Greenberg asked Paul Finebaum about the chances both teams could reach the College Football Playoff. “Greeny, it’s getting better by the hour,”...
247Sports
Billy Napier 'would not have been at Alabama' if not for Kirby Smart
Florida head football coach Billy Napier and Georgia’s Kirby Smart go way back to their time at Alabama, and Napier credited Smart for getting him on Nick Saban’s staff in a big way. Napier was Alabama’s wide receivers coach from 2013-16, as Smart was the defensive coordinator from 2013-15.
NFL trade deadline 2022: Latest Eagles rumors | Pass rush help? Trade bait?
UPDATE (5:13 p.m.): The Eagles traded for Chicago Bears defensive end Robert Quinn. Read more about that here. If you’re Howie Roseman, general manager of the 6-0 Philadelphia Eagles, you do it by working the phones ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports “Chicago’s Robert...
Everything Marcus Freeman said Thursday before Notre Dame - Syracuse
Notre Dame head football coach Marcus Freeman spoke with the media on Thursday at Noon. The Fighting Irish take on Syracuse this Saturday at Noon ET. Here is everything Freeman had to say. On how the receivers performed this week in practice. ”They’ve actually had a really good week. I...
Quotes: Iowa running backs coach Ladell Betts talks the state of the Hawkeyes' run game
Iowa running backs coach Ladell Betts met with the local media via Zoom on Wednesday. Here are all the quotes that Betts provided during his availability. You can get an annual membership for 30% off or $1 for your first month. Take advantage now and be the first to know everything going on regarding Iowa football, basketball, and recruiting! Click Here.
247Sports
