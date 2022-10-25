Louisiana Tech baseball releases full 2023 schedule with games against Ole Miss, Arkansas
Louisiana Tech baseball released its complete 2023 schedule on Monday after coming off another historic season, including four MLB draft selections, under coach Lane Burroughs.
The Bulldogs finished 43-21 with a trip to the NCAA tournament after the program's first Conference USA tournament championship.
"We will always try and play as good of a schedule as we can and not run from top-notch competition," Burroughs said in a news release. "We want to put our guys in a position to be well prepared, when C-USA play rolls around, as well as postseason."
The Bulldogs will kick off the season against BYU in a four-game series beginning Feb. 17. They head on the road to take on the reigning national champions in a two-day midweek series and later Arkansas in a three-game series.
Louisiana Tech opens Conference USA competition on March 17, hosting Charlotte. Before starting conference play, the Bulldogs will host Air Force, who knocked them out of the NCAA tournament, in two games.
"This could possibly be one of the most challenging midweek and non-conference schedules we have had since our staff has been at Tech," Burroughs said. "Take care of business and you put yourself in a great position for a postseason run."
Louisiana Tech baseball 2023 schedule
Feb. 17 vs. BYU
Feb. 18 vs. BYU (DH)
Feb. 20 vs. BYU
Feb. 24 vs. Nicholls
Feb. 25 vs. Nicholls
Feb. 26 vs. Nicholls
Feb. 28 at Ole Miss
Mar. 1 at Ole Miss
Mar. 3 vs. Northwestern
Mar. 4 vs. Northwestern
Mar. 5 vs. Northwestern
Mar. 10 at Arkansas
Mar. 11 at Arkansas
Mar. 12 at Arkansas
Mar. 13 vs. Air Force
Mar. 14 vs. Air Force
Mar. 17 vs. Charlotte
Mar. 18 vs. Charlotte
Mar. 19 vs. Charlotte
Mar. 21 vs. ULM
Mar. 24 at Western Kentucky
Mar. 25 at Western Kentucky
Mar. 26 at Western Kentucky
Mar. 28 vs. Sacramento State
Mar. 31 vs. Dallas Baptist
Apr. 1 vs. Dallas Baptist
Apr. 2 vs. Dallas Baptist
Apr. 4 at Northwestern State
Apr. 7 at Rice
Apr. 8 at Rice
Apr. 9 at Rice
Apr. 11 vs. Louisiana
Apr. 12 at ULM
Apr. 14 vs. FIU
Apr. 15 vs. FIU
Apr. 16 vs. FIU
Apr. 18 vs. Southern Miss
Apr. 21 at Dallas Baptist
Apr. 22 at Dallas Baptist
Apr. 23 at Dallas Baptist
Apr. 26 at Southern Miss
Apr. 28 at Middle Tennessee
Apr. 29 at Middle Tennessee
Apr. 30 at Middle Tennessee
May 2 vs. Northwestern State
May 5 vs. UAB
May 6 vs. UAB
May 7 vs. UAB
May 9 at Louisiana
May 12 at Florida Atlantic
May 13 at Florida Atlantic
May 14 at Florida Atlantic
May 18 vs. UTSA
May 19 vs. UTSA
May 20 vs. UTSA
May 24-28 Conference USA tournament
