Louisiana Tech baseball releases full 2023 schedule with games against Ole Miss, Arkansas

Louisiana Tech baseball released its complete 2023 schedule on Monday after coming off another historic season, including four MLB draft selections, under coach Lane Burroughs.

The Bulldogs finished 43-21 with a trip to the NCAA tournament after the program's first Conference USA tournament championship.

"We will always try and play as good of a schedule as we can and not run from top-notch competition," Burroughs said in a news release. "We want to put our guys in a position to be well prepared, when C-USA play rolls around, as well as postseason."

The Bulldogs will kick off the season against BYU in a four-game series beginning Feb. 17. They head on the road to take on the reigning national champions in a two-day midweek series and later Arkansas in a three-game series.

Louisiana Tech opens Conference USA competition on March 17, hosting Charlotte. Before starting conference play, the Bulldogs will host Air Force, who knocked them out of the NCAA tournament, in two games.

"This could possibly be one of the most challenging midweek and non-conference schedules we have had since our staff has been at Tech," Burroughs said. "Take care of business and you put yourself in a great position for a postseason run."

STAYING IN RUSTONLouisiana Tech baseball coach Lane Burroughs' contract extended through 2027 season

END OF AN ERA'The best of my life': Taylor Young, Steele Netterville finish Louisiana Tech baseball careers

Louisiana Tech baseball 2023 schedule

Feb. 17 vs. BYU

Feb. 18 vs. BYU (DH)

Feb. 20 vs. BYU

Feb. 24 vs. Nicholls

Feb. 25 vs. Nicholls

Feb. 26 vs. Nicholls

Feb. 28 at Ole Miss

Mar. 1 at Ole Miss

Mar. 3 vs. Northwestern

Mar. 4 vs. Northwestern

Mar. 5 vs. Northwestern

Mar. 10 at Arkansas

Mar. 11 at Arkansas

Mar. 12 at Arkansas

Mar. 13 vs. Air Force

Mar. 14 vs. Air Force

Mar. 17 vs. Charlotte

Mar. 18 vs. Charlotte

Mar. 19 vs. Charlotte

Mar. 21 vs. ULM

Mar. 24 at Western Kentucky

Mar. 25 at Western Kentucky

Mar. 26 at Western Kentucky

Mar. 28 vs. Sacramento State

Mar. 31 vs. Dallas Baptist

Apr. 1 vs. Dallas Baptist

Apr. 2 vs. Dallas Baptist

Apr. 4 at Northwestern State

Apr. 7 at Rice

Apr. 8 at Rice

Apr. 9 at Rice

Apr. 11 vs. Louisiana

Apr. 12 at ULM

Apr. 14 vs. FIU

Apr. 15 vs. FIU

Apr. 16 vs. FIU

Apr. 18 vs. Southern Miss

Apr. 21 at Dallas Baptist

Apr. 22 at Dallas Baptist

Apr. 23 at Dallas Baptist

Apr. 26 at Southern Miss

Apr. 28 at Middle Tennessee

Apr. 29 at Middle Tennessee

Apr. 30 at Middle Tennessee

May 2 vs. Northwestern State

May 5 vs. UAB

May 6 vs. UAB

May 7 vs. UAB

May 9 at Louisiana

May 12 at Florida Atlantic

May 13 at Florida Atlantic

May 14 at Florida Atlantic

May 18 vs. UTSA

May 19 vs. UTSA

May 20 vs. UTSA

May 24-28 Conference USA tournament