'We knew...he would be her demise': Kent man gets six to nine years for fatal crash

By Jeff Saunders, Record-Courier
 2 days ago
The kind of relationship Charles G. Mason Jr. had with Kathryn Elizabeth Krise depends on who is describing it.

Before Judge Becky Doherty sentenced Mason, 61, of Kent, in Portage County Court of Common Pleas on Monday afternoon to six to nine years in prison for the crash that killed Krise, Troy Reeves, Mason's attorney, described Krise as Mason's "best friend."

"This is a tragic loss. This is a tragic loss for everybody," said Reeves.

Mason, who says he fell asleep at the wheel, told Krise's family that it was an accident.

"There was nothing intentional about about what happened," he said. "I loved Kathy more than anything. We did everything together. Everything."

But Krise's daughters, who spoke before the sentencing, often in tears, said their mother felt threatened by Mason and even believed he would kill her.

"We knew from day one that he would be her demise," said Kerrilynn Krise-Kline, Krise's oldest daughter. "Sometimes, monsters disguised as people walk among us and we are unaware of the danger. With him, we just knew."

Kent police said Mason was driving a Toyota Camry west on Lake Street when the car drifted over the center line and continued in the eastbound lane until it crashed into the front of a semi-trailer truck during the late morning of Oct. 15, 2021. Police said the truck driver stopped the truck when he saw the car coming but was unable to take evasive action.

Krise, 55, suffered severe injuries and was trapped until the Kent Fire Department could free her. EMS took her and Mason to Summa Akron City Hospital, where Krise died. Mason reportedly suffered only minor injuries.

Prosecutor Sean Scahill said Mason claimed he could not walk but then ran out of the hospital before police arrived, went home and, when he found police waiting for him there, pulled out a gun and put it to his head. Police were able to get Mason to surrender and they took him into custody.

Mason pleaded guilty in September to second-degree felony aggravated vehicular homicide and fourth-degree felony imrproper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

As part of a plea deal, the second-degree felony charge was amended down from first-degree felony aggravated vehicular homicide in a grand jury indictment. Other charges were dismissed, including another second-degree felony aggravated vehicular homicide count, fourth-degree felony carrying a concealed weapon and first-degree misdemeanor charges of operating a vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance and driving under suspension.

Scahill said Mason used meth the morning of the crash and that despite his claims, "this wasn't just an accident."

"This defendent has shown no remorse for his actions," said Scahill.

Krise-Kline spoke about her mother, including all the good times the two would never have again.

"I'll never have another lazy day snuggling on the couch with freshly washed blankets, a movie and the smell of her cooking in the kitchen, making her dishes with love, as she would say," she said.

Danielle Brown, the middle of Krise's three daughters, said "to know her was to love her."

She said Mason stalked her mother.

"Chuck Mason, you took my mama," Brown said. "The person I could always confide in or talk to, no matter what time of day or problem I was having. I will never hear her voice again, saying, 'I love you, my angel.'"

Stephanie Krise, Kathryn Krise's youngest daughter, caller her mother, "my biggest cheerleader."

"I want to convey so many things to you today," she told Doherty, "but it's incredibly hard to put a lifetime of love and a broken heart into words. My mother was my everything. Not just my mom, but my best friend."

She said Mason subjected her mother to physical and psychological abuse.

"She wanted to break up and just be friends, but he wouldn't let go," said Krise.

Mason, who also called Kathryn Krise his "best friend," said, "I am very sorry."

"I want to make it very clear how deeply sorry I am for the damage I have caused Kathy's family," he said.

He also apologized to his family, the truck driver "for the grief I have caused him and his family," and the police officers and EMS who responded to the crash.

"I'm so sorry. I'm so sorry," he said, while looking at Krise's family.

Doherty noted that while Mason did not have a prior felony record, he had about a dozen misdemeanor convictions for operating a vehicle under the influence, alcohol-related offenses and driving under suspension.

"Mr. Mason, I don't think it's you're not remorseful," she said. "You obviously lost someone you care about as well. I think you are absolutely correct in your statement that you have caused this damage. You have caused hurt to this family."

In addition to the prison sentence, Doherty also fined Mason $2,000 and suspended his driver's license for life.

"Quite frankly, the fact that you drove a vehicle, not just with alcohol in your system, but methamphetamine in your system, with someone you purport to care that much about is something that is incredibly agregious and that was your choice," she said.

Doherty said Mason has 30 days to file an appeal of his sentence with the 11th District Court of Appeals. She also credited him for nearly a year off his prison sentence for time he spent in Portage County Jail from his arrest to his guilty plea.

"See you in five years, Chuck," said a Krise family member from the gallery as sheriff's deputies led Mason from the courtroom.

Reporter Jeff Saunders can be reached at jsaunders@recordpub.com.

