ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, VA

Court upholds sentence for Petersburg man convicted of bribing woman to recant rape accusation

By Bill Atkinson, The Progress-Index
The Progress-Index
The Progress-Index
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w5wUy_0ily1NMF00

RICHMOND — A state court has turned down the appeal of a Petersburg man convicted of trying to bribe a Dinwiddie County woman into recanting her testimony against him in a rape trial 15 years earlier.

In the ruling issued Tuesday morning, the Virginia Court of Appeals said that Ricky Timothy Wyatt Jr., 36, did not present sufficient evidence to overturn his 2021 bribery conviction in Dinwiddie Circuit Court. In the appeal, Wyatt claimed that the victim originally told authorities she did not recognize his voice in a 2020 phone call despite her testimony to the contrary at his trial. According to court records, Wyatt reportedly called the victim from Florida and asked her to take back her accusation against him and offered to "pay something" in exchange for the recant.

The trial court convicted Wyatt of one count of bribing a witness and sentenced him to three years in prison with two years suspended.

In 2005, Wyatt pleaded guilty to raping the woman the year before and was sentenced to 30 years in prison with 24 suspended.

According to the appellate court records, the victim said she received a phone call two years ago from a Florida number that reportedly came from Wyatt. During that conversation, the caller identified himself by "Ricky T." which he said was how the woman knew him.

The records indicated that Wyatt asked the woman to withdraw her rape accusation, saying she "could help himout by recanting so he could avoid a possible parole violation in Florida. She said Wyatt told her he was just trying to live a life with his family in Florida and offered to “pay [her] something, pay [her] cost" in exchange for the withdrawal.

The victim notified the Dinwiddie Sheriff's Office the next day, and a subsequent investigation found that Wyatt was being held at a federal halfway house in Florida at the time of the phone call.

Wyatt is currently being held at the Green Rock Correctional Center in Pittsylvania County. He is scheduled to be released in 2024.

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is an award-winning journalist who covers breaking news, government and politics. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com or on Twitter at @BAtkinson_PI.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
630 WMAL

Richmond Police Chief Resigns Amid Scrutiny

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The police chief in Virginia’s capital city resigned Tuesday after months of scrutiny for comments he made about an alleged shooting plot. Gerald Smith resigned Tuesday afternoon and will be on administrative leave through Dec. 31, according to a statement released by a spokeswoman for the city of Richmond. Smith, who served as chief for two and a half years, said at a July 6 news conference that two men had planned a shooting at a Fourth of July fireworks show at the Dogwood Dell Amphitheater.
RICHMOND, VA
FOX 28 Spokane

Police chief in Virginia capital city resigns amid scrutiny

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Officials say the police chief in Virginia’s capital city has resigned. A statement released by the city of Richmond said Gerald Smith resigned Tuesday afternoon and will be on administrative leave through Dec. 31. Acting police Major Richard Edwards has been temporarily appointed as police chief while officials conduct a nationwide search for Smith’s replacement. Smith has been police chief since July 2020. He has been under scrutiny over recent months for comments he made in July about authorities thwarting a mass shooting. Smith said at a July 6 news conference that two men had planned the shooting at a July 4 fireworks show at the Dogwood Dell Amphitheater. Two suspects were arrested, but neither has been charged with planning a mass shooting.
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC TV

Deadly shooting outside Richmond apartments

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police officers are investigating a homicide in the city’s northside. Police responded to Chamberlayne Avenue near Melrose Avenue around 10:30 last night. They found a man who had been shot in the courtyard of an apartment complex. Authorities haven’t released any suspect information...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

2 officers shot, 1 person injured in Chesterfield shooting

CHESTERFIELD, Va.(WWBT) - Two officers were shot Tuesday evening after responding to “an emotionally disturbed person” in the Broadwater community in Chesterfield. Chesterfield Police Chief Jeffery Katz says the person attacked one officer while another officer was interviewing family members. The officer who was attacked was shot in the chest. He avoided life-threatening injuries by wearing a bulletproof vest.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
The Progress-Index

The Progress-Index

3K+
Followers
814
Post
605K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Petersburg, VA from The Progress-Index.

 http://progress-index.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy