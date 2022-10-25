ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Hill Crossings 213-acre multi-use development could bring 1,600 new homes

By Jay Powell, The Daily Herald
 2 days ago
As Spring Hill continues to grow and develop new areas designed for mixed-use purposes, its latest proposed project is under review by city planners.

Spring Hill Crossings, a proposed 213-acre multi-use development located at Crossings Boulevard adjacent to The Crossings shopping district, was presented to the Municipal Planning Commission on Monday. This included a presentation by applicant Gamble Design, which gave further details about what the site would feature.

This includes approximately 1,600 residential dwelling units, 600 hotel rooms, 535,000 square feet of commercial development, as well as 136,000 square feet designated for a U.S. Tennis Association (USTA) facility, and 17.37 acres of recreational space.

The project was initially presented in September, and preliminary plans will appear on the planning commission's agenda for a vote in November.

"The design for this property is about placemaking, a mixture of uses that all come together to create the community," Greg Gamble of Gamble Design said. "While we are excited for the opportunity USTA is bringing to us, we are also excited for the opportunity to create a place that is driven by pedestrian walkability."

Gamble added that a proposed park space would also provide opportunities for public events and mass gatherings, among other uses.

"We want the ability to have outdoor food vendors, an outdoor market on a Saturday morning, or if there is an event at the USTA area you would have this pedestrian mall area without cars going up and down," Gamble said. "This is large enough to have outdoor events, pop-up tents, and even an ice-skating rink during the winter. We want to create a place where people can come and really experience their community here."

Concerns about water, sewer capacity

Though the new project is aimed to create a new "all-in-one" multi-use space, one area of concern is how the site would affect Spring Hill's increasing water and sewer needs. According to Spring Hill Assistant City Administrator Dan Allen, this project would draw about 500,000 gallons per day, while the city is approximately three years away from reaching its water and sewer capacity due to the anticipated population growth.

Allen also said certain phases of the development will only be approved once expansions begin on the city's wastewater plant. And if any phases are determined to exceed the city's capacity, it would have to go before a vote by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen before continuing.

When it comes to water and sewer expansion, BOMA recently approved a project to develop a new reservoir, the first of its kind in Tennessee, to address the city's growing capacity needs.

"The number that people need to keep at the top of their minds is that we have 38 months. At our current rate of growth, we have 38 months until we are out of capacity at our sewer plant," Allen said. "That's the timeframe I've given our staff to work to get things done, and that's pretty aggressive."

The preliminary plans will once again appear on the planning commissions agenda and go before a vote during the board's regular meeting Monday, Nov. 14.

Comments / 14

HC31612
2d ago

With 2 grocery stores to feed all these folks Spring Hill is NOT big enough….it’s not Nashville. Whoever plans this stuff needs to resign. Took a good place and ruined it. It’s overcrowded.

Reply(4)
6
Roger Northrup
1d ago

Members of the board and those in Spring hill government keep approving everything because they are afraid that they will be sued.. I've heard this from more than one official.

Reply
2
 

Columbia Daily Herald

Columbia Daily Herald

