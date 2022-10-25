ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

WCTV

Powerball jackpot grows to $700 Million

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The jackpot for tonight’s Powerball drawing has increased to an estimated $700 million. The Powerball jackpot has rolled 34 times since the August 6, 2022, drawing, generating more than $37.3 million in contributions to the state’s Educational Enhancement Trust Fund. Jackpot winners have the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Terror of Tallahassee downright scary

Located a half-mile south of Doak Campbell Stadium, on Lake Bradford Road, Terror of Tallahassee is back for the 2022 season, and you can expect it to knock your socks off. The highly anticipated haunted house makes an appearance every year with a new theme. This year’s theme is “the backroom,” and it’s intended to scare everyone who visits.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Alligator Army

Get ready for Florida-Georgia to be a moveable Cocktail Party

When a football game between Florida and Georgia has taken place, it has done so in Jacksonville — with two exceptions — since 1933, the first full year of Franklin Delano Roosevelt being president. Many strong indications suggest that will change in the future. And it’s probably time...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
violetskyadventures.com

This Tallahassee Estate Boasts a Beautiful Home and Gardens

A historic 1909 home and manicured gardens sprawl out in this amazing Tallahassee estate. Learn about the life of the Maclay’s and their vision for a colorful garden at their winter retreat. About. The park is named after Alfred B. Maclay, a successful banker and businessman. Spending the winters...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

New details released in body found on Wiley Road in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Three days after a body was found on the side of a rural Leon County road, the sheriff’s office has released new details. According to a release sent around 9:30 Wednesday night, the victim was a 37-year-old white woman from Georgia. Investigators believe she knew the suspect, it added.
LEON COUNTY, FL
chopchat.com

FSU football: Impact of Roderick Kearney flipping to Florida Gators

FSU football lost one of their top 2023 recruits Monday night when four-star offensive lineman Roderick Kearney finally went public to announce he’s flipping his commitment to the Florida Gators. The writing had been on the wall for weeks as Kearney repeatedly showed up in Gainesville this fall. Ironically,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Food truck explosion sends two to hospital

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A food truck explosion has sent two people to the hospital, a Tallahassee Fire Department spokesman confirms. A TFD spokesman says it happened off Blairstone Road at about 10:20 Monday morning. The food truck is owned by Fryson’s Kitchen and Catering. We have a crew...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Anthony Salazar

4-star Orange Park offensive lineman flips commitment to Gators

Four-star Orange Park interior offensive lineman Roderick Kearney flipped his commitment from the Florida State Seminoles to the Florida Gators Monday night. The 6-foot-4, 300-pound offensive lineman is currently ranked as the 123rd best player in the country, the fourth-best interior offensive lineman and the 28th-best player in the state of Florida, according to the 247Sports Composite Ranking. Kearney released a statement on his Twitter thanking the Florida State staff for recruiting him.
GAINESVILLE, FL
hotnewhiphop.com

Latto Accuses FAMU Homecoming Promoter Of “Sabotaging” Her Reputation

Latto has explained why she wasn’t at FAMU’s Homecoming concert. Latto addressed her absence from Florida A&M University’s Homecoming event on Twitter, Wednesday, in an attempt to clear her name. The students had expected the rapper to be at the concert on September 29, but she was a no-show.
Post-Searchlight

REMEMBERING 1982: Bainbridge defeats Gainesville in Mud Bowl

Senior fullback Scott Carroll powered across the goal line from five yards away in the third quarter an senior cornerback Mark Willis kicked the extra point to provide the winning edge Saturday night as the Bainbridge High School Bearcats defeated the Gainesville High School Red Elephants to win the state class AAA football championship on a rain soaked City Park Stadium turf in Gainesville.
BAINBRIDGE, GA
thefamuanonline.com

Amberly Williams continues to impress

Grace, beauty and poise are three word that define Amberly Williams, who is well known on the campus of Florida A&M University. She made sure to work hard from day one to become the successful individual she is today. Growing up in Midway, a small town just west of Tallahassee,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

Coach of the Week: Jonathon DeLay of Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Each week this season we’ve highlighted a coach who got a big win or simply out coached the other team, and this week is no different. Our Coach of the week features Coach Johnathan DeLay of the Thomasville Bulldogs. Last Friday he lead his team to a big 56-6 win over Columbus. The Bulldog’s scored 49 points in the first half and held Columbus scoreless through the first three quarters. They allowed just one touchdown late in the fourth.
THOMASVILLE, GA

