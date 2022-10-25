Four-star Orange Park interior offensive lineman Roderick Kearney flipped his commitment from the Florida State Seminoles to the Florida Gators Monday night. The 6-foot-4, 300-pound offensive lineman is currently ranked as the 123rd best player in the country, the fourth-best interior offensive lineman and the 28th-best player in the state of Florida, according to the 247Sports Composite Ranking. Kearney released a statement on his Twitter thanking the Florida State staff for recruiting him.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO