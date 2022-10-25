Read full article on original website
WCTV
Powerball jackpot grows to $700 Million
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The jackpot for tonight’s Powerball drawing has increased to an estimated $700 million. The Powerball jackpot has rolled 34 times since the August 6, 2022, drawing, generating more than $37.3 million in contributions to the state’s Educational Enhancement Trust Fund. Jackpot winners have the...
cw34.com
Winning scratch-off lottery ticket makes South Florida man an 'instant millionaire'
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man in Broward County may be counting his blessings and his money after turning in a winning Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket. Monday, David Thomas of Cooper City visited Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee to claim his prize: $1million from the 500X THE CASH game. He...
thefamuanonline.com
Terror of Tallahassee downright scary
Located a half-mile south of Doak Campbell Stadium, on Lake Bradford Road, Terror of Tallahassee is back for the 2022 season, and you can expect it to knock your socks off. The highly anticipated haunted house makes an appearance every year with a new theme. This year’s theme is “the backroom,” and it’s intended to scare everyone who visits.
Alligator Army
Get ready for Florida-Georgia to be a moveable Cocktail Party
When a football game between Florida and Georgia has taken place, it has done so in Jacksonville — with two exceptions — since 1933, the first full year of Franklin Delano Roosevelt being president. Many strong indications suggest that will change in the future. And it’s probably time...
2 People Died, 1 Injured In A Car Crash In Decatur County (Bainbridge, GA)
Decatur County Officials responded to a car crash that claimed two lives and injured another. The crash happened on Tuesday around 5 p.m. on Highway 27 North. According to the police, the car was traveling at a high speed on the highway when it veered off the road. It struck a tree before catching fire.
violetskyadventures.com
This Tallahassee Estate Boasts a Beautiful Home and Gardens
A historic 1909 home and manicured gardens sprawl out in this amazing Tallahassee estate. Learn about the life of the Maclay’s and their vision for a colorful garden at their winter retreat. About. The park is named after Alfred B. Maclay, a successful banker and businessman. Spending the winters...
WCTV
Tallahassee leaders approve airport expansion, hear update on noise ordinances
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A busy night at city hall on Wednesday as the city commission opened their meeting honoring a legend in the Tallahassee broadcast community. Mayor John Dailey presented local radio host with 96.1 Jamz and the voice of Florida A&M University football and Marching 100, Joe Bullard, with a key to the city.
floridapolitics.com
Tallahassee doctor says no second opinion needed, endorses Loranne Ausley in SD 3
Dr. A.J. Brickler says the incumbent Senator is his pick, not Corey Simon. A well-respected Tallahassee physician is endorsing Sen. Loranne Ausley for re-election, backing her for a record of ensuring care for North Florida’s children and communities. The endorsement from Dr. A.J. Brickler is the latest in a...
WCTV
New details released in body found on Wiley Road in Leon County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Three days after a body was found on the side of a rural Leon County road, the sheriff’s office has released new details. According to a release sent around 9:30 Wednesday night, the victim was a 37-year-old white woman from Georgia. Investigators believe she knew the suspect, it added.
WCTV
UNINTERRUPTED releases documentary detailing FAMU Football eligibility issues
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - We’re seven games into Florida A&M’s football season. The Rattlers have rattled off five straight wins. This, after a tumultuous start to the season. A start, as many most certainly remember, that included eligibility and certification concerns of 26 football players. Compliance issues that...
chopchat.com
FSU football: Impact of Roderick Kearney flipping to Florida Gators
FSU football lost one of their top 2023 recruits Monday night when four-star offensive lineman Roderick Kearney finally went public to announce he’s flipping his commitment to the Florida Gators. The writing had been on the wall for weeks as Kearney repeatedly showed up in Gainesville this fall. Ironically,...
WCTV
Food truck explosion sends two to hospital
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A food truck explosion has sent two people to the hospital, a Tallahassee Fire Department spokesman confirms. A TFD spokesman says it happened off Blairstone Road at about 10:20 Monday morning. The food truck is owned by Fryson’s Kitchen and Catering. We have a crew...
City of Tallahassee to begin planning phase of expanding water, utility services
The City of Tallahassee is looking to start the planning phase of expanding water and sewage utility services to areas in the Southside.
4-star Orange Park offensive lineman flips commitment to Gators
Four-star Orange Park interior offensive lineman Roderick Kearney flipped his commitment from the Florida State Seminoles to the Florida Gators Monday night. The 6-foot-4, 300-pound offensive lineman is currently ranked as the 123rd best player in the country, the fourth-best interior offensive lineman and the 28th-best player in the state of Florida, according to the 247Sports Composite Ranking. Kearney released a statement on his Twitter thanking the Florida State staff for recruiting him.
hotnewhiphop.com
Latto Accuses FAMU Homecoming Promoter Of “Sabotaging” Her Reputation
Latto has explained why she wasn’t at FAMU’s Homecoming concert. Latto addressed her absence from Florida A&M University’s Homecoming event on Twitter, Wednesday, in an attempt to clear her name. The students had expected the rapper to be at the concert on September 29, but she was a no-show.
Post-Searchlight
REMEMBERING 1982: Bainbridge defeats Gainesville in Mud Bowl
Senior fullback Scott Carroll powered across the goal line from five yards away in the third quarter an senior cornerback Mark Willis kicked the extra point to provide the winning edge Saturday night as the Bainbridge High School Bearcats defeated the Gainesville High School Red Elephants to win the state class AAA football championship on a rain soaked City Park Stadium turf in Gainesville.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Roderick Kearney, 4-star 2023 OL, flips commitment from Florida State to SEC program
Roderick Kearney is a 4-star recruit from the class of 2023, with the Orange Park (Fla.) standout considered by 247Sports’ Composite Ranking as the No. 4 interior offensive lineman in the country and the No. 28 player in the state. Kearney on June 26 committed to Florida State. Less...
thefamuanonline.com
Amberly Williams continues to impress
Grace, beauty and poise are three word that define Amberly Williams, who is well known on the campus of Florida A&M University. She made sure to work hard from day one to become the successful individual she is today. Growing up in Midway, a small town just west of Tallahassee,...
WCTV
Deputies discover woman’s body along rural Leon County road, investigating homicide
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County deputies discovered a body after responding to a report of ‘suspicious circumstances’ Sunday evening. According to LCSO, a woman’s body was found on the side of the road in the 12000 block of Wiley Road, in rural northeast Leon County. Deputies...
WALB 10
Coach of the Week: Jonathon DeLay of Thomasville
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Each week this season we’ve highlighted a coach who got a big win or simply out coached the other team, and this week is no different. Our Coach of the week features Coach Johnathan DeLay of the Thomasville Bulldogs. Last Friday he lead his team to a big 56-6 win over Columbus. The Bulldog’s scored 49 points in the first half and held Columbus scoreless through the first three quarters. They allowed just one touchdown late in the fourth.
