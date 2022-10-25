Read full article on original website
Related
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Council Appoints Five Temporary Acting Planning Board Members to Ensure Continuity of Service
— Today the Montgomery County Council appointed five temporary acting Montgomery County Planning Board members. The Council selected Jeffrey Zyontz as temporary acting chair and Amy Presley as temporary acting vice chair. Cherri Branson, David Hill, and Roberto Piñero were appointed as temporary acting Planning Board members. The temporary Planning Board members reflect Montgomery County’s diversity in their backgrounds, experience, and party affiliations.
mocoshow.com
Frederick County Council Approves Sugarloaf Preservation Plan; Pushes Decision on Restrictions Back
The Frederick County Council voted for the approval of the Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan on Tuesday, passing the plan to preserve Sugarloaf Mountain and surrounding land, but pushed back a decision on development restrictions in the area to the council that will take office in December, following the November elections (according to a report by Jack Hogan of the Frederick News Post).
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Department of Permitting Services Director Mitra Pedoeem to Retire
For Immediate Release: Wednesday, October 26, 2022. After more than 40 years of service in various levels of government, Montgomery County’s Department of Permitting Services (DPS) Director Mitra Pedoeem has announced that she plans to retire in December to spend time with her family and to travel. “I am...
rockvillenights.com
Montgomery County Council unanimously passes controversial Thrive 2050 plan
The Montgomery County Council voted unanimously to pass the controversial Thrive 2050 growth master plan this morning. A carbon copy of a plan being pushed nationwide by developers, Thrive 2050 will allow multifamily housing to be built in neighborhoods that are currently zoned for single-family homes over most of the county. The Council voted to approve the plan despite just having announced it had no confidence in, and demanding the resignations of, the five Planning Board commissioners who formulated and edited the plan.
Frederick County Council votes to pass basic Sugarloaf Plan, leaving additional developments to next council
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — After months of debate and public hearings, Frederick County Council unanimously passed the basic Sugarloaf Plan after failing to pass the conservation-oriented overlay district. “I think it was unfortunate that we did not pass the plan with the important conservation with the important conservation oriented overlay district,” said councilmember […]
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich Nominates Dr. Kisha Davis to Become the New County Health Officer; County Council to Vote on Her Nomination in November
For Immediate Release: Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich today announced the nomination of Dr. Kisha Davis to serve as the County Health Officer. The County Council is scheduled to vote on her nomination on Tuesday, Nov. 15. “Montgomery County has led the nation in our response to the COVID-19 pandemic thanks in large part to the leadership at our Department of Health and Human Services,” said County Executive Elrich. “With the nomination of Dr. Kisha Davis as our County’s next health officer, we have found a health expert and leader committed to innovation, equity, and access to healthcare. I want to thank Dr. Davis for accepting this position and I look forward to working with her, listening to her advice and following her guidance regarding the health issues and challenges facing Montgomery County.”
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County approves unpopular cell tower zoning ordinance
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Montgomery County Council has approved an unpopular zoning ordinance that will allow cell towers to be built closer to homes. The amendment, ZTA 22-01, allows cell tower antennas on existing utility poles 30 feet from homes down from 60 feet. It also allows antennas and towers to be installed on taller, wider utility poles, doubling the number of eligible poles to 65,000.
mocoshow.com
Additional Information on Newly Approved County General Plan, Thrive 2050, By Montgomery Planning
County’s new General Plan prioritizes racial equity and social justice, economic health, and environmental resilience to help guide growth for the next 30 years. WHEATON, MD – The Montgomery County Planning Department, part of The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission (M-NCPPC), welcomed the Montgomery County Council’s approval today of Thrive Montgomery 2050, the update to Montgomery County’s General Plan. The approved plan, which will serve as a framework for the county’s growth for the next 30 years, is the first comprehensive General Plan update in nearly 60 years. The new General Plan takes a data-driven and community-informed approach to recommend how Montgomery County can be more equitable, economically healthy, and environmentally resilient in the midst of major demographic and technological changes.
dcnewsnow.com
Republican Montgomery County Executive candidate Reardon Sullivan thinks he has a shot in the race in Democratic county
ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Reardon Sullivan grew up in a family of Democrats. But taxes, the businessman who runs his own architectural engineering firm here said, drove him to the Republican side. Now the political novice is taking on Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich in a campaign...
mocoshow.com
As Veterans Day Approaches on Friday, Nov. 11, County Prepares to Join ‘Operation Green Light’ and Additions Sought for Tribute to County Veterans
As Veterans Day approaches on Friday, Nov. 11, Montgomery County is preparing to join the national “Operation Green Light” salute to veterans and the County’s Commission on Veterans Affairs is seeking additions to its virtual tribute to County veterans. Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich and the County Council are supporting the effort to join Operation Green Light, a program sponsored by the National Association of Counties to honor those who have made immeasurable sacrifices to preserve freedom. The program asks for displays of a green light, from Nov. 7-13, in a window of businesses or residences to honor veterans.
mocoshow.com
Early Voting Now Underway for Upcoming General Election, With Ride On and Metro Bus Service Available to County’s 14 Early Voting Centers
Early voting in Montgomery County for the 2022 General Election has started and will be available at 14 early voting centers from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. daily, including Saturday and Sunday, through Thursday, Nov. 3. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Any person registered to vote can vote during early voting. Any person eligible to register to vote can vote can also vote during early voting. Registered voters have always been able to vote during early voting, but now individuals who are eligible—but not yet registered—can register and vote.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County to Sponsor Free Electric Scooter Clinics for Those 18-and-Older in October and November
For Immediate Release: Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Residents 18-and-older who are interested in electric scooter lessons will have the opportunity to attend free clinics in October and November sponsored by the Montgomery County Department of Transportation. Participants will be able to take a test ride, learn safety tips and get details on basic scooter laws.
fox5dc.com
New nominee named for Montgomery County Chief Health Officer
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - After over a year of searching, Montgomery County leaders announced a nominee for the county’s Chief Health Officer position. Dr. Travis Gayles left the position in September 2021. Before departing, Gayles received serious threats over the strict posture he took on county health policy during...
wfmd.com
Sugarloaf Mt. To Remain Open To the Public
Stronghold Inc., had threatened to close the mountain if a rural overlay was adopted. Sugarloaf Mountain (Photo from Stronghold Inc.) Frederick, Md (KM) It looks like Sugarloaf Mountain will remain open to the public. A statement issued by Stronghold Inc. says the decision by the Frederick County Council on Tuesday to remand the overlay part of the Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan back to the Planning Commission “ensured that Gordon Strong’s Sugarloaf Mountain will be enjoyed by hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.”
mocoshow.com
Council Approves The Community Informed Police Training Act
ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 25, 2022 — Today, the Council enacted Bill 17-21, Police – Community Informed Police Training, which would establish collaborations between the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) and local educational institutions like Montgomery College to improve community informed policing within the department and boost recruitment efforts. The bill is sponsored by Councilmember Will Jawando and cosponsored by Councilmember Riemer.
mocoshow.com
MCPS to Host November 7 Hiring Fair for Supporting Service Positions
MCPS is hosting a hiring fair from 8:00 a.m.– 2:00 p.m. on Monday, November 7, at the Division of Maintenance and Operations, 8301 Turkey Thicket Dr., Building A, First Floor in Gaithersburg. Per MCPS:. Visit www.MCPSCareers.org and create an account. Learn more and apply for these positions by searching:...
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Supervisors Look to Higher Tax Bills, New Deal with Schools
Loudoun residents are likely to see higher real estate tax bills next year, a slight break in personal property tax bills, and a new conversation around funding public schools. Supervisors have given the county budget staff preliminary guidance that, for now, appears headed toward a real estate tax bill increase,...
washingtoninformer.com
Prince George’s Councilman Turner Resigns, Seeks County Appointment
Prince George’s County Councilman Todd Turner resigned his office Saturday after County Executive Angela Alsobrooks selected him out of 37 candidates to lead the county’s Office of Ethics and Accountability, pending a public hearing on Oct. 24. A majority of the current County Council supported Turner’s appointment.
mocoshow.com
Virtual Public Meeting on the Upton Drive Neighborhood Greenway Project to be Held on Thursday, Nov. 3
On Thursday, Nov. 3 starting at 6:30 p.m., the Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) will hold a virtual public information meeting to discuss the concept design for the Upton Drive Neighborhood Greenway in Wheaton. The public will have an opportunity to ask questions and provide comments. The Upton Drive...
mocoshow.com
Moving Soon? Call AJ Moving Services in Montgomery County (sponsored)
Moving soon? “While the right moving company can make for a smooth move, choosing the wrong movers can make your relocation a nightmare.” So how do you make sure you choose the right movers for you?. AJ Moving Services is a locally founded moving company. We specialize in...
Comments / 0